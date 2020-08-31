In the meantime, the treatment period for another Phase III trial has since been completed, and a PDUFA date for its flagship candidate PRX-102 has been secured for January 27.

Protalix (PLX) now has a hard date that will determine if the biotech either decisively makes it to the next level, or else continues to languish in development stage purgatory. When last I covered this stock in June, the company had just submitted a Biologics License Application [BLA] with the FDA. Since then, the BLA was accepted, and a decision date of January 27, 2021 for its flagship drug candidate pegunigalsidase alfa for Fabry disease was announced. While risk is still certainly present with this one, I believe the stock has been substantially derisked since June, and not strictly because we now have an action date.

Quick Recap

A quick review, Protalix is in the final stages clinical trial stages for pegunigalsidase alfa, or PRX-102. This is an enzyme replacement drug for Fabry disease patients, who lack the enzyme required to break down a particular fatty acid in the blood. It builds up, causing cardiovascular disease. The top drug for this condition is Sanofi’s (SNY) Fabrazyme, taken once every two weeks via infusion, selling close to $1 billion (page 64) last year.

The two main differences between Fabrazyme and PRX-102 is stability and immunogenicity. Its half-life in the blood stream is about 40x higher than Fabrazyme, allowing it to be administered monthly rather than biweekly. In terms of immunogenicity, a majority of Fabrazyme patients tend to produce a significant antibody response to the drug over time, causing buildup of Fabrazyme in the kidneys, which can lead to kidney damage. PRX-102 has an immunogenicity rate of about 19%, meaning only about 1 in 5 patients on the drug produce a significant antibody response to it. Even in those, the response was only transient, and gone after a year.

The following point is speculative, but Protalix believes that there is potential for improved kidney function in patients who switch to PRX-102 for this reason. If true, it would allow Protalix to both grow its own market organically, plus take some of the market share from its competitors directly. There is already clinical data showing that kidney function has improved in patients that switched from a different competitor enzyme therapy called Replagal to PRX-102. Says Protalix:

The trial met its main objectives for safety and efficacy, and topline analysis indicated substantial improvement in renal function as measured by mean annualized estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate (eGFR slope) in patients switched from agalsidase alfa to PRX–102.

In terms of improved kidney function over market leader Fabrazyme, this won’t be merely speculative for much longer though, because data for a 12-month phase III switchover study from Fabrazyme to PRX-102 are anticipated to become available next quarter, before the PDUFA date. This particular trial has already completed the entire treatment period for all patients, and is now in the final data-monitoring and compilation and cleaning stages for top-line results. If Protalix can show not only that PRX-102 is effective, but that kidney function improves after stopping Fabrazyme, then the FDA will have even more reason to approve it come January.

Further Derisking

There is another key reason why I believe the stock has been further derisked since June. That is, let’s assume a significant hiccup and the FDA notifies Protalix that it will not be able to complete its review by the PDUFA date. This sort of frustration has happened before to other companies and shareholders, and could arguably be even more likely in the face of ongoing pandemic restrictions and hang-ups.

Still, even assuming that happens, Protalix still has more Phase III data due in the first half of 2021, after the PDUFA deadline. That data is for a head-to-head comparison study of Fabrazyme vs. PRX-102. If the FDA postpones the initial PDUFA deadline, then investors would still have this critical Phase III data to look forward to as a catalyst to bring the shares higher in any case. The trial is fully enrolled already, so while COVID-19 restrictions could slow data processing a bit, it is unlikely in my view that any delay in reporting would be significant beyond minor logistical issues.

In terms of marketing the drug, a deal is in place with Chiesi granting Protalix 15-35% royalties outside the United States and 15-40% royalties in. Plus, up to $1 billion in milestone payments and $45 million in development reimbursement upon approval.

There are no immediate liquidity or financial issues for Protalix at the moment, so the stock’s movement will be pretty much dependent on FDA approval for PRX-102. The company has $35 million in cash and an average quarterly burn rate of only $1 million over the last 4 quarters. So it does not look like more financing is on the horizon, unless of course PRX-102 is approved and the company does a raise to take advantage of elevated share value. This would be understandable to help develop the rest of its pipeline, but I don’t see dilution as a credible issue prior to the FDA making its decision on the drug.

I might add that there will be no FDA advisory committee hearing on PRX-102. That could be interpreted either way, but I believe it is a good sign and that the lack of a meeting has more to do with logistical problems involving the current pandemic more than it signals any direction the FDA is leaning on the drug at present.

Stock Still Ignored

I had previously argued that this stock was simply being overlooked and ignored, and its price action since June adds weight to that assessment. We are at essentially the same level we were at back then, while critical Phase III trials have wrapped up, a PDUFA date has been set, and financial conditions remain pretty much stable.

Plus, trading volume has fallen as well, indicating paradoxically that investor interest has waned even though measurable progress has been made. If the stock had any substantial following, then at the very least, trading volume should have increased, or at least stayed stable.

I believe the lack of attention here is acute and could lead to a significant upside repricing if and when PRX-102 is approved. And if the PDUFA deadline is postponed – which could happen especially in the current distracted environment - while the share price will likely drop, perhaps even heavily, investors will still have an additional Phase III trial data readout to look forward to comparing the new drug on the block with the blockbuster market leader in Fabry Disease.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.