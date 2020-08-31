When we first wrote about Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) right after the market sell-off in March, we had two main concerns about the company.

The first one was Dunkin's high debt levels. At the time, we didn't know what to expect. With many businesses closed due to the pandemic and with people working from home, we thought Dunkin's business was in a tough place, as daily commuters looking to grab some coffee along the way were now stuck at home. With fewer revenues coming into their doors, we thought Dunkin' might have trouble servicing its debt obligations.

Our second concern was their expansion plans into the West, in markets like California. Dunkin's core market is in the Northeast. In that market, Dunkin' has a good market position, "mind share", and due to its scale, the company benefits from local economies of scale. However, in a new market like California, Dunkin' doesn't enjoy the same competitive advantages.

The company ended its second quarter with a debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.3x (which is still quite high), its debt service coverage ratio of 3.2x at the end of the quarter sits comfortably above the 1.75x required under their debt covenants. With April seen as the trough of the pandemic, we believe Dunkin' has weathered the storm. Regarding our concerns about expansion into the West, the company showed solid performance during the quarter, indicating good consumer acceptance of Dunkin's brand. The reinstatement of their dividend payment plus full repayment of their variable funding notes is a clear indication of confidence from the management team.

We believe Dunkin' could continue to see a strong performance if social distancing guidelines stay for longer than planned. Dunkin's business model is set to thrive in this kind of environment. Before the pandemic, 90% of total transactions were some form of takeaway orders.

Currently, analysts are expecting EPS of $3.11 in 2021. With shares recently trading at $77, Dunkin' is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 25x, in-line with its 5-year average PE ratio. We view a potential investment in Dunkin' as buying a great business at a fair price. We feel bullish about their long-term outlook.

Dunkin's business model is showing resiliency in a tough environment

Dunkin' reported second-quarter sales of $287M, down 20% on a year-over-year basis, but beating sales expectations by $11.8M. The company reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.49, in-line with expectations.

During its second-quarter (APR-JUN), Dunkin' experienced the full-blown impact of the pandemic. The company saw a decrease of 18.7% in same-store sales within their U.S Dunkin' segment, and same-store sales decline of 6% in their U.S. Baskin-Robbins segment. However, trends started to improve sequentially on a month-to-month basis, with April down 32%, May down 17%, June down 9%, and through the week ended July 25th, sales were down in the low-single digits. At the end of the quarter, Dunkin' had 96% of its locations opened.

While revenues were expected to be weak, given the severity of the pandemic in the months of April and May, there were many positive highlights during the quarter, especially in relation to their long-term outlook.

The company's long-term focus on implementing technology into its business should pay dividends down the road. Dunkin' has recently created a new executive position (Chief Digital and Strategy Officer) that would oversee the implementation of its digital platform across the franchise. We believe the higher penetration of technology would not only increase customer satisfaction and convenience but also would aid the company in implementing a more targeted marketing strategy. The higher the number of customers that sign up for their Perks loyalty program and download their app to place an order, the more first-party data Dunkin' can collect to lever its marketing message, improve its menu and strengthen the brand. The result should be better customer retention and repeat orders. Management saw growth of 110% year-over-year in their Perks membership during the quarter, with Perks transactions as a percent of rooftop sales accounting approximately 20%:

Our active Perks membership is seeing tremendous growth, both year-over-year and also versus Q1 pre-COVID levels with a higher percentage of members using mobile order ahead than ever before. - Q2 call

We also believe the pandemic has benefitted Dunkin' in unexpected ways. For example, while Starbucks (SBUX) main focus was to recreate the relaxing coffee experience found in local cafes in Italy, Dunkin's strategy is to allow customers to "get in, get out, and get on their way". As stated earlier, 90% of total transactions were some form of takeaway order before the pandemic. Clearly, that type of business model adapts nicely to an environment that encourages social distancing. Approximately, 70% of their total store fleet has a drive-thru, while 90% of their NextGen stores (700 at quarter-end) have a drive-thru. Stores with drive-thru significantly outpaced non-drive-thru stores during their second quarter, showing mid-single-digit positive comps in the last 2 weeks of the quarter:

I think what we saw during Q2, stores with a drive-thru performed 4x better than a non-drive-thru store. So the desire is out there from our franchisees to get to better positioned assets that would involve the digital and speed assets to make sure they can perform. - Q2 call

The pandemic also expedited the decision by management and franchise owners to exit unprofitable stores. The company is currently planning to close 800 underperforming stores. These stores represent around 8% of their total store footprint but only 2% of total system-wide sales. Management states that these locations are unprofitable for the franchisees, with EBITDA margins well below the average of the traditional Dunkin' U.S. store. The closing down of these stores is also seen as positive by management, as it would allow for resources to go towards the renovation of existing stores into their NextGen concept:

For many of these franchisees, closing these restaurants will enable them to do greater reinvestment into the brand, whether through next-generation remodels, building new restaurants, and relocating restaurants to higher traffic areas or to where they can add a drive-thru. We expect most of the closings will take place this year. - Q2 call

Looking forward

We believe the main highlight from their second-quarter comes from comment management made during their conference call relating to a change in consumer perception about their brand image in non-core markets. It is important to remember that Dunkin's growth strategy relies on expanding West:

We have done increasingly well in our noncore West emerging markets. And I was just looking for the number here. It's positive in those markets and it's low teens. We're very well-known in the core markets, as you know, and we're known as a beverage brand. But out West, we were very much known as a bakery and a donut brand. And so when we were the only operation open and people were looking for their beverage, and they discovered us. And so they came to us and they discovered our beverage lineup. - Q2 call

We believe the change in perception is extremely important. It reinforces the message of "coffee and beverage" first, something management has been working hard to implement. Management also believes they took market share during the pandemic because they were able to stay open and offer convenient "low touch" ways for consumers to place orders:

I think during this pandemic, when we've essentially stayed open throughout this whole thing, given our drive-thru and our ability to operate through the crisis. So I think we're getting a lot of new consumers that we've never seen before. And I think given our repeat purchase that we're seeing on a lot of these products, we've been able to retain them and we're very excited about that. - Q2 call

The Bottom Line

We believe Dunkin' still has room to grow from both a footprint expansion and on a same-store-sales basis. The company is having success in introducing complimentary menu items that should drive higher store sales. For example, the company recently launched its $2 Dunkin' Refresher, which has become one of their most successful new products offering since its introduction of Cold Brew in 2016. The company is seeing an attachment rate of 70% and an average check of just $7. A significant portion of customers that buy a Refresher, continues to buy its regular beverage.

At 25x forward earnings, the company is trading in-line with its 5-year average PE multiple. We believe this is an opportunity to buy a good company at a fair price but with significant growth opportunities. The reinstatement of their dividend payment is also a vote of confidence by management about a stronger outlook.

That said, this investment idea is not without its risks. For example, we would not recommend this pick to defensive investors, given that the company is already trading at its average PE multiple. That would mean, investors would need to count on growth for the investment to work. Also, Dunkin' continues to see weakness in urban markets like Manhattan and Boston, as offices remain closed. If the work-from-home trend persists even in a post-COVID-19 world, then we would expect continued headwinds from urban markets as many of these locations don't offer the convenience of a drive-thru, depending on foot traffic to generate sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.