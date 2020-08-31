Long-term revenue and FCF growth rates of 3% to 4%, below peers, can support a mid-$20s fair value, but those growth rates would still represent meaningful acceleration from the last five years.

This is a tough time if you have considerable exposure to short-cycle industrials, non-resi construction, and oil/gas, and indeed nVent (NVT) is having a tougher go of it. While other players in the electrical space have benefited from leverage to utility grid spending, that's not the case at nVent, and the company's data center exposure really isn't enough to meaningfully counterbalance the significant pressures elsewhere in the business. On top of that, steep decremental margins are chewing into one of the few strengths of the investment story.

I haven't been positive on nVent for a while, and with the shares down another 20%-plus since my last update, underperforming the industrial sector and significantly underperforming peers/rivals like ABB (ABB), Eaton (ETN), Hubbell (HUBB), and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), I don't feel as though I've missed much. Looking at the business now, though, this is a tempting short-cycle recovery play, albeit with some concerns about oil/gas and non-resi exposures. Given the performance gap with other short-cycle names (many of which also have oil/gas and non-resi risk), this is a name that I think maybe worth a lot more consideration now.

The Tough Times Continue

nVent's organic growth performance had been lackluster going into 2020, and while the stock got multiple upgrades in February on assumed leverage to a short-cycle turn, COVID-19 has turned that all on its ear. With second quarter results, nVent posted a small beat on the top line and about $0.03/share of outperformance on segment profits, but decremental margins were disappointingly high across the business and management is not yet seeing evidence of a V-shaped recovery in industrial markets.

Revenue fell 17% in the second quarter, or closer to 22% in organic terms. All businesses saw double-digit declines, with Enclosures down 25%, Thermal down 24%, and E&F Solutions down 14%. On a blended basis (excluding Thermal), nVent's performance in electrical was weaker than ABB, Eaton, Schneider, and more or less on par with Hubbell (though Hubbell's sizable metering business makes the comparisons harder).

There was strength in the data center in Enclosures, but just not enough to really move the needle. Destocking continues to be an issue, as distributors are looking to preserve their own cash and liquidity situations. That's a near-term issue, of course, but when end-user demand does start to recover, it should lead to a stronger rebound.

Overall, nVent's 18% decline in industrial markets was in-line with what most industrial companies reported in Q2, but the 17% decline in commercial/resi was perhaps a little weak. The 21% decline in energy seems consistent with what's happening in that end-market, and the 14% decline in infrastructure looks a little high.

Margins weakened noticeably. Gross margin declined 350bp, and segment-level EBITA declined a third, with the margin down four points. That was a significantly weaker performance than its peers in electrical, and was a broad-based weakness, though E&F held up better (down 130bp).

Little To Do Now But Wait…

As the issues nVent is facing are decidedly macro, there's not much the company can do to drive meaningfully better performance in the short term where the top line is concerned. With that, management is taking enhanced cost-reduction efforts to try to preserve/shore up margins. While that makes sense, I do have a general concern that companies that are being more aggressive on structural cost reductions during this downturn could compromise their leverage to that eventual recovery.

Looking at end-market trends, management believes that its short-cycle industrial markets have bottomed, but they're not seeing the V-shaped recovery yet. That seems more or less in line with other industrials; it's pretty much widely accepted that the second quarter was the bottom, but real signs of a sustained recovery are still hard to find.

How well nVent leverages the upcoming recovery is a critical consideration. It stands to be the reason that a company that went into the downturn earlier and saw a sharper decline should see a sharper recovery. It's worth remembering, though, that nVent's organic growth has only averaged around 1% over the last six years, and not all of that is the fault of its former parent company (Pentair (PNR)). I do see good demand for industrial facilities, though, and reshoring could certainly benefit the company in the coming years.

On the construction side, nVent should benefit from a healthier residential market later this year and into/through 2021. Non-resi is a tougher call; I don't like the outlook for non-resi new-builds in 2021 or 2022 (outside of industrial, and maybe institutional), and I don't see as much leverage here to the green building retrofit cycle as I see for others in the space.

Oil/gas is likely to be weaker for longer, and nVent management has commented that they expect the business to remain "off peak" for "at least a couple of years". Data center growth can help offset areas of weakness to a point, but it's not as significant of business for nVent as it is for Schneider, ABB, or Eaton.

The M&A Question

There's a widespread belief on the sell-side that nVent is a prime M&A target. I do agree that scale matters in the electrical products business, and that after Schneider, Eaton, ABB, Prysmian, and Legrand, that scale drops off sharply. I still don't agree that ABB and Eaton are prime buyers. I think ABB is more focused on the ongoing integration of GEIS. Eaton is maybe more of a possibility than before, as management there has said that Electrical is now the area where they are more focused. Still, I'm not sold on the argument that nVent would really offer a meaningful upgrade to the company's long-term strategic positioning. What could happen, though, is a merger between Hubbell and nVent or nVent and another of the other sub-scale peers in the space.

The Outlook

I'm not entirely sure that nVent has turned the corner on past operational inefficiencies, particularly with weak decrementals in this downturn, and it could take five years to regain, let alone exceed, 2018-2019 margins. I do see meaningful potential operating leverage in the business, though, and if short-cycle industrial markets rebound more strongly (and if non-resi doesn't fall off as much as I fear it could), there could be more upside on margins than I currently model.

I'm looking for nVent to generate around 3% long-term revenue growth, which I acknowledge is lower than what I expect from any of its major comps. I consider that a "show me" story; there are certainly opportunities for outperformance, but I want to see a sustained improvement in organic revenue before getting more bullish with my out-year assumptions. I do expect nVent to build FCF margins into the high teens over time, and there is upside here too if the company can outperform on operating margins.

The Bottom Line

I think my underlying assumptions for nVent are not especially aggressive - long-term revenue growth of less than 3% and long-term FCF growth of less than 4%, as well as near-term operating margins around 15% and near-term ROIC around 8%. Yet, those assumptions do support a mid-$20's fair value on both cash flow and EV/EBITDA. While I've never liked nVent all that much, I don't dislike it enough to ignore that level of undervaluation, and given my outlook for a healthy short-cycle rebound in 2021, I believe this is a name to consider today as a cyclical turnaround play that has turned yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.