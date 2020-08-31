Yet, the investors should be aware of high leverage of the KBWY's constituents, and the notable exposure to "virus sensitive" REITs. This might lead to excessive short-term volatility.

Currently, KBWY offers 11% dividend and in the same time allows investors who believe in an inevitable mean reversion to capture juicy returns from capital appreciation.

KBWY has lost 40% of its market cap since the beginning of the year, while still being able to provide a growing dividend during the virus period.

KBWY is an ETF fund with non-standard weighting methodology. It assigns weights based on the level of offered dividend across the U.S. equity REIT space.

Small cap and value stocks have significantly underperformed the rest of the market. The same story applies for smaller and higher dividend paying REITs.

Starting from late March 2020 when the virus began to emerge across the developed world, the large caps have significantly outperformed small cap companies. Similar story, but just in a more profound fashion has taken place between value and growth stocks, where value (and thus higher dividend paying stocks) have lagged behind growth.

Source: Ycharts (small cap vs large cap)

Source: Ycharts (value vs growth)

The charts above clearly confirm the aforementioned facts. Put differently, investors, who had a value and small cap tilt in their equity positions have trailed the overall market that is mostly driven by glamour and large cap companies.

Now, if we take a look at the REIT space, the pattern is the same. In my article "Invest In Small-Cap REITs If You Think That Fundamentals Will Prevail" I have depicted how the performance of 20 largest REITs have considerably surpassed that of 20 smallest REITs.

This article is meant for investor, who strongly believe in a mean reversion process and that the current divergence will inevitably reverse favouring small cap and high dividend paying REITs.

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) primarily tracks U.S. equity REITs and has a unique composite weighting methodology. Contrary to most standard ETF indices that are based on market cap weighting, KBWY assigns weights based on the level of provided dividend yields.

Source: Ycharts

The purple line representing the YTD performance of KBWY goes in line with the identified conditions above that small and high dividend paying REITs have delivered negative alpha relative to other major indices.

Source: Invesco Distributors

Not surprisingly, the largest exposure of KBWY is towards retail and office space that offers above average yields due to currently depressed market cap levels. Basically, if we look at the Top 3 sectors, all of them have been hit extra hard since the outbreak of COVID-19 and are very sensitive to further lockdowns or social distancing measures.

The dividend

As a result of a notable tilt towards "virus sensitive" REITs, and with the heaviest weighings on the relatively small ones, the provided dividend yield lands at 11.2%. The dividend is paid on a monthly basis and by looking at the historical distributions this year, the trend is rather positive.

Source: Verizon media

KBWY has managed to deliver stable and growing dividends despite the depressed economic environment. A big reason for this is the almost non-existing exposure to hotel/lodging REITs, which before the crisis offered relatively juicy yields in a range of 5-7%, but now have cut them completely. Then, there is also a meaningful portion of portfolio associated with net lease REITs, which tend to pay out rather stable dividends despite oftentimes carrying small balance sheets.

Leverage

Before investing opening an exposure to KBWY, it is important to recognize the risks that come along with receiving abnormally high dividends. While there are many reasons why the underlying constituents of KBWY provide 11% yield, the key one is leverage. For example, the Top 3 holdings - The Macerich (MAC), The GEO Group (GEO) and American Finance Trust (AFIN) carry notably higher debt to EBITDA ratios compared to the sector peers (according to NAREIT).

In essence, receiving so high dividend per definition implies constraint growth opportunities ahead due to already debt saturated balance sheets supporting sky high payouts, and the lion's share of profits being fully distributed and not retained in order to cover future investments.

Volatility

Now, if we look back at the pie chart above, we will notice that the Top 3 sectors accounting for more than half of the total index are subject to serious risks stemming from additional lockdowns and further spread of the virus.

Retail, office and specialized REIT space all entail a high degree of physical traffic and thus are rather sensitive to various social distancing measures. In addition, these sectors will inevitably have to deal with the secular shifts (or structural headwinds) such as e-commerce, remote work and online casinos (relevant for specialized REITs).

These conditions in conjunction with high leverage can lead to elevated volatility levels - especially during falling markets. In my previous article "REITs In June: Losing The Battle Again", I characterized "virus sensitive" REITs as "beta loaded" instruments, which tend to move in the same direction as the market, just in a magnified fashion.

Final thoughts

KBWY's share price drop of 40% is driven by the value and small cap factor underperformance relative to the overall market. This massive divergence creates favourable conditions for capturing juicy gains from the mean reversion process. In addition, KBWY offers ca. 11% dividend yield, which, historically, has been a stable source of income - even during the virus period.

In the meantime, investors should be cognizant about the embedded risk profile in the underlying constituents of KBWY. There is a significant exposure to some heavily indebted REITs that are placed in currently struggling sectors such as retail and office. As a result, there could be abnormally high volatility in the KBWY's stock in the case of returning pessimism in the markets.

In sum, KBWY deserves a place in one's portfolio with the aim to access above average current income (which even if cut by half would still provide attractive yield), and a huge potential to achieving strong gains from the price appreciation. With that being said, investors should also be aware of their risk tolerance and appreciate the fact that KBWY is extremely sensitive to the fluctuation in the business cycle, and thus might exhibit excessive swings and announce dividend cuts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.