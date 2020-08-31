Farfetch's (FTCH) growth story is far from over. As one of the largest online marketplaces for luxury goods, the company greatly benefited from the pandemic, as more people went online to purchase goods since luxury stores around the globe were closed in the first half of the year. From April to June, Farfetch experienced record growth of GMVs and revenues and it was able to retain all of its top 100 third-party sellers on the platform. Considering this, there's every reason to believe that Farfetch will be able to keep its growth momentum, as there's already an indication that the company is on track to increase its top line in Q3. As growth accelerates, Farfetch could justify its premium valuation and I believe that it's better to purchase the company's shares on major pullbacks in order to benefit from the growth while at the same time have a greater margin of safety.

The Growth Story is Not Over

Farfetch continues to be one of the biggest online luxury marketplaces in the world. The company has roughly 1,300 partners that sell products from over 3,000 luxury brands on its platform. Farfetch's successful performance in recent months shows that its business is resistant to the pandemic and the economic crisis even though the luxury goods industry experiences its major decline in more than a decade. While some of its competitors had no other choice but to declare bankruptcy, Farfetch managed to thrive in the current environment, as it was able to retain all of its major third-party sellers in the last few months. As more people now go online to purchase luxury goods, there's every reason to believe that Farfetch's growth story is far from over and its stock has all the chances to outperform S&P 500 in the following months, like it did in Q2.

Source: Bloomberg

Farfetch's growth accelerated from April to June and the company experienced a record increase of its GMV, which was up 47.7% Y/Y to $721 million. In addition, the company's adjusted revenues increased by 70.3% Y/Y, while its gross profit increased by 86.9% Y/Y. During the three months, Farfetch also added half a million active customers and at the end of June, it had a total of 2.5 million active customers on its platform. At the same time, the traffic to its platform increased by 60% Y/Y, and the average order value during the period was $493.

Source: Farfetch

One of the major advantages of Farfetch is its ability to retain its customers once they've purchased goods on the platform. Just recently, Farfetch's loyalty program ACCESS reached 2 million members, which account for 80% of the company's total active customers. At the same time, as a leader in a luxury goods market with no real competition, Farfetch will continue to attract new third-party sellers due to its vast market reach. In addition, its recent deal with JD (JD) will help the marketplace to establish a stronger presence in China and benefit from the recovery of the Chinese luxury goods market, which already reached its pre-COVID-19 levels.

Another advantage of Farfetch is its ability to collect niche-specific data. By having millions of customers on its platform, the company can better analyze its users, find out what their preferences are, and better monetize them. This is probably the main reason why the company decided to enter the manufacturing side of the business and acquired the New Guard Group a year ago. Despite numerous lawsuits that were filed against the company for its decision to purchase NGG, the acquisition made sense. With an ability to control the pricing of its NGG products, Farfetch could now easily leverage its platform and the data that it has collected to drive sales of its manufacturing business and become profitable over time. Just recently, NGG's Off-While 'Sail' shoes generated 800 million hits for Farfetch's marketplace and were sold out on the day of their launch. In addition, Farfetch's brand division, which includes NGG, generated $66 million in revenues in Q2, while its gross margin was 41.8%. Considering such a good performance, it's safe to say that Farfetch's growth story is far from over and the company made a smart choice to purchase NGG last year.

The biggest downside of Farfetch is that the company is still unprofitable and it has $610 million in debt. For that reason, there's a chance that the management decides to raise more liquidity or execute a share offering, which will either increase the business's debt burden or dilute its existing shareholders. At the same time, there's no guarantee that Western markets will be able to recover as fast as the Chinese market. Europe is already on the verge of the second wave of the pandemic and some movement restriction measures are already being implemented. In addition, if we enter a period of a prolonged economic downturn, then there's a risk that Farfetch's sales will decline over time. The purchasing power of consumers around the world already decreased since the majority of economies was shut down in the first half of the year, while the world GDP is expected to be down 3% Y/Y in 2020.

The good news is that Farfetch had $802 million in cash reserves and it will be able to stay afloat even though the business is not making any money yet. At the same time, I believe that the company's high EV/Revenue ratio of ~7x is justifiable considering that the luxury goods industry, historically, trades at a premium to the rest of the market. If we take into account the fact that Farfetch's business proved to be resistant to the pandemic and the ongoing economic crisis, then we could conclude that the company's growth story is far from over and its stock has all the chances to appreciate even more in the upcoming months.

Although Farfetch trades close to its all-time high, the company has way more upside. For Q3, Farfetch's expects to have $588 million to $609 million in GMV, which is higher in comparison to Q2. In addition, during the recent conference call, the company's management said that the business is on track to achieve adjusted EBITDA profit. Considering this, I continue to hold a long position in Farfetch and believe that it's better to accumulate the position in the company on major pullbacks in order to minimize the downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTCH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.