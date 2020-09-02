PIMCO Monthly Update August 2020: Coverage Scares Investors, Providing An Opportunity

NAVs have been doing well, and we think, while it will take time (maybe another year) NAVs will recover as most of the declines were liquidity and spread driven.

We think the sell off in the shares following the release of the most recent UNII report presents a nice opportunity to get in at an attractive entry point.

Ratios were down primarily because of the sharp fall in the US dollar against key currencies.

The coverage ratios of the PIMCO funds fell again - but are not due to a decline in true NII production.

Coverage and UNII Update

The new report came out with a lot of questions surrounding the low coverage ratios. It led to a significant sell off in some of the funds:

PIMCO Income Opp (PKO): -2.66%

PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI): -1.58%

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mort (PCI): -0.63%

PIMCO Income Strategy (PFL): -1.18%

While these are not catastrophic numbers, they do indicate a level of fear and uncertainty. The selling pressure almost was certainly attributed to the UNII Report that came out the night before showing the lower coverage. This has happened several times in the last few years as so many individual investors rely on these funds for a large part of their income needs.

The fear is mostly centered on the probability of a distribution cut. We would say right off the bat that we think the chances of cut to the primary PIMCO taxable CEFs is extremely low. That includes PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) and PIMCO Corp & Income Strategy (PCN), among others. The highest risk funds already cut a couple of months ago: PIMCO High Income (PHK), PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS) and PIMCO Global StocksPLUS (PGP). All three are near our buy price.

The reason for the low coverage in many of their taxable funds is the same issue we had back in October and November of last year. The primary reason for the decline is the currency swaps and forwards contracts that are used to hedge local currency foreign bonds back into US dollars.

What has happened to the US dollar in the last two months?

Against the euro, the currency that PIMCO has the most exposure to generally speaking in these funds, the exchange rate fell from ~0.925 to 0.85 euros per dollar (purple line). The orange line is a broad basket of currencies against the dollar based on "trade." It's a general proxy for the US dollar against primarily the euro, yen, renmimbi, real, and a few other currencies.

That decline in the dollar reduces the value of those currency swaps. Swaps, for the most part, are a zero-sum game. For each "winner" in a swap, there's a "loser."

PIMCO will not cut the distribution because of the lower coverage ratio and NII production produced by a dollar move. Over longer-periods of time (>1 year), the currency noise cancels out. Thus, the funds will not cut unless they believe that true NII production from the underlying bond portfolio and strategy cannot be sustained.

Update On Leverage

Overall, PKO has levered up the most while PCI has trimmed leverage slightly. We do not read too much into the changes of leverage. We saw no forced selling of any of the PIMCO funds this year. Changes in borrowing can come in many forms including selling higher risk assets during a bout of significant volatility.

A -13.3% decline in borrowing over a six-month time frame is not consequential. Not even a 17% decline in a month as we saw in March for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI). It certainly can have an effect around the fringes for earnings power but it won't automatically lead to a distribution cut.

In the month of July, all funds but PIMCO High Income (PHK) added some additional borrowing. PIMCO Income Strategy II (PFL) added $18M of new assets through additional borrowing increasing their effective leverage to 31.1%. It has now added the second most amount of additional borrowing since February at 44.4%.

The change in leverage can have some small effects on the earnings power of the particular fund. But again the changes in leverage are most likely due to portfolio manager ideas and attitudes. During March, the amount of uncertainty was extremely high. Many of the taxable CEFs looked to shed high risk assets in favor of other asset classes that PIMCO was more favorable on. This led to some leverage declines and then increases in the next report as they rotated out of some areas and into others.

PIMCO Taxable CEF Update

As noted above, the currency swaps have hit the funds' net investment income ("NII") production in the last couple of months. To restate, this is no different than what occurred late last year. The dollar fell, the currency swaps are marked to market daily, and the illiquidity mismatch creates a decline in NII.

We think if the sell off in the funds continues, it's a great time to get into the funds. The non-agency MBS story remains one of robust yield and relatively lower risk - though elevated in recent months because of the COVID-19 issue. We have more on the non-agency rMBS sector below.

The funds look relatively cheap here, especially after Wednesday's decline. The z-scores are all below -1.0. The combination of the cheapness of the funds and the nice NAV improvements equates to a nice entry level here (use the sheets!).

PTY and PCN still look best positioned with coverage over 100%. They were not subject to the same currency issues. PFL and PFN also saw a massive improvement in coverage.

We think these funds are all similar flavors of the same strategy (PTY, PCN, PCI, PKO, PDI). That said, they do have some different derivatives in play on each fund that can drive coverage ratios. Month-to-month changes in the coverage ratio are almost immaterial. Fiscal year-to-date and six-month rolling coverage are far more important, as are individual month-to-month tracking of net investment income produced.

For example, PDI finished the fiscal year last month at 102% coverage. Clearly with that kind of result the distribution is very safe. PCI finished at 88.4%. Despite that result and the NAV being down 20%, we believe that the distribution is not in any danger.

We like PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS) here and I've added to it. RCS is a fairly complex strategy. It holds a lot of agency MBS which are very safe securities. But they are very levered up. I know CEFConnect and other sites show effective leverage of certain percentage. That's not necessarily accurate as the fund uses TBA securities in order to add portfolio leverage. The way those work is similar to futures contracts where you can purchase on margin. You essentially buy $100 of exposure for $20 and owe an $80 liability. The excess $80 is then invested in RCS into a higher risk bond strategy. There's some other stuff going on there but that's the main objective.

PIMCO Muni CEF Update

Overall, the PIMCO muni CEFs saw some further improvement in July with UNII values (those are undistributed net investment income monies owed you) either stable or increasing. UNIIs are great indicators for the potential for a distribution cut. That's especially true if you track changes and trends in UNII values. Those are perhaps the best predictive indicator for the direction of the fund's distribution.

All PIMCO muni CEF distributions look stable at this time - and likely for a few months. The combination of lower leverage costs and some better earnings have fueled some nice coverage increases.

Valuation is the key consideration. PIMCO Muni Income III (PML) is fairly attractive here with a 5.25% yield. The coverage ratio, for the first time in a long time, is near 100%. UNII, which had been declining for a long time as well, but has stabilized at 7 cents for the last three months. This is a good sign and an indication that the lower interest expense has improved overall fundamentals of the fund. For now, we think the distribution is fairly safe. But watch the SIFMA index for signs of a spike as they would indicate to me that interest costs are rising and could foretell a distribution cut.

PIMCO CA Muni Income II (PCK) also looks attractive here with a 4.23% tax-free yield. Coverage has increased substantially in the last two months, rising from 88.6% to 106.9%.

All three NY PIMCO funds improved their coverage as well with UNII looking healthier. Refer to the sheets for the buy/hold/sell ratings.

Municipals continue to show weakness as Congress has failed to come together for a new CARES Act - one that would provide state and local municipality aid. Additionally, interest rates have risen in the last few days providing added incentive for selling pressure.

A Check On rMBS

We have been discussing since March how much of the decline in residential mortgage backed securities ("rMBS") and the funds that hold them were due to selling pressures leading to significant outflows. Leveraged sellers in particular had the largest impact to the prices of these securities. And unlike agency MBS, the Fed never had set up a liquidity facility for the non-agency space, leaving it out to dry.

But the recovery in the second quarter, although not back to the high water mark, was driven by strong fundamentals in the space and a return of liquidity as hedge funds re-entered the space to scoop up cheap assets. The environment has normalized as buyers continue to step in given a dearth of yield in other assets.

Activity should slowly continue to increase in the sector as buyers re-emerge. Many holders are not wanting to sell leading to little price discovery in the space. However, it will once again be one of the few places to find yield in this yieldless world. The relative value of the space compared to investment AND non-investment grade corporate bonds and loans is extremely wide. As such, we think more mutual funds will buy up some non-agency MBS into their multi-sector funds to increase exposure.

This should leave to further spread tightening and some "catch up" as the space was largely left behind compared to other sub-sectors of the fixed income asset class.

A lot of members have opined that delinquencies are up as people have lost jobs and deferred mortgage payments. While they are indeed up, let's put that "up" into context. The increase in the subprime segment is back to where it was in late 2018. So we retraced about 19 months. That may of course change but the latest reading for July showed improvement compared to June.

Overall, we think the sector is implying significant further delinquencies in the non-agency mortgage. Given the improvement in economic data and job gains being realized, we think the bottom for these numbers is in or close.

Concluding Thoughts

We are getting one of those rare chances to buy PCI and PDI on sale. PCI is approaching a discount and although that is still above our buy under threshold as indicated on our portfolio sheets, we think investors can start purchasing shares. PDI is at our buy rating and we think it offers a fantastic risk-reward, especially when you consider recent NAV gains.

We think the NAV is the important indicator and with all the asset-backed securities that are sensitive to rates, the NAV should continue to gain if the current trend continues. I'm not so sure it will but it provides a nice hedge if it does.

