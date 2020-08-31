COVID-19 Drives Record Write-Downs In 1H 2020

The total value of pre-tax write-downs for small-cap companies thus far in 2020 is ~$107 billion, or 183% of the total in 2019.

The total value of pre-tax write-downs for the S&P 500 thus far in 2020 is ~$185 billion, or 127% of the total in 2019.

Corporate managers appear to be using COVID-19 as a justification for writing down assets in unusually large amounts.

Corporate managers appear to be using COVID-19 as a justification for writing down assets in unusually large amounts, aka the “kitchen sink” effect. We’re seeing the effect in large- and small-cap companies.

S&P 500 1H 2020: Write-Downs Thus Far in 2020 Are 27% Higher than All of 2019

The total value of pre-tax[1] write-downs for the S&P 500 thus far in 2020 is ~$185 billion, or 127% of the total in 2019. Our analysis shows write-downs tend to spike when stock markets and economic growth sink as they did during the financial crisis of 2008 and the economic turbulence in 2015.

We only have S&P 500 mappings back to 2004. Our data on All Cap and Small Cap stocks go back to 1998.

Figure 1: S&P 500: Total Write-Downs Pre-Tax: 2004 through First Half of 2020

Sources: New Constructs, LLC, and company filings

S&P 500 1H 2020: Write-Downs by Quarter

In 2020 Q1, the value of pre-tax write-downs disclosed was ~$105 billion, or 72% of the total for 2019 for the S&P 500. Since then, we’ve collected another $80 billion in pre-tax write-downs for the S&P 500.

Figure 2: S&P 500: Write-Downs in 2019 vs. 1Q20 and 2Q20

Sources: New Constructs, LLC, and company filings

S&P 500: Write-Downs In 1H 2020 vs. 1H 2019

Pre-tax write-downs in the first half of 2020 totaled ~$185 billion, or 153% more than the total pre-tax value of write downs in the first half of 2019 for the S&P 500.

Figure 3: S&P 500: Write-Downs in First Half of 2019 vs. 2020

Sources: New Constructs, LLC, and company filings

Small-Cap Companies: 1H 2020: Write-Downs Thus Far in 2020 Are 83% Higher than All of 2019

The total value of pre-tax write-downs for small-cap companies thus far in 2020 is ~$107 billion, or 183% of the total in 2019. Going back to the tech bubble, our analysis shows write-downs tend to spike when stock markets and economic growth flag.

The NC 1500 Small Cap index represents the aggregated results for the smallest 1,500 companies by market cap in our NC 2000 All Cap index for each period. The list changes in each period based on the market caps of the companies in each period.

Figure 4: NC 1500 Small Cap: Total Write-Downs Pre-Tax: 1998 through First Half of 2020

Sources: New Constructs, LLC, and company filings

Small Cap Companies: 1H 2020 - Massive Charges in 2020 Q1

In 2020 Q1, the value of pre-tax write-downs disclosed was ~$77 billion, or 131% of the total for 2019 for small-cap companies. Since then, we’ve collected another $31 billion in pre-tax write-downs for small-cap companies.

Figure 5: NC 1500 Small Cap: Write-Downs in 2019 vs. 1Q20 and 2Q20

Sources: New Constructs, LLC, and company filings

NC 1500 Small Cap: Write-Downs In 1H 2020 vs. 1H 2019

Pre-tax write-downs in the first half of 2020 totaled ~$107 billion, or 313% more than the total pre-tax value of write downs in the first half of 2019 for small-cap companies.

Figure 6: NC 1500 Small Cap: Write-Downs in First Half of 2019 vs. First Half of 2020

Sources: New Constructs, LLC, and company filings

All Cap Analysis: 1H 2020: Write-Downs Thus Far 2020 Are 29% Higher than All of 2019

The total value of pre-tax write-downs for our all cap index thus far in 2020 is ~$261 billion, or 129% of the total in 2019. Going back to the tech bubble, our analysis shows write-downs tend to spike when stock markets and economic growth sink.

The NC 2000 All Cap index represents the aggregated results for the largest 2,000 companies by market cap in our coverage universe for each period. The list changes in each period based on the market caps of the companies in each period.

Figure 7: NC 2000 All Cap: Total Write-Downs Pre-Tax: 1998 through First Half of 2020

Sources: New Constructs, LLC, and company filings

All Cap Analysis: 1H 2020: Write-Downs by Quarter

In 2020 Q1, the value of pre-tax write-downs disclosed was ~$156 billion, or 77% of the total for 2019 for our all cap index. Since then, we’ve collected another $106 billion in pre-tax write-downs for our all cap index .

Figure 8: NC 2000 All Cap: Write-Downs in 2019 vs. 1Q20 and 2Q20

Sources: New Constructs, LLC, and company filings

All Cap Analysis: Write-Downs In 1H 2020 vs. 1H 2019

Pre-tax write-downs in the first half of 2020 totaled ~$262 billion, or 188% more than the total pre-tax value of write downs in the first half of 2019 for our all cap index.

Figure 9: NC 2000 All Cap: Write-Downs in First Half of 2019 vs. 2020

Sources: New Constructs, LLC, and company filings

The Wall Street Journal features our research on the magnitude of asset impairments in the first half of 2020 as compared to the last twenty years in Company Write-Downs Surge as Business Slows During Covid-19.

This research is only possible through the leveraging of the Robo-Analyst, a fundamental research tool, to shine a light in the dark corners of financial filings (i.e. footnotes) and provide investors with more accurate measures of earnings. This research also allows us to provide insights into balance sheets of publicly traded firms, as highlighted in the analysis above.

This article originally published on August 20, 2020.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, sector, style, or theme.

[1] This report focuses on “pre-tax” values though we also have the after-tax values for all views presented.

Get our long and short/warning ideas. Access to top accounting and finance experts. Deliverables: 1. Daily - long & short idea updates, forensic accounting insights, chat 2. Weekly - exclusive access to in-depth long & short ideas 3. Monthly - 40 large, 40 small cap ideas from the Most Attractive & Most Dangerous Stocks Model Portfolios See the difference that real diligence makes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.