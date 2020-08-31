The signs all point to revenue growth shaping up to be similar to the growth trajectory that the company saw between Q4-18 and Q4-19.

In my last Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) article published on Seeking Alpha on May 31, 2020, titled Everi Holdings Could See Renewed Momentum As Nevada Governor Announces Casino Reopenings Starting June 4, 2020, I wrote about various aspects of potential recovery after casinos around the United States were reopened. Now that more than 85% of the nation's casinos are open, it's time to look at what lies in store for Everi over the next two quarters.

Thesis: Everi is still a strong buy, and there are several indicators that point to quicker-than-expected revenue recovery over Q3 and Q4 2020. This has been validated by Roth Capital's David Bain giving it a $17 price target, representing a 105% upside to the as-of-writing price of $8.28.

Q2 Recovery Indicators

Revenue recovery started around the first week of June 2020 when casinos first started reopening. Rather than the slow and protracted recovery curve that was expected, the company experienced what CEO Mike Rumbolz called "an enthusiastic demand from casino patrons."

That resulted in the company posting $20.9 million in revenues from the Games segment for Q2-20. Assuming this was over a four-week period, that's encouraging news. If we extrapolate that to the entire quarter, we're looking at a backfilled run-rate of around $67.9 million, which is only down by ~2% on a YoY basis. It's a back-of-the-envelope calculation, of course, but it does indicate a strong bounce-back to normal cash flows in the third quarter. Using the same approach for FinTech revenues, we arrive at a YoY decline of 3.5%. Overall, assuming all casinos operated at current levels for the entire second quarter, we're looking at a consolidated YoY revenue decline of about 3%.

Those figures assume that 75% (as reported in the second-quarter earnings call) of all casinos operated for the entire 13-week period that is Q2-20. Considering that 85% were open as of two weeks ago and more could have opened between then and now, I'm optimistic about sequential revenue growth in Q3-20.

On the profitability side, due to cost-cutting measures, refocusing of priorities, strong FinTech revenues, and the fact that casinos started opening much earlier than initially predicted, Everi was able to report positive adjusted EBITDA for Q2-20. As revenues get closer to normal in Q3-20, we should be able to see further margin expansion because of the aforementioned factors.

The company also reported a 9% increase in its installed base. Although the increase is yet to yield results because of the shut-downs through most of the quarter, we should be able to see an uptick in total wins in Q3-20. The daily win per unit of $35 also compares favorably with levels prior to casino closures earlier this year.

Premium games have gained quite a bit of traction as well, with these units growing 2400 units or 70% in Q2-20 over the prior period. It's come to a point where premium now makes up nearly 40% of the installed base and, as such, is crucial to revenue recovery moving forward.

Although casinos will likely continue to operate only a portion of their machines due to social distancing requirements, Everi is seeing higher levels of floor share of operational space for new casinos that have opened and will open this year. This should help increase the overall floor share for FY-20 and will be another key driver of revenue recovery.

In addition, metrics across the FinTech segment are also getting closer to pre-pandemic levels:

In our FinTech segment, business is also recovering strongly on a relative basis. Currently, our same-store sales for cash access, transactions and volumes are trending only moderately below the levels experienced in the prior year. We continue to believe the player loyalty business is a great business and a great fit for Everi. We expect sales and loyalty software and the associated self-service contactless kiosks to be a meaningful contributor to our revenues in the near-term. Longer-term, the recurring software license support fees we charge for these player loyalty and marketing products will supplement our already strong recurring revenue base.

In summary, what we're seeing is a bounce-back of several metrics toward the end of Q2 that bode well for the next two quarters.

Q3 Forward Indicators

Everi expects to be free cash flow positive in both quarters of H2-20, which is probably the best sign of recovery yet. The improvement is expected to be sequential over the period, which makes sense when you consider the slow but steady ramp-up of new units in the installed base and new casino openings through the year with higher floor share metrics.

Another key growth driver for Q3 will be the agreements with new and current casino operators for cash access. The installations of contactless kiosks continued through the shut-down periods as casino operators prepared for the eventual reopening, and we're going to see the effects of that in the third quarter. I believe there's a long-term upside here that reflects a larger shift to contactless modes, and the mobile wallet is one of the key forward drivers of that larger shift.

The challenge with the mobile solution is obviously educating on and familiarizing casino operators as well as users with the technology, and Everi plans to do this as a joint initiative alongside casino operators. Per Mr. Rumbolz at the Q2-20 earnings call:

And as we had those discussions, we have to tell them that part of what's going to occur is the customer's going to have to adopt at the same time that you bring this onto your floor. And that means you're going to have to help educate the customer as we will. And we'll help you in that effort. But at the end of the day, the customers have to feel comfortable with the technology and the best way to introduce it to them is a combination of us and the casino operator. And in particular, their marketing departments, letting the customers know the value of using it and because it's tied into our loyalty systems, the fact that they'll be able to reward them for their use of that cashless system, no matter which one they install.

The quasi-moat that Everi has right now is the ecosystem of hardware and software that the company offers to its customer base and casino patrons. This FinTech IP is a major draw for casino operators in times of social distancing. Moreover, there are very few competitors, if any, who can offer the same breadth of products around anti-money-laundering, know-your-customer, cashless, loyalty, and so on that is deeply integrated with the gaming side of Everi's business. Let's not forget that the casino operators that have signed up for these newer technologies are highly invested in them, which increases the chances of the operators proactively promoting them to their patrons in order to strengthen the loyalty factor.

Investor's Angle

The key takeaway is that Everi will rapidly scale up across the board over Q3 and Q4 2020. Although revenues may be lower than the respective prior periods, I think the quality of revenue will be better in terms of higher transaction volumes per patron, greater loyalty through cashless, a higher mix of premium units, greater internal operational efficiencies, and related factors.

In turn, this will set the tone for a much stronger FY-21, with FinTech paving the way for revenue increases through the rest of FY-20 and beyond. The signs all point to revenue growth shaping up to be similar to the growth trajectory that the company saw between Q4-18 and Q4-19.

From that standpoint, the company is most certainly trading at a heavy discount. A price target of $17 might look excessive at this point. Personally, I would have been a little more conservative had it not been for the strength of Everi's FinTech. This is where their core strength lies; this is what I said in my last Everi article that I linked at the top of this piece:

One of the strongest drivers of Everi's turnaround in the era of post-COVID-19 will be its technology capabilities that facilitate self-service, contactless, and cashless transactions.

My opinion hasn't changed since then. I do think that this is the differentiator, if not moat, that Everi has over almost every other player in the space. At the current price, you could potentially see your investment double in the next year to a year and a half.

The risks that I outlined in the previous article, however, still remain:

...patron traffic being limited by health concerns, capacity utilization challenges because of distancing guidelines, low availability of disposable income, and the growing popularity of online casinos as safer alternatives to physical locations."

Judging by what's been happening over Q2 and the forward indicators for Q3, I'd say that much of that risk has been neutralized by what the company is witnessing as "pent-up demand" that "has not really dropped off." There are still some risks that are more long-term, such as the shift to online gaming; but, for now, the effect has not been materially significant.

