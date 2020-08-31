(Exclusive) Weekly Short Newsletter - Week Ended August 28th, 2020

We also summarize recent Short theses focused on a waste management business with supposedly dubious business model and a COVID19 vaccine biotech that is falling from grace.

In this week’s newsletter, we highlight a Short report about a niche semiconductor company which has not been able to commercialize its technology in the past 19 years.

PART 1: Review of the week's Short Ideas - Column written by Jan Svenda

We begin by summarizing Short Ideas from the week, and drill down on the thesis connected to a tech company which allegedly always suggests that material revenue is around the corner, but never delivers.

1. Inovio (INO)

The Biotech Beast has written about this $1.98bn hopeful COVID-19 vaccine developer due to the allegation the company is losing steam in the development process.

Inovio was able to come up with a strategy for a potential vaccine as one of the first companies. They also focused on a DNA vaccine which comes with certain advantages. Phase 1 data were also relatively promising.

However, the author sees this as relatively immaterial when compared to where the competitors of INO already are and what is their focus. Several companies are already in Phase 2/3 and are targeting similar patients for the phase studies (high-risk patients). INO is yet to start a larger trial. Furthermore, the company also decided on a smaller sample for Phase 2 which left the market unimpressed as others have the same strategy.

Due to these points, the market started to sell INO from the highs seen in early summer.

Source: Biotech Beast’s article

The shares have started to lose steam. The company will have to show serious progress in September to turn this around if this does not happen the author sees INO dropping to around $7 or $8 per share.

Finally, it should be said that the biotech was also a target of Citron Research who focused on the biotech for similar reasons (probability of success against other competitors). Citron also went over the past track record of INO and its claims about various vaccines such as Zika or H1N1. INO never developed any of those despite a significant amount of press releases and Phase 1 claims. Citron claimed that in the past 40 years they never brought a product to the market.

2. GFL Environmental (GFL)

ValueTree Capital targeted this $6bn roll-up of waste management companies due to supposedly clear challenges visible in its business model.

The author went on and compared GFL to another significant public company in the same space, Waste Management (WM). The expectation was that GFL, as a roll-up, will be able to start showcasing economies of scale, a key step for the roll-up strategy to work. Through these, they could post more favourable financials to WM.

The reality is however that GFL’s business model does not seem to be working. While revenue has been growing on the back of the acquisitions, margins are poor and are not improving, their organic growth is also not positive which could suggest poor integration or other issues with the acquisitions. Cash collection shows the same story as the company is unable to improve its operational efficiency.

Thus, it should not be surprising that profitability ratios such as ROIC and ROE are negative for GFL. All this suggests the shares provide a downside opportunity.

Given GFL’s use of leverage to fund the acquisitions, the catalyst for the share downturn could be rooted in the increased need to refinance their debt or further leverage themselves to be able to continue to operate.

Finally, as the author pointed out, recently GFL has been also targeted by Spruce Point Capital. The report of the activist short-seller should be required reading for investors interested in the stock. Spruce Point showcases why GFL’s corporate governance alone could be the reason for the downside opportunity.

3. A detailed review of Atomera (ATOM)

This week I decided to drill down on a report written by White Diamond Research about this $213m semiconductor business.

Summary

The author mainly targeted the company due to what they believe to be an extremely poor business track record and potentially misleading comments by the management. Therefore, the recent share price rise does not make sense as there was no fundamental news that would alter this. The share price skyrocketed over 100% in the past six months.

Perhaps the most important point is that WDR believes the management has been enticing investors to keep holding ATOM because commercial revenue streams of their niche technology are supposedly just around the corner. These revenue streams, however, have not arrived yet despite the management touting the prospects for several years now.

WDR also believes the signs of this were visible previously. For example, ATOM’s potential customers who have tried the technology never proceeded to implement it in a commercial setting. This allegedly shows the interest in the ATOM’s technology is not tremendously important and unlikely to ever create meaningful business for the company.

Due to all this, the short-seller sees ATOM returning to its previous share price of about $3 per share within a year. Eventually, the shares are likely to trade below $0.50 per share.

Jan’s Take – Another Vuzix?

I have selected WDR’s article due to the familiar tones to other tech companies that are perennially promising large spike in revenues as customers will eventually adopt their product. One example for all can be Vuzix (VUZI) (my report is here) which still has not been able to get anywhere with its product and still losses money hand over fist. At the same time, VUZI’s management is handsomely compensated.

Atomera seems to be very similar and has been surviving mainly due to endless string of public offerings which continue to prop up the running costs of the business and material salaries of the management.

What I learned from closely watching VUZI is that the company usually traded in a price range. Once the company raised money and started to promise new developments, the shares would start to trend up. This would usually be accompanied by several promising press releases. Once this trend started it was best to just avoid VUZI shares. However, once the shares started to calm down and reached a plateau of sorts, then the short was enticing. Then it was a matter of time when the market will become impatient as the company will again fail to produce meaningful revenues.

It seems ATOM could be very much in that position if WDR’s research is correct.

However, one should remember a crucial point. ATOM’s technology is real and likely technically possible. The thesis is not necessarily aimed so much at the core of the technology rather its feasibility in the real world. Thus, the management can promise the same thing without moving further almost endlessly (again see VUZI for the same phenomenon).

Finally, what is relatively enticing is that ATOM’s shares are still available for borrow and the fee associated seems acceptable for even a long-term position. Options are also available.

Disclosure: The author Jan Svenda is short INO, GFL and ATOM.

PART 2: Top Idea Playing Out - Short Quidel by Viceni Investing on July 30, 2020

Quidel Corp. (OTC:QDEL) has been a darling of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is essentially a diagnostics play that was already showing growth coming into 2020. That made it a prime target for trend investors, who sent the shares up some 300% YTD by the end on July.

Contributor Viceni Investing performed some modeling in support of their Top Short Idea on Quidel, which was published on July 30. But it was the qualitative case alone that made this venture a success. With so many vaccine prospects undergoing development and testing, across the world no less, it seemed just a matter of time before the narrative surrounding vaccines shifted from hope towards reality.

Ultimately it was the FDA approval Abbott Labs' quick test on August 27th that instigated a reversal in investor sentiment related to the diagnostic plays. Shares of QDEL are down some 35% since the Top Idea about 1 month ago.

PRO Subscribers may be interested in Viceni Investing's update article on QDEL following the selloff.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.