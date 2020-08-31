Given the latest update from EU's antitrust investigators, it appears it will be at least a couple more months before we hear whether they'll approve Google's buyout offer.

Google offered Fitbit shareholders $7.35 per share to buy it, and FIT's shareholders subsequently approved the deal, but it cannot go through until regulators sign off as well.

As I wrote a few weeks ago, it appeared that there was a significant chance that Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) would be able to avoid a full-scale investigation from EU's antitrust investigation by offering enough concessions to appease regulator's concerns. Google offered certain concessions, but it appears that EU's regulators were not satisfied and the EU launched a full-scale, four-month investigation after the preliminary review period ended on August 4th.

As you can see from the chart below, Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) has traded in a bounded range since the buyout offer and is currently trading at roughly a 13% discount to the buyout offer from Google, suggesting there still is some pessimism from the market of the deal ultimately being approved.

Park's Public Statements

Since the announcement of the full-scale investigation, there have been two significant updates, which I believe indicate a high likelihood of a deal being approved. First, CEO James Park went on CNBC and said that he expects the acquisition by Google to close this year. By stating that publicly, Park must have a high conviction of it being true since he not only opens himself up to reputational risk but also lawsuits from shareholders should the transaction not close in 2020. Even if FIT is able to show that it wasn't negligent to state that publicly, just saying it and it turning out not to be true will mean that they would not be able to toss a lawsuit by filing a motion to dismiss and would have to likely either fully litigate such a claim or settle the lawsuit.

Amazon's Launch of the Halo

A second major development that happened this week was Amazon's (AMZN) launch of a fitness wearable called the Halo Band. This wearable will be focused on gathering a large amount of health data to provide users with actionable insights to improve their overall wellness. To me, AMZN having all of this user data would be more harmful for society than Google having such data since Amazon already collects so much purchasing data and could use health data to drive personalized ads for certain products. Furthermore, if regulators let Amazon sell a wearable like this, but deny Google of the same opportunity, it could give Amazon an unfair advantage and give them the opportunity to create a monopoly with respect to selling health products.

Investment Outlook

I still believe regulatory approval will happen in 2020 and FIT shareholders will receive their $7.35 in cash per share. However, even if such regulatory approval does not come through, I still believe FIT remains a great investment opportunity, especially in light of recent product launches.

Breakup Fee

If regulators deny the acquisition, Google will have to pay FIT a $250 million breakup fee, which is significant given that FIT's market cap is currently $1.75 billion. Furthermore, FIT has launched a slew of new products and service announcements, which gives me conviction that FIT can actually trade higher than $7.35 and may see other buyout offers, perhaps by a private equity company that regulators would not be concerned with them owning FIT's health data.

Sustainable Revenue and New Products

One of the main reasons Wall Street has fallen out of favor with FIT has been that its revenue has been tethered to episodic hardware sales; it did not have a sustainable stream of revenue. FIT's management has prudently pivoted the company and in mid-August announced that its Fitbit Premium service has surpassed the 500,000 mark in just a year of being launched. At a price of $9.99 per month (or $79.99 a year), if we assume a blended split of 50/50 between monthly/yearly users, that amounts to $50 million in recurring revenue. Furthermore, this revenue is much higher margin revenue since there is a negligible cost to adding more users.

In addition to its Premium service gaining traction, last week, FIT launched three new products: Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3 and Inspire 2.

The Fitbit Sense is focused on providing users with the most advanced health smartwatch on the market with tools for stress management, heart health, SpO2, skin temperature, among other features, and is priced at $329.95. Prudently, this watch comes with a 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium; getting more users onto this platform will help increase the size of this higher-margin recurring revenue stream.

The Fitbit Versa 3 is the next installment of the Versa family and includes a built-in GPS and active zone minutes, among other features. At a price-point of $229.95, this product is a nice rival to the Apple Watch.

Finally, for those looking for a cheaper alternative, but with robust health data and guidance, FIT launched the Inspire 2 at $99.95, which is a nice alternative to the Amazon Halo, which will not have a screen. The Inspire 2 comes with a free year of Fitbit Premium.

Conclusion

I still believe regulatory approval will happen in 2020, but even if it does not and regulators strike down Google's acquisition of FIT, I remain bullish on FIT's future. With Amazon's launch of the Halo tracker, it is clear FIT is focused on a burgeoning trend and is prudently launching new products and services focused on providing insights into health data. I remain long FIT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.