In this article, I take a look at some COVID 19 vaccine developers' OWS-related PRs, including Vaxart and stock price-actions. I share some observations.

In a July 25 NYT piece, some anonymous HHS officials were reported to "have grown concerned about whether companies including Vaxart are trying to inflate their stock prices by exaggerating their roles in Warp Speed."

On June 26, Vaxart announced that "its oral COVID-19 vaccine has been selected to participate in a non-human primate (NHP) challenge study, organized and funded by Operation Warp Speed".

Vaxart is a small cap, clinical-stage biotech company that develops oral vaccines, which the company believes represent "an important advancement in vaccination technology".

Introduction

Vaxart (VXRT) is a small cap, clinical-stage biotech company, based in South San Francisco, Calif., that develops oral vaccines, which the company believes represent "an important advancement in vaccination technology".

I have previously written a SA article on VXRT, if interested.

On June 26, Vaxart announced that "its oral COVID-19 vaccine has been selected to participate in a non-human primate (NYSE:NHP) challenge study, organized and funded by Operation Warp Speed".

The news was well received and the stock closed up 28% ($6.26 to $8.04) from the previous day close.

Similar to many small biotech companies which have COVID-19 programs (e.g. treatment or vaccine), VXRT was on an upward trend during the first half of 2020.

(Source: Google)

A Uptrend Interrupted

On July 25, a NYT piece voiced some critical views of biotech companies that are developing vaccines for COVID-19, including Vaxart.

Among the various criticisms, I find this item (see below) most relevant for my own investment consideration.

(Source; red circle added for emphasis)

If true, that's troubling for anyone considering investing in these companies, as well as for earlier investors.

For example, since July 25, as a VXRT investor, I have received perhaps more than two dozen possible class-action lawsuit notifications which all claim to have been informed by this NYT piece.

Four Smaller COVID-19 Vaccine Developers & their OWS-related PRs

If biotech companies "are trying to inflate their stock prices by exaggerating" their roles in OWS (Operation Warp Speed), what did the companies actually say and how successful was this "exaggerating" effort in inflating the stock price?

I look at the OWS-related PRs of four smaller biotech companies (NK, VXRT, INO, NVAX) which are developing COVID-19 vaccines, but not the front-runners, such as MRNA, AZN, PFE/BNTX.

All except NK were mentioned by name in July 25 NYT piece.

Below are screen shots of these companies' OWS-related PR headlines.

It should be noted that the first three companies (NK, VXRT, INO) used almost identical phrases "Selected for...Operation Ward Speed," and none of them mention anything about funding.

Since concerns of "trying to inflate their stock price" was voiced, let us see if such an effort succeeded in moving the stock price.

The table below lists the stock price changes for these 4 smaller COVID-19 developers, on the day of each PR (from the previous close), the day after, and from the day of the respective PR to Aug 28, 2020.

Company (Date of OWS PR) % SP change on the day of PR % SP change the day after % of SP change from PR to Aug 28, 2020 NK (May 27) 39% -13% -4% VXRT (June 26) 28% -7% -23% INO (June 30) -15% -27% -55% NVAX (July 7) 32% -6% 3%

(source: Calculated using figures from Yahoo Finance: Historical data)

Two items to notice:

1. Of all four companies, NK had the highest % SP increase on the day of their PR (a bigger change than NVAX, which announced $1.6B OWS funding).

NK also has a much lower % SP decline since their respective PR than VXRT or INO, even though all three used practically the same phase (i.e. "Selected for...Operation Ward Speed"), and have all been making progress in their respective vaccine programs.

I wonder if this difference in market sentiment can be simply explained by the influence of the July 25 NYT piece (i.e. VXRT and INO mentioned vs. NK not mentioned)

2. INO's stock price was not helped by the inclusion of the news of their being selected to an OWS-funded NHP study in their June 30 PR, which primarily was about the interim data from their phase 1 COVID-19 vaccine trial.

If INO tried to "inflate the stock price" by mentioning OWS news, then such an effort was poorly-rewarded (unsuccessful).

Apparently, INO was a subject of another critical NYT piece on Aug 9, which makes one wonder if NYT pieces are much more impactful on the stock price than how and what companies actually announce!

The Search for a Safe and Effective COVID-19 vaccine: David vs. Goliath

I am certain that many of us love the story of David and Goliath. We love the story of how a young shepherd boy took on a seasoned giant warrior and won.

In the same way, we root for the underdogs to succeed in games where perhaps they are seen as having little chance to be qualified to compete, let alone of winning the game (e.g. "The Greatest Game ever played", a 2005 film).

Before readers think that I've gone off on an un-related rant, let me plainly state now what the story of David vs. Goliath has to do with small COVID-19 vaccine developers like NK, VXRT, INO and OWS.

OWS is not Goliath by the way, in case some readers are wondering.

In the quest for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, big companies like AZN, PFE, JNJ, MRK, GSK, SNY etc. are the Goliaths who are seasoned, and well-resourced to undertake such a quest.

I commend these mega cap companies that are taking on such a worthy challenge with or without help from OWS or their respective national governments.

Anybody else is pretty much David or less, in my opinion.

What I mean by less is that without the support of any public funding, the chance of a small biotech company, no matter how promising their technology, to succeed in developing a vaccine in such a compressed timeline on their own (fund/complete pre-clinical to p1-2-3 trials) is probably non-existent.

That's where I think the support of OWS' funding makes a difference (i.e. it helps some companies, e.g. MRNA, NVAX, to go from less to becoming a potential David, who can join the fight--that is to say, to have a real chance of developing a safe/effective COVID-19 vaccine).

However, what I find puzzling is the logic behind OWS's selection and decision process.

(Source: OWS Fact Sheet)

For example, it's not known which 14 companies were selected in May by OWS as promising candidates, as OWS did not disclose the list; nor any funding associated with such a selection.

Taking the concern of "exaggerating" the role of OWS for an example, what would be considered an acceptable (non-exaggerating) headline? Perhaps something like this:

'Selected to participate in an OWS-funded NHP study, which may or may not be one of OWS' fourteen promising candidates and may or may not make the final seven, which may or may not receive OWS funding, and may or may not be one of the "Some already in clinical trials with US government support" '

Lastly, I am not sure how OWS can decide which candidates are "the most promising," by so far funding almost exclusively the big companies (e.g. JNJ, AZN, GSK etc.) which don't need the funding to conduct trials, while not funding smaller companies (except MRNA, NVAX), for which OWS' funding would greatly help to advance their phase 1 and 2 trials, on a compressed timeline?

It is as if OWS, by their funding decisions, has already decided before the phase 1 and 2 trial data, which vaccine candidates (i.e. only those of the big or 'big-enough' companies, e.g. MRNA, NVAX) are the most promising.

It's like the Kentucky Derby decides to give out the spots in the starting gate not by the qualifying performances of the horses, but by the net-worth of their owners!

In other words, unlike the story of David and Goliath, small companies don't even get a chance to fight (i.e. to prove their candidates' potential).

Final thoughts

Despite the absence of external funding, on Aug 10, Vaxart filed their IND to initiate a phase 1 trial for their oral vaccine in COVID-19.

As far as I know, Vaxart is the only COVID-19 vaccine developer, among those mentioned in this article that is dedicated to developing room-temperature-stable, "next generation" oral tablet vaccines.

According to Vaxart, its oral vaccines have been shown to be safe and well-tolerated and have the potential to generate a broad and durable immunity (systemic and mucosal), having been safely trialed in >460 humans, across 3 viral diseases.

From the trial data so far, the efficacy of VXRT's oral vaccines which use Ad5 vector do not seem to be adversely affected by any pre-existing anti-Ad5 immunity (see page 8, 2019 annual report).

As mentioned above, VXRT's oral vaccine was selected to take part in a OWS-funded NHP challenge study, the only oral vaccine candidate.

If Vaxart's COVID-19 program is successful (proved safe and effective), I expect its oral vaccine to be a game changer, even if it's 3 to 6 months later than the earliest approved injectable vaccines, because of its many significant advantages over injectable vaccines (e.g. no cold-chain supply, no injection related pain or injection related side effects, potentially greater acceptance by the public, more cost-effective, easier to scale etc.)

For anyone considering Vaxart as a speculative investment opportunity, the significant risks include but not limited to: there is no certainty that Vaxart can advance their COVID-19 program beyond phase 1 and or phase 2 on their own resources; and there's also no certainty that their oral vaccine candidate will succeed in phase 3, if they somehow manage to advance that far.

Will Vaxart's story have a happy ending? We'll have to wait and see.

Thanks very much for reading. All the best!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VXRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also long BNTX, TBIO