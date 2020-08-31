Investment Thesis

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) has become the latest U.S.-listed Chinese firm to seek a secondary listing in Hong Kong. Despite an imminent regulatory crackdown on foreign firms unable to comply with U.S. audit standards, Yum China's move looks more like a 'homecoming' rather than a 'flight to safety'. Overcoming the ongoing social restrictions, the company has recovered ~96% of the system sales in the previous quarter. While peers suffer cash outflows, the company's free cash flow has already turned positive, and the gearing level remains low. The new funding earmarked mainly for expansion will further boost its market share in the largely-untapped Chinese fast food scene.

Yet, the company that historically traded at a discount to peers in terms of price to NTM cash flow per share continues to highlight a sharp discount to the price to TTM cash flow. With multiples in line with the latter, the consensus cash flow forecast implies an undervalued stock. At a time when the domestic investors brush aside regulatory concerns and boost the valuation of 'homecoming' stock offerings, Yum China is a 'Buy' for us.

Source: The Company Earnings Presentation - February 2017

A Stock Immune to Sales Slowdown

Predominantly serving the Chinese market, Yum China was one of the first major QSR chains to suffer the earliest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The same-store sales of the largest restaurant brand in China had declined 40-50% YoY (year-over-year) in February when lockdown measures forced the closure of 35% of its outlet network. Even for the Chinese economy, the pandemic's impact was so severe that the authorities, for the first time in a quarter-century, did away with a formal GDP target for the year.

In Q1 2020 (first quarter of 2020), Yum China saw its top-line shrinking ~25.9% YoY. At ~11.3%, the gross margin had reached the lowest in more than four years, dragging the net income ~72.1% YoY. Yet, the investors kept faith in the company. By the time the U.S. stocks entered the bear market territory in mid-March, the stock had only dropped ~11.4% faring better than the ~18.4% decline of GXC (the SPDR S&P China ETF), which reflects the performance of Chinese firms open for foreign investors.

The stiff lockdown measures and social restrictions have brought a swifter respite to the contagion in China, and the country could become the only major economy to grow this year, according to the IMF. With 99% of system outlets reopened in the previous quarter, Yum China has recovered ~96% of the previous year's sales. The new acquisition of Huang Ji Huang in April certainly helped, yet it's a major leap from the ~80% sales recovery in Q1 2020. Outperforming the U.S. QSR peers, the company shares have climbed ~17.7% in the year so far, while the Dow Jones Restaurants & Bars Index lags behind with only a ~5.4% gain.

Source: Koyfin

A Flight to Safety?

Though reports emerged in January over a possible secondary listing by Yum China, the faster-than-expected recovery seems to have emboldened the company to expedite the move while SEC intensifies its efforts to crack down on firms from China and other countries whose audit documentation is not accessible to U.S. authorities. The company had acknowledged that the failure to comply could lead to a potential delisting in the U.S., but not before 2025.

The U.S.-China political tensions have now brought forward the deadline to 2021, forcing Chinese firms to accelerate their plans for what is now termed as 'Homecoming'. While diversifying the investor base, the secondary listing enables an effective hedge against regulatory risk in the U.S. Yum China's initial filing with the HK regulator last Friday also marks its entry to an exclusive club of U.S.-listed Chinese titans such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) that made a string of successful share issuance in HK over the past twelve months. With 41.9 million shares on offer, the company plans to raise ~$2.5 billion, and the maximum price is set at HK$468 per share, indicating a premium of ~9.4% to the stock's closing price on Thursday.

The Swift Recovery

As sales hurtle towards the pre-pandemic level, the shares could rise even further, and per the latest sales results, the company's recovery seems to be faster than that of rivals. After a ~20% decline in comps in the first quarter, McDonald's Corporation (MCD), a major QSR operator in China, now expects the sales stagnation in the market to continue well into 2021. At Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), another leading contender, the same-store sales decline had approached ~15% by April-end.

Yet, Yum China seemed to have been enjoying a faster recovery at the time thanks to a less severe ~10% decline of same-store sales that powered a ~10.5% YoY revenue growth in Q2 2020. Further confirming the sales rally, the company, unlike in the past, hasn't experienced the usual quarter-over-quarter sales slump in Q2 2020 as sales growth reached ~8.4% QoQ (quarter-over-quarter). The demand slowdown hasn't deterred Yum China from pursuing long-term plans. Opening its 10,000th store in July, the company reached a milestone it only expected to reach in 2021, and the original forecast of 800-850 new stores for this year remains unchanged.

Source: Koyfin

Margins Expand And Cash Flow Turns Positive

Meanwhile, as sales improve, the margins hurt by sales deleveraging trend upwards. Though half-yearly margins remain lower than the previous year, both gross and operating margins have improved by more than two percentage points from the first quarter. The fears of an operating loss for the year is unlikely to materialize as operating income stays positive with only a ~29.1% YoY decline, compared with ~69.8% YoY decline in Q1 2020.

Even the company's liquidity level sets it apart from peers who continue to struggle with negative free cash flow. Meanwhile, the low-geared Yum China, after experiencing outflows for two consecutive quarters, has managed to generate positive free cash flow last quarter. The secondary listing should further boost the company's robust liquidity position. With ~90% of funding earmarked for growth, innovation, and system upgrades, the company will further consolidate its leading position in the burgeoning Chinese fast food scene, which largely remains under-penetrated.

Source: Koyfin

Price to Cash Flow Multiple Looks Cheap

Unlike U.S. peers, with nearly three-quarters of its restaurant portfolio being company-owned, Yum China is not an asset-light QSR operator. Given the steeper non-cash expenses such as depreciation that can impact earnings, we use price to cash flow multiple in our valuation. Even though the price to TTM (trailing twelve-month) cash flow per share stands at ~21.2x, the price to NTM (next twelve-month) cash flow per share has averaged ~13.8x in 2019, marking a discount of ~28.3% to ~19.3x, the average of MCD and QSR over the same period. With the current multiple at ~17.0x, the gap has narrowed though we believe it needs to re-rate higher due to recent outperformance and the stock's growth characteristics. Assuming a multiple of ~20.0 - 21.0x in line with the price to TTM cash flow ratio, the Wall Street forecasts for NTM cash flow at $3.33 implies a premium of ~17.9-23.8%, a clear 'Buying' opportunity despite the following risks the investors should be aware of.

Sources: TIKR.com

More like a Homecoming

As social restrictions continue, the company's sales momentum in April and May has gradually softened in June, and the restaurant traffic across the system remains below the pre-pandemic level. In the last quarter, Pizza Hut recovered faster than KFC, whose comps continued to decline in double-digits though it contributes nearly three-quarters of sales and 90% of operating profit of the company. With a higher concentration of outlets in travel and tourism hubs, KFC is likely to endure sales pressure until virus fears subside and consumer spending normalizes.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Therefore, given the vulnerability of the company outlook to the pandemic and its economic impact, the secondary listing may be viewed as a 'flight to safety' rather than a 'homecoming'. Even though newly-listed HK shares of Alibaba and JD.com have outperformed the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index this year, both are eCommerce companies, which benefited from the pandemic-related lockdowns. As social distancing measures continue to throttle the restaurant sales across the world, Yum China will struggle to attract a similar stock performance. However, with the secondary listing in HK handing dual access to the global capital markets and a domestic investor base who seem to prefer growth potential over transparency, Yum China might be looking for the best of both worlds.

Conclusion

Though dine-in restaurants are yet to overcome the pandemic's impact, Yum China has filed for a secondary listing in Hong Kong last week. With the Chinese economy in growth mode and company sales in recovery, the timing couldn't have been better as the regulatory noose tightens in its market of primary listing. The cash flow has already turned positive, and funding earmarked for growth should further consolidate its leading position in the severely under-penetrated Chinese restaurant sector. The consensus cash flow estimate, assuming a multiple in line with the price to TTM cash flow, indicates a premium, a 'Buying' opportunity ahead of a move that looks more like a 'Homecoming'.

