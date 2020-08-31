Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had a stellar second quarter. The company reported consolidated comparable sales growth of nearly 80% on a year-to-year basis, driven by a brick-and-mortar comp growth of 65% and e-commerce comp growth of 212%, compared to a consolidated comparable sales decline of 19.5% in Q1.

The market has taken notice of HIBB’s strong performance, boosting its share price above pre-pandemic levels. When we first wrote about the company a few months ago, we thought the market was underappreciating the efforts made by management. The company had been working hard to implement an omnichannel strategy, and honestly, they were a bit late in building their e-commerce channel. As such, margins suffered along the way as the company had to increase CAPEX in the construction of a new warehouse and fulfillment center, invest in a new CRM platform, upgrade its point-of-sale system, and invest in digital capabilities such as BOPIS (buy online, pick up in-store) and in their mobile app.

Back then, the company was selling at very cheap multiples. Today, that value gap is closing, but we still believe HIBB offers an investment opportunity. Analysts are expecting EPS in 2021 of $2.36. With shares trading at $32, HIBB is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 13x. Based on Seeking Alpha’s Value Grade, the sector median trades at a forward PE multiple of 25x. While it would take a lot of good news for the market to re-rate HIBB at the sector median rate, we believe the consensus could re-rate HIBB at a “normalized” market multiple of 16x if they can keep up with their strong operating momentum. That would give us a fair value estimate of $37 per share. However, the company ended its second quarter with approximately $13 per share in cash, some of which is going to be used to rebuild their inventory levels; and zero financial debt, giving us the opportunity to acquire the operating business at a lower earnings multiple. We think of it as our margin of safety. Overall, we still feel bullish about HIBB.

Stellar second quarter results driven by e-commerce growth

For their second quarter, HIBB's total sales increase by 74.9% to $441M compared to its prior-year period, beating analysts’ expectations by $33M. On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported EPS of $2.95, beating the consensus by $1.80.

As previously stated, the company reported consolidated comparable sales growth of nearly 80%, with brick-and-mortar comp sales growth of 65%, and e-commerce comp sales growth of 212%. HIBB’s comparable sales growth numbers came in stronger than close competitor Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS). DKS reported consolidated same-store sales of 20.7%, with growth in their e-commerce channel of nearly 200%.

The company attributed its strong second-quarter performance to three main drivers: 1) The company benefited from the temporary closure of competitors, which gave HIBB the advantage of acquiring new customers both in-store and online. 2) The company also saw increased consumer adoption of their e-commerce channel, driven by marketing initiatives to drive new customers into their website and mobile app. 3) The company saw a boost from the fiscal stimulus and pent-up demand.

At the end of their second quarter, e-commerce sales accounted for 15.7% of total sales, compared to just 8.6% in the second quarter of last year.

HIBB gained market share during its second quarter

Management noted that approximately 27% of store traffic and nearly 49% of their online business came from new consumers.

The pandemic brought unexpected benefits to HIBB. Most notably, the company benefited from the bankruptcies of J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ) and Stage Stores. These two companies have announced the closure of approximately 250 stores within a 2-mile radius of an existing City Gear or Hibbett Sports location. The company believes they are well-positioned to take advantage of the hole left by these two bankrupt companies, and as such, their merchandising team made specific buys for these stores to adequately handle the additional business. Management also believes the changing competitive landscape is a $20M to $40M incremental revenue opportunity:

In total, we believe these changes in the competitive landscape and changes to consumer behavior will result in an approximate $20 million to $40 million annual incremental sales opportunity for Hibbett. – Q2 call

From that $20M to $40M in incremental revenue, the company expects about 30% to fall to the operating income line. Assuming an effective tax rate of 26%, we are looking at $0.13 in incremental EPS at the mid-point.

What lies ahead for Hibbett Sports

We believe HIBB still has room to grow. The company’s omnichannel strategy is starting to gain momentum, and we believe the combination of off-mall retail stores plus a strong e-commerce channel to be a competitive advantage moving forward. For example, with the implementation of “buy online, pick up in-store”, HIBB can offer its customers access to their entire inventory while using its retail stores as small distribution hubs. The implementation of curbside pickup is also a benefit we see as having long-term benefits, as it offers convenience to the customer while reducing “last mile” shipping expenses, especially in an environment where social distancing guidelines can disrupt store productivity.

In that regard, HIBB’s management is still looking for opportunities to expand its store footprint as they know the importance of having a brick-and-mortar presence, coupled with a robust e-commerce channel:

Pure-play e-commerce businesses have a problem. Pure play brick and mortar businesses have a problem. Good retail is omnichannel. So as a result, we believe that there is a tremendous opportunity to turn back on the net store growth. We will always have a handful of stores that are underperforming so we'll close a handful every year when the leases come up, and that's the appropriate way to do it. At the same time, we have a lot of white space opportunities. – Q2 call

HIBB ended its second quarter with $182M in inventories, a 32.7% decline from last year’s second fiscal quarter. While the company would need to rebuild its inventory levels, we believe it also gives them an opportunity to reset their base, which could improve turns and profitability by having SKUs that better match consumer trends. Growing their online channel would also help in this area, as they would gather more first-party data that can then be used in targeted marketing campaigns and better inventory selection. Finally, if the company can optimize its inventory levels, it could release some capital tied up in working capital that can be reinvested in growth initiatives. For example, the company is planning some store refreshes and is working on its new store prototype.

The bottom line

While the value gap has closed after a sharp rally in their stock price, we believe HIBB still offers good value. HIBB’s omnichannel strategy is paying off, and margins should improve from here.

We believe the company is well-positioned to take advantage of some changes in consumer behavior. For example, curbside pickup, which started as a safety measure, could be a convenient option for consumers on a post-COVID-19 world. The company’s off-mall retail locations allow them the flexibility to offer such service, as they have the parking space to do so.

From a valuation point of view, HIBB is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 13x, which still reflects the low expectations by the market towards the company. The sector median trades at a forward PE multiple of 25x.

The company also has approximately $13 per share in cash and zero financial debt on its balance sheet, which increases the margin of safety. Barring another disruption from COVID-19, we believe HIBB still offers good value.

