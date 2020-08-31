The next few quarters will definitely be better in operational terms, but the Russian Ministry of Finance prepared an unpleasant gift for Russian oil majors.

This year, the company will deliver a 3-4% dividend yield at the very least. More favorable oil market environment will lead to higher yields.

Note: Some links in this article are in Russian.

Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) reported one of the worst quarters in its history, but this doesn't matter much. What does actually matter is that, most likely, we won't see such horrible quarters anymore, so in a base case scenario, Rosneft will continue to treat investors with more or less decent dividends starting 2021. Rising oil prices, gradually recovering hydrocarbon production, and the end of pre-paid contracts with China will be major factors that will result in higher profits and, consequently, decent dividend yields of the company.

Q2 Results Highlights

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Revenue is down 41.1% QoQ to 1.039 trillion rubles due to a decrease in demand during the COVID-19 quarantine period and a decline in sales volumes taking into account the production cuts under the OPEC+ deal.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net profit in Q2 is down 77.8% YoY to 43 billion rubles amid a decline in operating profit. Thus, the net loss in H1 2020 amounted to 113 billion rubles, which is associated with the negative impact of market fluctuations due to COVID-19, the new OPEC+ agreement, as well as the negative effect of exchange rate revaluation (-66 billion rubles).

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

In its presentation, Rosneft showed a bit tricky FCF calculation, which led to positive free cash flow in the second quarter.

Investors shouldn't be illusioned by this - the more conservative FCF calculation approach, which doesn't include reimbursement of prepayments received and other unnecessary adjustments, results in a negative FCF of 13 billion rubles.

In the first half of 2020, capital investments amounted to 367 billion rubles, a decrease of 15.8% from H1 2019 due to the optimization of the company's investment program.

Hydrocarbon production in H1 2020 amounted to 5.4 million boe per day, a somewhat minor decrease of 7% compared to the same period last year. In Q2 2020, the average daily production of hydrocarbons was 5.05 million boe per day, decreasing by 12.2% QoQ.

Ministry of Finance vs. Russian Oil Majors

As I've already mentioned in my article about Gazprom Neft (OTCQX:GZPFY), the Russian Ministry of Finance seriously plans to increase taxes for Russian oil companies. Rosneft, in fact, is leading the improvised alliance of oil majors who want the existing tax regime to be left unchanged. Sechin, in its traditional way, describes apocalyptic consequences of the excess profit tax increase: the proposed tax increases will lead to a decrease in oil production by 600 million tons, a fall in budget revenues by 4.5 trillion rubles, and the loss of 35 thousand jobs over the next 10 years.

Moreover, Rosneft even tries to "counterattack" during the conflict with the Ministry of Finance: the company recently proposed to adjust the so-called "damping" mechanism so oil companies could pay less money to the government.

For reference, the damping mechanism was introduced in 2019 to reduce the volatility of fuel prices in the domestic market. So, if the export fuel price exceeds the domestic price, then the government pays to the oil companies, thus stimulating supplies to the domestic market. In the opposite situation (like now), oil companies have to pay into the Russian budget.

Even though historically it has always been a bad idea to cross Sechin, the Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov has enough intra-elite immunity to challenge personalities of such caliber as Sechin. I guess that the two sides will negotiate some increases in one place and some tax benefits in another, so everyone could save face and pretend that the Ministry does some real work. Nonetheless, I can't fully exclude a scenario where the Ministry successfully pushes the changes to the tax regulations without any kind of "compensation" for Russian oil companies.

Dividends

According to the dividend policy, Rosneft intends to pay 50% of the net profit under IFRS two times a year. Despite the fact that for the first half of the year there was a net loss, dividends were still declared at 18.07 rubles per share. There are also estimates that dividends for the second half of the year will be paid at 0.76 rubles per share, and 10.84 rubles per share in H1 2021. These forecasts imply a dividend yield of 2.9% to current prices.

The Bottom Line

In the end, I'd like to present some optimistic views of Bank of America Merrill Lynch and the S&P agency on Rosneft. BofA recently upgraded Rosneft to "Buy" with a target price of $6.3/GDR (21% upside), expecting a total dividend yield of 6% in 2021 and 9% in 2022.

In the meantime, the S&P confirmed Rosneft's rating at BBB- with a stable outlook, and released good news on Rosneft's financial condition. In 2021, the agency predicts a twofold growth in EBITDA - up to 1.5-1.7 trillion at an average price per barrel of $50.

To sum up, I can't say that I'm a fan of Rosneft, but some investors who prefer giant oil majors may find Rosneft an attractive option for long-term investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.