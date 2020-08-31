Essential businesses have remained open throughout the pandemic and their importance was brought to light during these times. One company that falls in this category, but may not immediately come to mind for most investors, is the world's largest fertilizer producer. Nutrien (NTR) operates in four segments consisting of Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. As with most commodity businesses, prices for the company's products are generally based on the marginal cost of production. In this regard, the Canadian company benefits from some of the lowest-cost production assets in the industry.

Long-Term Outlook

Fertilizer consumption growth rates are driven by increases in population. According to a United Nations' Department of Economic and Social Affairs report the world's population is expected to increase by 2 billion in the next 30 years from 7.7 billion in 2019 to 9.7 billion in 2050. Since a large portion of this population growth is from developing countries, it's important to realize that the average food consumption per person per day is also projected to increase substantially in these countries. To go along with this population growth, Nutrien estimates annual long-term global growth rates for fertilizer consumption of around two percent.

Source: 2016 Annual Integrated Report

In order to meet the food demands of growing populations, the crop inputs supplied by companies like Nutrien and global suppliers Mosaic (MOS), Uralkali, Belaruskali, and others are required. Acres without the right potassium levels produce lower yields and are more susceptible to drought. For investors to get a basic understanding of the role Potash plays consider the University of Minnesota Extension's summary. The UMN Extension notes that potassium aids with the movement of water, nutrients, and carbohydrates in plant tissue. Key benefits of potassium in the soil include increased root growth, and drought resistance, reduced water loss and wilting, aids in photosynthesis and food formation, and helps retard crop diseases. Commercial potash deposits originally come from evaporite deposits buried deep below the earth's surface. Most of the world's potash comes from Canada with 85% of U.S. Potash imported from Canada.

Stability

In 2019, EBITDA for Nutrien was derived from its Retail segment (29%), Potash (37%), Nitrogen (29%), and Phosphate (5%). The company has focused investment on its digital Retail strategy increasing the proportion of product available for purchase online. This effort will help drive down costs and grow market share. Nutrien claims to have unmatched Potash volume optionality stating that it has the ability to ramp up about 6 million tonnes of production capacity with minimal incremental investment. In its 2019 annual report the company said it has a path to bring on additional brown field capacity quicker and cheaper than anyone else depending on market conditions.

Nutrien is the world's largest producer of fertilizers with operations in 14 countries and more than 500,000 grower accounts. The company benefits from an extensive supply chain including more than 2,000 retail locations to serve growers in North America, South America, and Australia. Its solutions improve its customers' crop yields and profitability by increasing nutrient availability and uptake by crops and reducing losses to the environment. The company is also expecting to fuel growth via its 2019 acquisition of Actagro, a manufacturer of environmentally sustainable soil and plant health products. The company has made other recent notable acquisitions including its 2018 purchase of Agrible which provides predictive analytics for farmers to quantify their performance and identify improvements. Integration of this tool into its digital platform and the customer rollout just began in 2019.

Reliable Income

Nutrien's current dividend yield stands at 4.84%. Its capital allocation strategy shows a commitment to returning cash to shareholders, reducing leverage, and sustaining growth. In 2019, 17% of capital went towards dividend payments while another 32% went towards share repurchases. This equates to $3 billion returned to shareholders via dividends and acquisitions. As highlighted previously, the company has an impressive track record of driving growth via prudent acquisitions. In 2019, 19% of capital allocation went towards acquisitions.

One risk is that the payout ratio for the trailing 12 months is 124.42. However, investors should also consider Nutrien's solid balance sheet, consistent free cash flow numbers, and net interest coverage of 3.33.

Source: barchart

Nutrien's dividend allows investors to get paid to wait for cyclical crop input prices rebound from current depressed levels. Potash prices are down 15% over the last 5 years. Short-term prices are heavily impacted by weather, while longer-term prices should find support due to soil degradation and to offset the effects of greenhouse gas emissions in addition to the population growth drivers mentioned previously.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Nutrien compares favorably to competitor Mosaic on most valuation metrics per the table provided below while providing a much higher dividend yield.

Source: Morningstar

Another important valuation framework to consider is a discounted cash flow analysis. For a simple DCF model, we considered a timeframe of 5 years and a discount rate of 10%. The model assumed a multiple in year five equal to the current multiple of 25. We assumed a 7% average annual EPS growth rate for the period starting from the 2019 EPS of 1.7. This EPS growth rate is equivalent to the average analyst estimate for Mosaic, a company that is likely to grow in a very similar manner. Note that the model does not assume any share repurchases although these are likely but we would rather keep the model conservative. Using these inputs and the current share price of $37.19, Nutrien is trading at 82% of fair value. While this may not be an extreme bargain, we consider the valuation attractive in a very expensive overall market.

Final Thoughts

Nutrien deserves a place in investors' portfolios as part of a diversified allocation to commodities. The products the company supplies are essential to produce the food needed for the world's growing population. Many of these crop inputs are largely found in a few specific regions or countries including one of the more stable, Nutrien's home, Canada. We think the current price provides an attractive entry point for new investors. Just like Mosaic, Nutrien's total return has been quite terrible over the last few years. However, investors should consider that for cyclical industries, purchasing the shares after years like this usually works out well as prices are ready for a rebound. Additionally, we see the company benefiting from its digital investments, scale, and its lower production costs compared to competitors. While investors wait for the demand increases to become apparent and the share price's inevitable rebound, they can collect the Nutrien's hefty dividend payments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.