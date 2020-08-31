LEVLP has the highest Current yield and also the highest YTW in the sector.LEVLP has the highest Current yield and also the highest YTW in the sector.

Introduction

After the issuance of the new preferred stock, with its market capitalization of $130M Level One Bancorp, Inc (LEVL) becomes the second-smallest bank to release a preferred security IPO as only AmeriServ Financial (ASRV) with its market cap of $50M is smallest. Also, the new IPO and its issue of 1M preferred shares become one of the tiniest preferred stocks issued by a bank, along with OFG Bancorp's OFG-D (0.96M),

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Level One Bancorp, Inc - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 1M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $25M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Level One Bancorp, Inc 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (NASDAQ: LEVLP) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 7.50%. The new preferred stock has no Standard & Poor's rating but it is rated with a below-investment-grade "BB+" by the less-authoritative Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc. LEVLP is callable as of 08/15/2025 and it is trading a little above its par value, at the price of $25.38. This translates into a 7.39% Current Yield and a YTC of 7.13%.

Here's how the stock's YTC curve looks right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, LEVL:

Source: Tradingview.com

The company is currently paying a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.05 that translates into an annualized payout of $0.20. With a market price of $16.46, the current yield of LEVL sits at 1.21%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $1.55M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for the newly issued Series B Preferred Stock are around $1.88M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $130M, LEVL takes place as one of the smallest 'Regional Banks' in the U.S. (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Level One Bancorp's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in June 2020. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2, LEVL had a total debt of $499M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series B preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to other future preferred stocks of the company. At this point, LEVLP is the only outstanding preferred stock.

The Ratios Of Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of LEVL but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 130/(499 + 25) = 0.24 . The company is extremely high leveraged as the company's debt is 4x times its equity, which from a preferred stockholder point of view the ratio is quite insufficient.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 130/(499 + 25) = . The company is extremely high leveraged as the company's debt is 4x times its equity, which from a preferred stockholder point of view the ratio is quite insufficient. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite an easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 15.75/(3.70 + 1.88) = 2.82, which seems a lot better against the background of the high leverage. In the following table, we can also see historically how the company performs with respect to its debt payments coverage for the last 5 financial years.

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's Income Statement

Sector Comparison

In this section, I'll compare the newly issued preferred stock with all other $25 fixed-rate preferred stocks issued by any regional banks, with a positive Yield-to-Call. Note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% to 20% federal tax rate.

By % of PAR and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

With its current yield of 7.39%, LEVLP is the highest yielding preferred stock in this group, leaving behind the next highest yielding OFG Bancorp's OFG-D and OFG-B with their current yield of 7.28% and 7.10%, respectively. Due to the fact that LEVLP is trading above its par value, this 7.39% Current Yield is in fact its Yield-to-Best, while its Yield-to-Call of 7.13% is actually its Yield-to-Worst. Except for DCOMP, CIT-B, OFG-B, and OFG-D, all other issues are trading above their PAR and also have their YTW equal to the YTC.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

For this chart, to have a better idea of the YTC curve, I'm excluding OFG-B, OFG-D that are anytime callable.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

In terms of the YTW, the new IPO also has the highest return from its peer group.

The Banking Preferreds

This section contains all preferred stocks, issued by a bank company, that pay a fixed-rate dividend, have a par value of $25, and a positive Yield-to-Call. Again, all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the preferential federal tax rate.

By % of PAR and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

For the second chart, again, I'm excluding all callable issues.

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event

Subject to any required approval of the Federal Reserve, at our option, we may redeem shares of the Preferred Stock in whole but not in part, at any time within 90 days following the occurrence of a regulatory capital treatment event, such as a change or proposed change in law or regulation on or after the date hereof with respect to whether the Preferred Stock would qualify as an additional Tier 1 capital instrument. Although the terms of the Preferred Stock have been established to satisfy the criteria for additional Tier 1 capital instruments consistent with Basel III as set forth in the final rules issued by the U.S. federal banking regulators, it is possible that the Preferred Stock may not satisfy the criteria set forth as a result of official administrative or judicial decisions, actions or pronouncements interpreting those rules and announced after the issuance of the Preferred Stock, or as a result of future changes in law or regulations. Therefore, a regulatory capital treatment event could occur whereby we would have the right, subject to prior Federal Reserve approval, to redeem the Preferred Stock in accordance with its terms.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Level One Bancorp, Inc

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds from this offering will be approximately $23.5 million, or approximately $27.1 million if the underwriter exercises its overallotment option in full, in each case after deducting the underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, investments at the holding company level, providing capital to support our growth, acquisitions or other business combinations, and reducing existing debt. Accordingly, we will retain broad discretion over the use of these net proceeds.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Level One Bancorp, Inc

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of only $25M, LEVLP cannot be an addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index, thus it will not be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

The new IPO is a tiny issue of only 1M preferred shares, with a par value of $25. It is currently trading above this PAR and has a Yield-to-Worst, equal to the Yield-to-Call of 7.13%. LEVLP is the only preferred stock, issued by the company. When compared to all other fixed-rate preferred stocks in the sector, however, it has both the highest current yield and the highest YTW. As regards to the company, although, it has a good history of interest payments coverage, it is quite high leveraged, as the market capitalization is enough to cover only 1/4 of the total debt and the preferred stock.

