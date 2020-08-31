While the stock is certainly not cheap right now, I still believe it is a good long-term investment.

While CSX has a relatively low dividend yield, the company has strong dividend growth and spends even more on buybacks.

In this article, I am going to discuss CSX Corp. (CSX) and tell you why it is such a great long-term dividend play despite its relatively low yield. The company has a long history of consistent share repurchases and dividend hikes, has a predictable business model, a strong focus on efficiency enhancements, and a solid balance sheet. While the valuation is a bit stretched right now, I have little doubt the stock will continue to perform well over the next few years and the much longer term.

Source: CSX Corp.

CSX Fits Right In

First of all, let's look at my current dividend holdings. The overview below includes all stocks that I intend to hold for decades. I excluded all smaller trades. As you can see, I am overweight cyclical stocks. Especially industrials like Union Pacific (UNP), Caterpillar (CAT), and Deere (DE) are large parts of my portfolio. I also added Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), and AbbVie (ABBV) recently to gain financial and healthcare exposure. I only own one REIT and one utility company.

Unfortunately, but expected, my portfolio is underperforming the S&P 500 significantly. Year to date, my portfolio is down 16.8% compared to a gain of 8.6% for the S&P 500. On a one year basis, this portfolio is down 9.4% while the S&P 500 is up 20.0%. I am certainly not proud of this fact, but it's the reason why I started buying these stocks after the COVID-19 crash. That's when I added most of my exposure. Source: Sigfig

Regardless, while there are some exceptions, I want a portfolio of stocks that do not cut their payout in recessions, have healthy balance sheets, a history of rising dividends and buybacks, and operate in a steady, predictable business environment without the threat of devastating competition.

With all of this in mind, let's take a look at CSX Corp.

What's CSX?

As of the end of August 2020, CSX is the third-largest listed railroad company in the United States. Excluding the Canadian National Railway Company (CNI), CSX is the second-largest domestic operator with a market cap of $59 billion. As the map below shows, CSX covers all major economic hubs in the East of the United States. While it was not my intention, by owning both Union Pacific and CSX in the future, my portfolio will cover the entire country.

Source: Mapattacks

Like all of its competitors, CSX has a strong focus on cost reduction to lower its operating ratio (increase operating margin). One of the core reasons why I want to own railroads long term is because they are so good at transporting goods without having to worry about smaller competitors or politicians who suddenly decide that railroad transportation needs to be banned (like fracking companies, cigarette producers, and whatnot). Additionally, even in tough economic times, most railroad companies have operating ratios of roughly 60% while a lot of trucking companies struggle to get this number below 90%. Sure, they are different businesses, but it just shows why railroad companies have a strong benefit in an economy that will always rely on railroad transportation.

The only problem I see with regard to the aforementioned headwinds in industries like fracking, etc., is that roughly 19% of the company's year-to-date carloads consist of coal carloads. While coal will not disappear this year, the company will have to deal with a long-term situation of secular volume decline in this segment.

Now, before I continue to discuss the company's financials, it is important to discuss the cost-cutting efforts I already briefly mentioned. In 2017, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge owned 4.9% of the company's stock. The company demanded a change in the board. As a result, Michael Ward stepped down and was succeeded by Hunter Harrison, who was well known for turning around railroads. Unfortunately, Harrison died in December of 2017 and was succeeded by James M. Foote. Foote followed through on Harrison's plans to transform CSX a traditional railroad to a scheduled railroad in order to reduce costs and improve service quality. This included a reduction in the number of locomotives from 3,000 at the end of 2017 to 2,420 in 2020. The company will also reduce the number of rail cars from 136,000 in 2017 to not more than 104,000 in 2020. The company cut its workforce by 3,300 employees in 2018, followed by 2,200 job cuts in 2019. Until the end of this year, another 4,000 job cuts are planned.

This brings me to the financial results.

CSX Is A Shareholder Value Machine

CSX long-term sales are not 'that impressive' - which is understandable. CSX is highly dependent on economic growth, which is why its sales are predictable. For example, the two largest sales declines took place in 2015 and 2020. The first one was caused by a global manufacturing recession. The 2020 decline by measures to mitigate COVID-19 risks. Due to weakness in the first two quarters of this year, TTM revenue has fallen to pre-GFC levels. Fortunately, operating income is much stronger. First of all, the graph below shows the company's cost-cutting efforts starting in 2017 as this was the first significant boost in operating income since the end of the Great Financial Crisis.

Data by YCharts

With this in mind, operating income is not the only thing that has been doing better since 2017. As the graph below shows, there has been a strong divergence between capital expenditures and operating cash flow starting in 2016. As a result, the company's free cash flow has increased by almost 400% between 2016 and 2019.

Source: Author's (Raw Data: TIKR.com)

Additionally, between 2004 and June of 2020, CSX has spent $7.8 billion on dividends. Repurchases have totaled $21.3 billion during the same period.

This has resulted in a dividend per share surge from $0.07 to $0.96 between 2004 and 2019. This translates to 17.8% annual growth. Between 2014 and 2019, the growth rate has dropped to 7.3%, which is still pretty satisfactory. Source: TIKR.com

Another thing that's satisfactory, is that dividend payments are completely covered by free cash flow. Even in 2009, the company was able to raise dividends without exceeding free cash flow - just like in 2004 and 2005, the company did not buy back shares in 2009. Anyway, share repurchases are significant, causing total distributions to exceed free cash flow pretty much every year. This changed in 2020 when the company returned to a more conservative approach while still raising its quarterly dividends from $0.24 per share to $0.26 (8.3% increase). Resulting in a current dividend yield of 1.35%.

Source: Author's (Raw Data: TIKR.com)

However, regardless of this fact, the company maintains a healthy balance sheet without a leveraging trend.

CSX Maintains A Healthy Balance Sheet

The first thing I look for when assessing balance sheet strength is total liabilities as a percentage of total assets. In general, I try to avoid companies that witness rapidly outperforming liabilities in a mature business stage. While CSX is a mature business, liabilities seem to be under control.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, even after the challenging second quarter, net debt did not exceed 2.9x total EBITDA. Total interest coverage is not bad either as EBIT covers interest expenses 4.44x. Again, this is after a very challenging first half of 2020. With regard to liquidity, the company's current assets cover 162% of current liabilities.

Only Recessions Hurt

As I already briefly mentioned, the company is highly dependent on the US economy, which makes it a somewhat predictable stock. By that, I mean that the stock performs well during an upswing and performs poorly when things go the other way. Additionally, the stock is a long-term outperformer as the green line shows (CSX vs. S&P 500 ratio). During an economic upswing, investors (historically speaking) benefit from:

Higher dividends and repurchases provided by rising free cash flow

Positive capital gains and S&P 500 outperformance

Source: TradingView

Right now, the stock is close to its all-time highs, which given the circumstances, causes a lot of people to avoid the company. The price/sales ratio is on its way to a new all-time high as investors push up the CSX stock price by betting on economic recovery. Please keep in mind that it is very unlikely that this ratio falls to levels common between 2012 and 2016. The company has become way more efficient, which warrants a higher price/sales ratio.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

CSX Corp. is a tremendous dividend stock. While the dividend yield is somewhat low at 1.35%, investors are buying a company with the ability to generate strong free cash flow, resulting in high dividend growth. Additionally, the company has a strong focus on share repurchases and balance sheet strength. Since 2006, the CSX has repurchased more than 40% of shares outstanding.

While there is no denying that the current economic situation is tough, I still like CSX. I believe that higher economic growth in 2021 (and beyond) will cause a breakout and push the stock to new highs.

Source: Takeaway

The downside is that CSX tends to fall significantly during recessions. The good thing is that the company recovers every time.

I will be looking to buy the company over the next few weeks. I will likely also add another defensive stock to keep my portfolio balanced. Needless to say, all investments will be covered on Seeking Alpha.

On a side note, please keep in mind that I do not expect cyclical stocks (on average) to do very well ahead of the November election. I expect some increased volatility, which (if it occurs) I will use to buy stocks like CSX. It is also the reason why I give the stock a 'neutral' rating despite my long-term bullish view.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNP, PEP, DUK, HD, PSA, VLO, RTX, MOS, CF, HBAN, CAT, DE, ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.