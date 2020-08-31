GM could have the first EV to reach 500,000 annual unit sales.

GM's price can easily double from here but Tesla's maybe not so easy.

Thinking is the hardest work there is, which is probably the reason why so few engage in it." - Henry Ford

GM (GM) and Tesla (TSLA) are both in the auto market but beyond that, they seem as different as, well, 409 cubic inch V8 engines and batteries.

Yet, they both compete in the rough and tumble, trillion-dollar auto manufacturing business. So far, at least, Tesla has kicked some big-time GM booty.

But over the next five years, can Tesla continue its amazing success to the moon and back? Most people would say "yes", but I beg to differ. To the moon yes, but will the next five years bring Tesla back to earth?

In the rapidly changing BEV (Battery powered Electric Vehicle) market where Tesla's leadership has dominated, GM has had some unheralded success with much more planned in the next 5 years.

Here are 7 comparisons showing why GM is a better investment over the next 5 years than Tesla.

1. GM's price can easily double from here but Tesla's maybe not so easy

GM's current price sits at a paltry $28 while Tesla's is at $486 even after its 5 for 1 split. From an MV (market value) standpoint, it looks even worse with TSLA at $ 432 billion 10x GM's $42 billion MV even though GM's revenue is more than 5 times TSLA's. And for 2019, GM earnings were $4.57 vs. TSLA's minus $4.87.

Of course, everyone is aware there are good reasons for those huge variances and I don't mean to imply that GM will ever match Tesla's valuations. But it is easy to see how GM's MV could double while Tesla will have to show some real, substantial profit over the next 5 years to get to $970 per share.

On the other hand, GM only needs to show some substantial progress towards the EV future to get there. And they both are moving in that direction at warp speed.

2. GM was first to market with a viable, low-cost EV

We tend to forget that the first EV to market at less than $40,000 with a range of more than 200 miles came from GM, not Tesla. That would be the Chevrolet Bolt introduced in 2017.

Critics say the Bolt never sold many units, but GM only planned on 25,000 to 30,000 a year (see here) from the single production facility at Orion Township. That's about how many Nissan Leafs sold in 2016.

By the way, 2020 Bolt sales in Europe pre-COVID-19 (it's called the Ampera-e there) were up over 300% compared to 2019 (see here). The volumes are low but except for Tesla, most EV model sales are low volume.

Here is an interesting video on Bolt and its best features.

3. GM and its JV partner SAIC could have the first EV to reach 500,000 annual unit sales

GM and its Chinese JV (Joint Venture) partner SAIC recently had huge success with the introduction of Wuling Mini-EV.

Introduced in July, it garnered 15,000 sales in 2 weeks and 50,000 orders in less than 6 weeks. If you extrapolate those numbers forward, it would imply sales of about 500,000 in the first year. Can 1 million be far behind?

At a cost of less than $5,000, GM is certainly not making any profit on these sales but from a public relations standpoint, it's a coup.

While critics will bemoan the lack of power, the Mini-EV starts out with 106 miles between recharges, 19 more than the original Nissan Leaf. This is an EV designed for crowded cities and will be welcomed with open arms everywhere.

See the story here.

4. In the battery wars, Tesla may be ahead but GM is gaining ground

Above, GM's Ultium Battery Pack.

Since day one, Elon Musk has concentrated lots of energy on improving battery technology and he has done a great job in this regard.

But GM is doing some good things in batteries too.

GM's Ultium line of batteries is designed to be flexible. They can be placed side by side or vertical depending upon the need. Because of this flexibility, they can be used in any current GM EV model and all future ones too.

Ultium is so unique that it can contain either vertically- or horizontally-stacked cells to integrate into vehicle design - vertically for trucks, SUVs and crossovers, or horizontally for cars and performance vehicles. It gets even better with Ultium's innovative feature - digital programming. As new chemistry is developed and becomes available, the battery management system could digitally update the modules.

Source: gm.com

And, by the way, GM's Ultium is the first battery to reach 400 miles between charges.

In a major challenge to electric car leader Tesla, General Motors announced it has created a new electric vehicle battery that offers up to 400 miles of range and will be cheaper to produce than today's batteries.

Source: cnn.com

What about Tesla's heralded "Million-mile" battery?

I can't imagine why that would garner anything more than a yawn from most car drivers. That's because the average US driver drives 13,500 miles a year, so the Million-miler would last about 75 years, years longer than the average buyer will last.

The real key battery issues are cost and speed of charging not lifetime miles.

And when it comes to battery cost, it looks like GM is winning there too because GM batteries use a minimum of expensive cobalt.

The Ultium battery cell uses a minimal amount of cobalt, an expensive ingredient for electric vehicle batteries, and that factor, combined with continuing manufacturing improvements, will drive prices down, the company said. GM promised the new battery cells will quickly come down in price to below $100 per kilowatt hour. Batteries make up a very large part of an electric vehicle's cost and $100 per kilowatt hour is often cited by industry analysts as the threshold that will enable electric cars to become truly cost competitive with traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.

Source: CNN

5. China is ripe for GM's EV picking

In China, for 2020, Tesla is on its way to a record sales volume of about 150,000 units. That is a lot of EVs.

But over the next 5 years, how is GM likely to do in China?

Well, to start with GM (with its JV partners) sells more than 3 million cars a year in China. Three million is a lot more than 150,000.

Here are the GM models that currently sell more than 150,000 units a year in China.

1. Buick - 871,000

2. Chevrolet - 516,000

3. Cadillac - 212,000.

We've already talked about the Chevy EV but the Buick EV is due out in 2021 and the Caddy EV in 2022.

I would surmise all 3 of these GM EVs will be available in China before 2025.

6. GM has the means to maintain a substantial profit thru 2025, how about Tesla?

In 2025, GM's TAM (Total Addressable Market) for automobiles will be 100%, Tesla's about 8%. That assumes total 2025 auto unit sales (including commercial vehicles) hits 101 million, up 10 million from 2019. But BEV volumes will only hit about 7.7 million units per year by 2025 as estimated by JPMorgan. The 7.7 million units do not include plug-in hybrids like the Toyota Prius.

Sometimes we forget how big and profitable GM has been and we also tend to overestimate the growth in EV sales. The car world will be all-electric someday but that day is far, far down the road.

In the meantime, GM's huge profits ($36 billion in the last 5 years) will be supported by gas-powered Buicks, Chevys, Cadillacs, and especially in pickups.

According to Reuters (see here):

Pickup prices range from around $25,000 to as much as $100,000. Industry analysts estimate gross margins for some top-of-the-line trucks can exceed $50,000.

Those large profits will fund the transition to an EV world for GM, especially between now and 2025.

And the IEA (International Energy Agency) says growth in unit sales of conventional cars, i.e. gasoline-powered, will increase at least thru 2025.

That large, profitable 100 million unit market in blue above will be available to GM but not Tesla. On the other hand, Tesla's small 7.7 million unit market in green above will also be available to GM.

Advantage GM.

7. Who wins the CEO battle - Elon Musk or Mary Barra?

Elon Musk is the most dynamic, charismatic, brilliant CEO most people, including me, have ever seen. But I won't waste any more ink or your time on Elon's resume, others have done that much better than I could.

But, how about GM's CEO Mary Barra?

Mary has been working for GM since she was 18 on the factory floor as a co-op engineering student. That was 40 years ago.

But her connection to GM goes back even further than that because her father worked for GM for 39 years. So, Mary has been connected to GM, one way or the other her entire life.

In 2019, Mary won the All-America Executive Team award as the best CEO in the Autos and Auto Parts sector. Guess who won the award in 2018? Yep, none other than Elon Musk.

I doubt there has ever been a better-suited CEO for GM than Mary Barra. It is hard to imagine anyone else having more knowledge about GM, its strengths and weaknesses, and its path forward.

Mary Barra is the right person in the right place at the right time.

Conclusion:

Many people have bet against Elon Musk over the years and they have all lost.

But I am not betting against Elon Musk, I am betting for Mary Barra for the next 5 years. I think GM's time is coming and with Mary's leadership, it will succeed well beyond anyone's expectations.

GM is a buy under $30 as a long-term hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.