Royal Gold reported a low production volume of 70.1K GEOs (Gold Equivalent Troy Ounces), which is a decrease of 20.7% from the same quarter a year ago and down 18.7% sequentially.

The Denver-based Royal Gold released its fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 on August 5, 2020. Stream revenues were $85.8 million, and royalty revenues were $34.2 million.

Investment Thesis

The Denver-based Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) released its fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 on August 5, 2020. Stream revenues were $85.8 million, and royalty revenues were $34.2 million.

The stream revenues were about 5% down compared to last year, while royalty revenues were up about 35% year over year. However, gold equivalent production was deficient due to the COVID-19 pandemic disruptions. However, revenues were boosted by the price of silver and gold.

The company experienced substantial royalty revenues from Peñasquito and Cortez mines. Still, lower average copper price and lower sales volumes from the stream segment, especially at Andacollo, Mount Milligan, and Pueblo Viejo, resulted in a mixed picture for the fourth quarter overall.

The two leading players in this segment called the streamers and royalty are Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) that I own long term.

However, Royal Gold and two smaller streamers, Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND), are the three that I consider useful trading tools. Note that RGLD has underperformed the group based on a 1-year chart.

Royal Gold: Balance Sheet And Production In 2Q 2020 (Fiscal 4Q'20)

Royal Gold 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 109.78 115.69 118.77 123.64 136.44 119.97 Net Income in $ Million 28.77 26.46 70.45 41.32 38.55 49.01 EBITDA $ Million 84.85 80.80 86.90 93.85 100.31 96.79 EPS diluted in $/share 0.44 0.40 1.07 0.63 0.59 0.75 Operating cash flow in $ Million 77.74 72.26 71.24 78.26 99.70 91.56 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 1.0 0.0 4.36 68.06 35.44 48.13 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 76.4 72.26 66.88 10.20 64.26 43.43 Total cash in $ Million 216.0 119.5 122.0 80.50 93.72 319.13 Long-term debt in $ Million 362.9 214.6 164.60 129.87 100.15 300.44 Dividend per share in $ 0.265 0.265 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 65.52 65.54 65.62 65.61 65.60 65.69 Gold Production 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Gold Equivalent ounce Production K Geo 84.2 88.4 80.7 83.5 86.2 70.1 Gold price realized $/ Oz 1,303 1,309 1,472 1,481 1,583 1,711

Data Source: Company material and Morningstar

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues were $119.97 million in Fiscal 4Q'20

Royal Gold reported total revenues of $119.97 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020, up 3.6% from the $115.69 million reported in the same quarter last year. Below are presented the results:

Source: Presentation

Royal Gold indicated a net income of $49.01 million or $0.75 per share. RGLD reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.53 or $34.25 million.

CEO Bill Heissenbuttel said in the conference call:

Fiscal 2020 was a very strong year for Royal Gold. Despite the most challenging external circumstances that any of us have seen before, we realized annual records for revenue, operating cash flow and earnings. Our revenue was $499 million, up 18% from fiscal 2019. Gold equivalent ounce in volume was $320,000. It was down slightly from the prior year due mostly due to the reduction in revenue at Andacollo that we have discussed previously and impacts from COVID-19-related production disruptions.

2 - Free cash flow of $43.43 million in fiscal 4Q'20

Note: The free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The quarterly free cash flow was $43.4 million this quarter, and FCF for the fiscal year 2020 is $184.77 million.

The company is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share or a yield of 0.83% again. It is shallow, and the company could do better with such free cash flow.

Khoemacau Project (Botswana) - Below is the most recent update:

I am pleased to see that the project has advanced and covers 54% of what needs to be done and above the CapEx spend that reaches 81% of the project requirements.

3 - Net debt and liquidity, going down significantly

The total debt is now $300.4 million as of June 30, 2020. Royal Gold has not more net debt, as we can see above.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $695 million available and $305 million outstanding under the revolving credit facility. Working capital, combined with available capacity under the revolving credit facility, resulted in approximately $1 billion of total liquidity at June 30, 2020.

A quick look at the liquidity at the end of the 4Q.

It also includes the Khoemacau in Botswana stream commitments.

Source: Presentation

Note: On July 2, 2020, the company repaid $30 million of the outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility, which increased the amount available under the revolving credit facility to $725 million and decreased the amount outstanding to $275 million.

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and details

Royal Gold reported a low production volume of 70.1K GEOs (Gold Equivalent Troy Ounces), which is a decrease of 20.7% from the same quarter a year ago and down 18.7% sequentially.

The company announced a cost of sales of $20.7 million in the fiscal 4Q, down from the year-ago quarter's $23.8 million.

Details below:

Stream K Au Oz K Ag Oz K Ag Oz Mount Milligan 20.2 0 1.7 Pueblo Viejo 10.2 394.7 0 Wassa and Prestea 2.6 0 0 Andacollo 6.3 0 0 Total 39.3 394.7 1.7 Royalty K Au Oz K Ag Oz Cu Mlbs Pb Mlbs Zc Mlbs Penasquito 83.7 5.2 0 30.6 90.2 Cortez 52.5 0 0 0 0 Total 136.2 5.2 0.0 30.6 90.2

Source: From Fun Trading files.

At Mount Milligan: "Centerra also reported that a wet spring and a substantial snowpack allowed Mount Milligan to pump water starting in April. By the end of June, they pumped more water than in the entire 2019 pumping season and have over six million cubic meters of water at storage." From the conference call.

At Penasquito: "Newmont announced that operations ramped up after government-imposed COVID-19-related shutdown was lifted and production in the process plant reached pre-COVID production levels of about 110,000 tonnes per day by mid-June." From the conference call.

Wassa and Prestea: "Negotiations for the separation on the stream between Wassa and Prestea are ongoing, and completion requires final Board approval. We think that this is a good development for all parties. The sale of Prestea allows Golden Star to focus on exploration". From the conference call.

The average gold price this quarter was up 30.7% to $1,711 per ounce from the year-ago quarter.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis (Short Term)

Royal Gold has not performed well so far, and the recent results were quite uninspiring with low production. However, looking at the balance sheet and what has been accomplished, we can't deny that the company is in a much better financial shape with no more net debt and great potential for 2021.

Perhaps, one reason why the stock has not performed ideally is that The Khoemacau project has required a large CapEx putting pressure on free cash flow. But this situation is temporary, and Royal Gold will be in a better position when the mine is operational in Q3 next year.

Technical Analysis

RGLD is forming a symmetrical wedge pattern with resistance and support very close to each other. The pattern has reached its apex, and a potential breakout should happen soon. The question is, in which direction?

I believe RGLD is likely to retrace from here and retest the 50MA at $131 and potentially the 200MA at $117.

Thus, I recommend selling about 50% of your position at $135.50 or above and wait for a retracement between $125 and $120 to accumulate.

If gold price can reclaim $2,000 per ounce for the next few weeks, RGLD may eventually cross the pattern resistance and retest $145, but I do not see it as likely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNV, WPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.