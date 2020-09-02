Gold Vs. REITs: There Can Be Only One Winner

REITs do well in most environments outside a severely deflationary one, making them the best hedges.

Introduction

This is the fifth part in our series on Inflation. Please see:

In earlier parts of this series we gave reasons why we believe inflation pressures could come rather swiftly despite the majority of the crowd being in the deflationary camp. The main reason for the probability of inflationary pressure is related to the massive money printing and quantitative easing done by governments across the globe. The flooding of liquidity comes at a cost. Someone will have to foot the bill in the future. Part of this cost will be absorbed through higher inflation. In effect, inflation is an indirect taxation on everyone. It can erode your savings and reduce your purchasing power.

We cautioned though, that sooner is not the same as immediate or imminent. As preparation for such an event takes careful planning, we are doing this ahead of time.

In the first two parts of this series we made the case that inflation was coming down the line. We explained why we believed so and why Treasury bonds are likely to face a lot of turbulence in the years ahead. We explored what an investor could do to hedge against inflation. In our third article we looked at Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS (TIP) and also at stocks in general as inflation hedges. Finally, we discussed the role of commodities, commodity producers and floating-rate preferred shares as inflation hedges in our last article.

Today, we tackle two of the best known inflation hedges, gold and REITs – and give you our opinion on these exalted asset classes.

Then next week, we'll look at the new strategy for monetary policy that the Federal Reserve announced on Aug. 27 – one that will "aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time."

Allure Of These Assets

Inflation is driven by monetary excesses and is characterized by too much money chasing too few goods. A subset of that is hyperinflation, which is driven primarily by loss of faith in the central bank and/or the government of the country. We consider hyperinflation to be a non-existent threat for the US at present, and will be focusing on inflation in this article. Since inflation is dictated by a scarcity of hard assets relative to money, both real estate (and by extension REITs) and gold stand out as stalwart assets that cannot be readily increased in supply. Land cannot be created at will, and while new homes and buildings can be constructed, prime locations for those are scarce. Gold mining also is a difficult process and the supply seems to be holding more or less steady year after year. Hence, as both assets are supply constrained, investors gravitate toward them as inflation hedges.

Performance

A key aspect of analyzing whether gold and real estate make good hedges is to try and ascertain their returns over longer time frames. Real estate, as measured by the FTSE Nareit Equity REIT index, has done remarkably well over the last 40 years and also has been quite consistent.

Source: Nareit

We would note that the one-year returns are as of August and include the recent drubbing. How good is a 11.28% compounded return over 40 years? Well pretty darn good, if you ask us. It would turn a $1,000 investment into almost $72,000. The following table provides a visual on how the $1,000 capital would have grown.

Source: Author's Calculations

And What About Gold?

We could not find the compounded returns for gold, hence we had to begin with the total returns for the full 40-year period.

Data by YCharts

Gold delivered 280% over that time frame. In other words, $1,000 would have increased to $3,800 – which calculates to a compounded annual growth rate of 3.4% a year. At first glance, gold was clearly thrashed by REITs. Surely, something is wrong with this picture. Yes, there is. The start point. Gold had just come off a huge bull market in 1980 and using that start point lowers our returns and does not paint an accurate picture.

However, even if we start at the 1970 point of $35/ounce, gold's returns over 50 (not 40) years rises to 56 fold. A $1,000 invested in gold in 1970 would result in $56,000 today.

Even from that start point, gold was unable to beat REITs, despite an additional highly inflationary decade. Also, while not tracked by the FTSE Nareit Equity REIT index, US real estate did rather well in that 1970-1980 inflationary decade and this would have widened its performance gap with gold even more.

Source: Engineered Portfolio

Why REIT Outperformance Is Even Better Than It Looks

The 1970 start point has serious flaws as well. Gold was pegged to $35 for decades, and when the peg was removed a large part of the move, possibly the first one third, was just a catch up for decades of suppression. If we give gold credit for moving up 26 fold during the 70s, we also have to give it a drubbing for moving nowhere between 1934-1970. Gold prices have increased at 4.8% compounded over the last 86 years. So while that's not a bad rate of return, if it had delivered a 11% annual return like REITs, gold price would have increased to $127,000/ounce in 2020 (from $35 in 1934).

Hence over longer time frames, encompassing both inflationary and deflationary periods, REITs have done far better than gold. This is despite us ignoring the storage costs of gold which would run from 0.5%-1% annually, which investors would normally bear in the form of ETF expenses.

But Which Will Work Better As A Hedge Against Inflation?

This is a more complicated answer and has to be dealt with in stages. The first part of that is to figure out which of the two is undervalued currently. With property REITs that's a tough task as there are so many different types. There's also the question of what metric would we use. Some may even take this as comparing oranges and orangutans. But we can get closer to the truth through one interesting method. We can look at the ounces of gold required to buy a median-priced home. We do have data on this going back a long time.

Based on the above chart, the recent surge in gold is approaching close to extreme levels vs. existing median home prices. If gold were to hit $2,700, it would exceed levels seen in 2011 and 1980 vs. median home prices. So in that sense, gold is close to being very expensive relative to one form of real estate. Keep that in mind as we move on to the next step.

Now, when we examine REITs, we get some clue as to where the prices stand vs. their intrinsic values.

Publicly-traded U.S. equity REITs traded at a median 14.2% discount to their consensus S&P Global Market Intelligence net asset value per-share estimates as of Aug. 3, a slight improvement compared to the 17.3% median discount at which they traded at July-end. Source: spglobal.com

Only a couple of sectors trade today at premiums.

The data center sector continues to trade at the largest premium to NAV, at a median of 29.1%. Equinix Inc., the largest data center REIT by market capitalization, traded at a premium of 45.5%, followed by Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR.PK) and CyrusOne (CONE) at 39.9% and 29.1%, respectively. The industrial sector followed at a median premium of 15.7%, while the self-storage sector was trailing at 2.9%. Source: spglobal.com

Interestingly, residential REITs also are trading at discounts to NAV.

Source: spglobal.com

Put together, this information is highly suggestive that today gold is likely very expensive vs. property REITs. This gives an advantage to REITs from a starting point perspective.

But what about high inflation? How will that impact things? Well, we have shown previously that REITs did generally quite well during high inflation in the 1970s, but so did gold. Exactly how the two perform next will depend on two things. The first is the extent of inflation. In modest, to low inflation levels, REITs will dominate the landscape like they did from 1980. We can see one example below by comparing Gold’s total return vs. Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR). We used this one as it's one of the longest publicly-traded REITs (most others have gone private or merged from around that time). MNR has definitely done a tad better than gold.

Data by YCharts

In fact, in many cases of modest inflation gold often tends to completely ignore inflation and goes in the other direction, proving a rather useless hedge.

Source: Northern Trust

In case of severe inflation, gold will likely have the upper hand. But more importantly, gold's performance will be dictated by this one factor, and that's real interest rates.

Source: Real Investment Advice

Real interest rates are the difference between longer-term interest rates and the inflation rate. Currently interest rates are the most negative they have been in two decades and that has powered gold higher. If real interest rates move even modestly higher, gold would likely get clobbered.

Biggest Advantage Of The Two Assets

Property REITs allow you to achieve wide diversification with a single click, but more importantly, you get a regular stream of income which allows you to not liquidate your portfolio. This income also will often rise with inflation and keep you happy. On the other hand, liquidating small amounts of gold is problematic and expensive. ETFs today make it easier, but if you paid 0.5% a year and had to liquidate small amounts of gold over time, the difference between REIT and gold returns would become even more dramatic in favor of REITs.

Gold's key advantage is in its portability and universal acceptance. This function is useful, but in general serves its purpose best if you literally expect a Zimbabwe style hyperinflationary situation on your hand.

Conclusion

While both assets have unique merits, property REITs are cheaper today than they have been in a long time. Property REITs produce income and thus allows them to serve a much bigger purpose than what gold can possibly provide. REITs invest in real estate, a very attractive class that can be put to work and produce income, while gold is a non-income producing investment.

Importantly gold also appears extremely expensive vs. median-priced homes. It also is expensive today vs. its historical value vs. commodities, silver, oil and even the superior precious metal, platinum. A confluence of those metrics makes us give the edge to property REITs in this showdown. If you are an investor looking to hedge against the risks of inflation, we strongly recommend property REITs over gold. Not all REITs are alike, and being invested in the right sub-sectors can help this hedge and significantly improve your returns. Last but not least, investing in real estate via REITs fits perfectly in a portfolio designed to generate long-term returns and dividends in a retirement account for both income and capital appreciation. As noted in the above article, property REITs have beaten gold by a wide margin over the long run. This includes both inflationary and deflationary periods, so REITs also are better suited for those investors who like to buy and hold for the very long term. If you are worried about the rising risks of inflation, we are currently sharing with members of our investment community the best hedges for this eventuality. Our model portfolio is mainly designed for income investors and takes macro-economic trends into account. We adjust our allocations proactively based on expected economic changes, including both inflationary risks, and related interest rate changes. Property REITs constitute today a significant portion of our "model portfolio."

Next week, we'll look at the new strategy for monetary policy that the Federal Reserve announced on Aug. 27 – one that will be more tolerant of temporary increases in inflation. If you liked this article, and want to be notified about the next one, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

