Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG) is a genetic medicine company with a strong development pipeline. The company made its stock market debut earlier this year and has performed relatively well, given the timing of its listing coinciding with a global viral outbreak. It has a well-diversified product portfolio with candidates in different stages of development. The company is currently flush with the fund, thanks to its IPO. What drew me to the company is its comfortable cash position, and I wanted to figure out why the market thinks PASG is worth that much cash.

The Basics

Passage Bio mainly focuses on adeno-associated virus delivered therapeutics for the treatment of rare monogenic central nervous system disorders. Three out of its six product candidates fall under this category. Its PBGM01 is designed for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1) while PBFT02 aims to treat frontotemporal dementia. Another lead drug candidate is PBKR03 which focuses on managing Krabbe disease.

Source: Company Website

So, while Passage Bio seems to be on the right track and the future looks promising, it must be noted that this early-stage pharma company does not have any product in the market, which generally means that it does not have any steady source of cash inflow. Further, with six product candidates in the development stage, the company is looking at cash outflows, which can only be described as formidable even for an established pharma company. So, while we analyze the market potential of its various drug candidates, let's first have a look at the company's financials and its cash position.

The Financials

The company went public earlier this year and, since then, has announced its first and second quarter results. As expected from an early-stage company with no source of income, Passage Bio reported a net loss of $27.2 million for the second quarter of the year, almost double from its corresponding quarter stat of $13.4 million for the previous year. Even on a quarter over quarter basis, the company leaped from $17.6 million net loss it reported for the first quarter of the year. However, the increase in net loss is mainly attributed to higher expenses related to the submission of IND pertaining to PBGM01 and other development activities.

For the second quarter, Passage Bio spent $19.9 million on its research and development expenses, while its tab for the corresponding quarter of the previous year stood at $6.3 million, a similar trend is evident for other expense categories such as General & Administrative expenses and professional fees and facility costs.

The company ended its second quarter with $353.4 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2020. It had reported its cash and cash equivalents at $366.8 million as of March 31, 2020. This was its first quarterly earnings report after its Initial Public Offering in February which brought in $227.5 million in net proceeds.

For its earnings announcement for the second quarter, Passage Bio estimated that it has sufficient cash reserves to fund its operations into 2023. However, the company has seen a substantial increase in its expenses including research and development expenses and expenses related to various developmental collaborations. As the company moves forward with its other drug candidates, it is likely that the high growth rate of its expenses will continue. This development may considerably shorten its estimated cash runway. In such a scenario, the company will need to look for additional sources of funding, so as not to jeopardize its development efforts.

As Passage Bio has only very recently raised funds through its IPO, equity financing will not be a viable option for quite some time. However, the company is very lightly leveraged at present. With only half a million in non-current liabilities as on December 30, 2019, Passage Bio is in a strong position to obtain debt funding on relatively lenient terms. Any effort to raise funds through the debenture route is also not likely to have any negative impact on its creditworthiness or leverage.

Investment Thesis

As an early-stage company, Passage Bio derives its valuation from the width and depth of its development pipeline. The company has six product candidates in its pipeline, which not only demonstrates the company's diversification but also its focus on core areas at the same time. The company's ability to persist with its development efforts is evident from its liquidity position and its capacity to accommodate a higher debt component.

The company had issued its IPO at $18 and it is currently trading close to $16, after scoring over $35 to mark its all-time high. As the company debuted during very turbulent times involving a global pandemic outbreak, its performance has shown the fundamental strength and resilience. Further, its development pipeline is also strong and well diversified. The company is going ahead with various robust collaborations for furthering its pipeline. Its licensing agreement with the University of Pennsylvania has been expanded to eleven licensing options while increasing the exercising window option by three years to May 2025. The collaboration now allows Passage Bio access to a wide range of technologies which will boost its ability to pursue its drug candidates.

Passage Bio stock is expected to receive a positive boost from a couple of triggering events ahead. The company is looking to initiate dosing for its PBGM01 Phase 1/2 trial in late 4Q2020 or early 1Q2021 as it has already submitted its IND with the FDA. The company expects the clinical safety and biomarker data from the study to be available by the first half of 2021. As the trial is currently on clinical hold by the FDA, any positive news on this front is expected to add to the stock price. Overall, the company presents a compelling case for a long-term investment with its strong development pipeline and robust performance in the stock market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.