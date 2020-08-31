There is uncertainty around when the trial will be finished, which can potentially delay the revenue into 2023.

Introduction

While ProQR’s (PRQR) share price experienced an unpredicted run in 2018, it has now been back to the previous level. ProQR is a small company that focuses on developing drugs for a small number of patients with rare diseases. For example, it offers unique solutions for patients with inherited retinal diseases. However, the trial data of Sepofarsen (Phase 2/3 most developed candidate) might be delayed until 2022 due to the impact of Covid-19.

Despite this, ProQR can still be a very interesting candidate to add to your watchlist. Hence, it is necessary to have a closer look at the company’s current situation, including its pipeline, competition as well as a financial outlook to have a fair judgment of the company’s potential in the future.

Leber’s congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA 10)

LCA is an eye disorder that primarily affects the retina. People with this disorder typically have a severe visual impairment and are also associated with other vision problems, including increased sensitivity to light (photophobia), involuntary movements of the eyes (nystagmus), and extreme farsightedness (hyperopia) in infants. LCA occurs in 2 to 3 per 100,000 newborns. It is one of the most common causes of blindness in children. It can result from a mutation in at least 14 genes, all of which are necessary for normal vision. LCA subtype 10 (LCA10) is the most frequent form of LCA, affecting one-third of the patients, and is caused by mutations in the CEP290 gene.

Normally, the CEP290 gene is copied into pre-RNA which included exon (coding) and intron (non-coding) segments. Cutting intron and splicing exon segments form RNA, which is then translated into the normal CEP290 protein (Fig.1 left). In LCA10, exon26 has a mutation that leads to aberrant splicing of mRNA, so CEP290 protein has no function (Fig.1 middle). Sepofarsen (QR-110), which is the first drug based on oligonucleotides, is designed to restore exon26 mutation leading to the production of the normal CEP290 protein (Fig. 1 right). Sepofarsen is intended to be administered through intravitreal (IVT) injections in the eye and has been granted orphan drug designation in the United States and the European Union and received fast-track designation from the FDA.

Figure 1: Sepofarsen restores normal CEP290 mRNA leading to the production of normal CEP290 protein.

Competition

Although there are no approved therapies for patients with LCA10, recently, there are three drugs that are undergoing clinical trials and with expected results. SaCas9 and gRNAs packaged into AAV5 vectors and EDIT-101 were successfully delivered into transgenic mice containing the human ISV26 mutation via subretinal injection. However, the efficiency of delivery was lower than that of Antisense oligonucleotide (ASO). Therefore, the effective treatment of LCA10 will require improved therapeutic strategies. Furthermore, owing to the exogenous nature of AAV and CRISPR components, host immune responses can attenuate therapeutic effects and cause side effects.

In comparison, QR-110 treatment reduces aberrant splicing, increases wild-type CEP290 in the retina, and shows no off-target pharmacology. Intravitreal injection of QR-110 improves the vision at 3 months and there are no serious side effects events.

Scientific aspects and Clinical results

Although enthusiasm for gene-specific therapies remains high, this approach is limited by the time, effort, and funding needed to develop treatments for a relatively small number of affected individuals. QR-110 is one of the most promising approaches. A Phase I/II trial shows that the majority of patients treated with Sepofarsen experienced a substantive overall improvement within 12 months. In addition, there are no severe side effects nor systemic adverse effects. Sepofarsen is given every 3-6 months.

Figure 2: Rapid and sustained benefits of QR-110 therapy.

Figure 3: The vision improved after 3 and 9 months, from being worse than legally blind to negating freely, watching TV, and being able to see family faces.

Market potential

Because LCA 10 is a rare disease that affects a small number of individuals, the number of patients is approximately 2000 patients in the western world. Clinical data presented this medicine to be a strong potential for first-in-class and first-to-market medicine for LCA10.

With the anticipation of a potential approval for Sepofarsen, we offer the following estimated sales after this drug has been approved. In order to do so, we compared to Sepofarsen with Onpattro, another drug with the same mechanism:

Best case Middle case Worst case The estimated sales (per patient for per year) $300K $150K $100K Peak sales (per year) $600 million $300 million $150 million

Risk

The major risk would be the failure in clinical trials, causing share prices to fall. Another issue would be to find an efficient price point for this drug. Since it has a small number of patients, the price must be set such that it is affordable for the patients but profitable for the company.

Financial situation and Valuation

The company reported nearly $100 million in cash and cash equivalents in its last report and burned around $ 50 million TTM leading to a cash runaway until 2022. Should ProQR succeed in its trial and reach commercialization state, the drug might bring in peak sales of $150 million in the low case, $300 million in the mid-case, and $600 million in the best case. Based on these assumptions, we calculated a sales forecast based on this model.

Sales expectation ($, in millions) 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 low 0 0 7,5 30 52,5 75 97,5 112,5 127,5 135 mid 0 0 15 60 105 150 195 225 255 270 high 0 0 30 120 210 300 390 450 510 540

After subtracting sales margin 65% ($, in millions) 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 low 0 0 4,875 19,5 34,125 48,75 63,375 73,125 82,875 87,75 mid 0 0 9,75 39 68,25 97,5 126,75 146,25 165,75 175,5 high 0 0 19,5 78 136,5 195 253,5 292,5 331,5 351

Based on these numbers, we calculated the net present value for the drug in case it would gain the FDA’s approval. Here, we used a conservative 11% discount rate to adjust for the risk, which is linked to a biotech venture.

The results show that the net present value of Sepofarsen is $232 million in the low case, $464 million in the mid-case, and $1 billion in the high case, making it a very attractive investment in the long run.

Conclusion

Although the company is showing progress and promising results in its trial, the recent pandemic has delayed the company's work. Therefore, ProQR should remain on investors’ watchlist due to the potentially positive results of the trial, leading to a surge in stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.