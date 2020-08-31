Introduction

Recent weeks have been volatile for shares of Xpel Inc (XPEL). The company announced a huge earnings beat for the second quarter on August 12, after which shares jumped from around $20 up to the high $20s, even surpassing $30 per share briefly

Data by YCharts

Shortly thereafter, however, several insiders including the CEO and several early investors filed 10b5-1 trading plans to sell a portion of their shares. This caused a sell-off in the stock back to around $25 per share, where it currently sits as of the time of writing.

Going forward, Xpel remains my largest position and I have no plans to change that any time soon. The recent dip after insider selling plans has provided what I believe to be a solid opportunity to add or initiate a position in Xpel.

Q2 2020 Earnings Recap

Xpel's fiscal year follows that of the calendar year. This means that the second quarter of 2020 began in April and ended in June. By now everyone is well aware of the effects that COVID-19 has had on many businesses and the economy, and Xpel was no exception, at-least not at first. Management mentioned on the Q1 2020 conference call, which was held in May, that although they were beginning to see things pick up quickly in May, April revenue had fallen by 21% overall and by 36% in the US (Xpel's largest region by revenue).

Thus, coming into Q2 earnings, general expectations were for a decline or flat sales at best. My own expectations were for revenue to decline around 10% and see EPS fall to around $0.08 per share compared to $0.11 in Q2 2019.

Xpel didn't do that though. Instead, in what could be one of the greatest comebacks since the 1972 Canada Russia Summit Series, Xpel reported revenue growth in Q2 of 19.0%, and net income growth of 32.2%. Not only does this mean Xpel grew in the quarter, but it means that June's growth rate had to be vastly higher than 19.0% given sales had declined so much in April (I would assume May grew slightly, ramping up rapidly near the end of May and into June).

Taking a look at the regional revenue tells the story clearly. China grew over 200%, as last year had an inventory build that had to work its way through. US, UK, and Canada revenue both declined slightly as lockdowns persisted. Europe, which I continue to believe is a massive regional opportunity for Xpel, continued to see strong growth despite very strict lockdowns in places like Italy. Xpel's smaller regions saw approximately similar revenue levels to the previous year.

Source: Xpel Q2 2020 10-Q Quarterly Filing

What To Expect Over The Next Few Quarters

Xpel had a strong Q3 and Q4 in 2019, so going into these quarters this year will be tough to put up insane growth. Nonetheless, after seeing the rebound in the business in Q2, it would not surprise me to see more than 20% revenue growth in Q3 2020 and Q4 2020, although CEO Ryan Pape mentioned they're expecting high teens growth in Q3 on the Q2 conference call.

On the Q2 conference call, CEO Ryan Pape had this to say regarding China in Q3:

At this point, we're expecting year-over-year growth in China compared to Q3, 2019 for Q3, which was the first quarter in which we saw significant increases last year, which also then translates to modest sequential growth in China from Q2 2020 to Q3 2020.

And mentioning the business overall:

As we look over the rest of the year, we're expecting growth in the high teens in Q3 compared to Q3 2019 based on what we're seeing in the U.S. and beyond recognizing that our China business ramped significantly last year in Q3 of 2019 compared to Q2.

Thus, my updated forecasts for the next six quarters are the following (light blue are forecasts):

Source: Author with some data from Xpel filings

These quarterly forecasts result in the following annual forecasts:

Source: Author with some data from Xpel filings

I now expect Xpel to close out the year with around $153 million in revenue and $0.59 in EPS. Next year, I expect the company to do just about $200 million in revenue, as the first two quarters in 2021 should be strong relative to the first two quarters of 2020. I continue to see no reason why Xpel cant grow 20% or more in the back half of 2021, especially with COVID-19 hopefully behind us by then. With further margin expansion, this brings 2021 EPS up to $0.96. With Xpel trading near $25 per share today, I see further up side in this company, as that's only 26 times 2021 EPS. This stock, in my opinion, should be trading at a minimum of 30 times forward (2021) EPS, which would put shares up to $28.80 per share, given the company's growth rate.

Addressing The Insider Selling

On August 19, a filing along with several others came out, revealing several insider selling plans. These are pre-arranged selling plans where the insiders have no control over the timing of the sales. Director Richard Crumly is planning on selling up to 825,000 shares in total held by various entities that he controls, while his spouse can sell up to 120,000 additional shares. Director John Constantine can sell up to 350,000 shares. Director Mark Adams can sell up to 358,334 shares. Finally, in this filing, we see that CEO Ryan Pape can sell up to 64,000 shares.

The stock sold off on this news significantly, as the market was clearly worried that insiders knew something no one else did. However, this theory is almost certainly false, as Rule 10b5-1 trading plans specifically prohibit insiders from selling when the insider is aware of materially significant non-public information.

Still, that does leave the question as to why insiders would sell. I'm not going to speculate on the specific reasons insiders may choose to sell. Ultimately I think they are simply diversifying their assets as these insiders own shares from much lower prices, well under $1.00 per share. Some of these insiders likely have most, if not all, of their net worth in these shares at this point, thus it would make sense to take some off the table now. Mr. Pape is selling under 5% of his position, and from what I can tell, still believes strongly in Xpel, as do I.

Conclusion

Xpel remains a strong business in virtually all regions of the world and should continue to see strength going forward as automobile sales pick back up coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The stock still doesn't appear to be fully pricing in 2021 numbers, and thus I think remains a strong buy. Longer term Xpel should continue to benefit from increasing adoption of paint protection film.

I'll be writing more articles on great (or sometimes not so great) stocks. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XPEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own XPEL shares and calls. It is my single largest position and makes up a majority of my net worth.