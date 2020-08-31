The Death Of U.S. Shale Is Greatly Exaggerated, But It's Crippled For Life

With US shale oil crippled, this source of growth is gone, and as a result, will result in much higher oil prices going forward, which will boost inflation.

There also are enormous implications for inflation. Since 2010, US oil production has been the key growth driver in the non-OPEC group.

The truth is often something in between, but because of a fundamental change in how credit is going to be provided for US shale producers going forward, it's crippled for life.

US shale isn't dead. And in the realm of analyzing US shale oil production growth, the analyst community falls into two extreme categories. A group led by Rystad Energy estimating that US shale could reach ~16.2 million b/d by the end of 2030 at $50/bbl WTI and another group that thinks US shale is going to structurally decline sub ~9 mb/d by 2021.

The truth is somewhere in between. US shale isn't dead and the EIA 914 report for July (released at the end of Sept) and August (released at the end of Oct) will prove this.

The reason is that July US oil production rebounded back to ~11.3 mb/d following a near-complete return of shut-in production. August saw a similar recovery, but the monthly average will be impacted by the storm shut-ins.

After August, however, the rebound is over. US oil production is expected to keep rolling over with no sign of a rebound until the second half of 2021 if oil prices are well above $50/bbl WTI by then.

As you can see in the chart above, EIA has US oil production flattening around ~11 mb/d for the rest of 2020 and the first half of 2021. But our data suggests EIA is vastly underestimating the current recovery but also the subsequent decline rates.

At $40/bbl WTI, US shale oil production will fall below ~10 mb/d by second half 2021. There's no improvement in well productivity that's going to reverse that. The only way for US shale to reverse the incoming decline is if oil prices shoot up. Even at ~$70/bbl WTI, we estimate that given the new capex guidance policies of targeting ~50% to ~70% of OCF to capex, US shale oil production will grow at a measly ~35k b/d to ~75k b/d per month (growth rate is based off the average targeting of capex to OCF).

As a result, the glory days of US shale of growing at ~200k b/d are long gone.

Big Implications for Inflation Trends As Well

There's a great chart by Mike Rothman of Cornerstone Analytics that was published two weeks ago.

The chart basically illustrates just how much US oil production contributed to global oil supply growth since 2010. If the chart isn't obvious by itself, the US has essentially contributed all of the global supply growth since 2010 while non-OPEC has been mostly flat.

The significance of this could be tied back to the era of cheap capital between 2010-2016. The Fed's policy of quantitative easing and the investor's appetite to chase yield led US shale to borrow extremely cheaply to finance drilling. Cash flow outspend was enormous, to say the least, and if capex was kept in-line with cash flow, US oil production would have been flat.

And when it came to cheap credit, this came in the form of reserved-based lending facilities or RBLs. These credit lines were, in our view, the key reason why smaller US shale companies outspent massively. The reasoning was simple:

Every six months, banks in the RBL would assess the progress the company made on its drilling and exploration program (e.g. capex). And the greater the progress (e.g. more money spent), the more reserves could be derisked. The value of the RBLs was assessed on the proven portion of the reserve book. Banks usually took 65 cents on the dollar to whatever the proved reserve value was. And since banks didn't assess producers on its cash flow or free cash flow generation, but rather the reserves. Companies found out that the more they borrowed and spent on proving the reserves, the more money they could borrow.

This self-reinforcing positive mechanism allowed companies to keep borrowing and drilling without any consequences. Until of course, the $100/bbl oil days were over and companies realized that RBLs were a double-edged sword. But that's not even the worst part. The oil crash that followed was rather short lived and since 2014 to 2017 saw massive improvements in productivity gains, companies realized they could still do the same type of outspending and prove reserves but just at a lower price.

Then came COVID-19 which made RBLs worthless. What we mean by that is in a normal market environment where WTI could say bottom at $40/bbl, an RBL still had value because the banks could underwrite the reserves at that $40/bbl price. But in the COVID-19 pandemic, WTI went negative. And it didn't matter if the forward oil price outlook was $40 in 2021, the net present value calculation of the reserved based lending model made all current and proven reserves essentially worthless.

Banks then quickly realized that the entire RBL model was built on false pretenses of reserves. And companies are realizing today that RBLs are not really liquidity given the banks' ability to reassess every six months.

To put it simply, RBLs will be practically nonexistent by the end of 2021. Banks that have credit lines out with producers today are in the form of covenant based facilities, which are not subjected to the same onerous semi-annual determinations. These will likely replace RBLs, but since covenant based facilities have stricter limitations and are actually based on cash flow metrics, producers will be forced to spend within cash flow rather than the loophole we saw in the previous cycle.

This fundamental change in how credit is going to be provided to US shale will be a night and day difference in how US shale grows in the future. And given credit availability is extremely tight and only available to the fortunate large producers, the growth engine that propelled the US to become the largest oil producer is no longer there.

Conclusion

US shale isn't dead but it's crippled for life. The key source of funding for most E&Ps, the reserve-based lending facility, is all but extinct by the end of 2021. Without this source of cheap capital from the banks, energy producers will be forced to spend within cash flow. Larger producers like Pioneer already have guided to new capex policies of spending only ~50% to ~70% of OCF on capex. This material change in capex spending will dramatically alter the future of the US oil production trajectory.

As a result, people are seriously underestimating just how significant the recent decline in US oil production really is. While we would say that US shale is far from dead, it's truly crippled this time around.

