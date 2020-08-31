Roku is poised to capitalize on these major changes, and I expect the value of the company to surge over the next decade.

TV Advertising has a massive budget, and we are only in the beginning stages of seeing this migrate to Connected TV providers such as Roku.

Qualitative

Mission and Narrative

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is a market leader in an emerging space and is poised to transform the way we consume media over the next decade. Founder and CEO Anthony Wood is a titan in the space as the inventor of the DVR. He also founded Replay TV which was acquired in 2001. His next goal was to revolutionize the way we watch TV. Enter Roku in 2002, so named from the Japanese word for 'six', as it is Mr. Wood's sixth company. With Roku, he began to lead the charge from traditional, linear TV to Connected TV (CTV). CTV differs from linear TV as these devices are connected to the internet and may include personalized content delivery. Roku can also be considered an over-the-top (OTT) service provider: it circumvents traditional cable subscriptions and provides content through an internet connection (such as a CTV device). Simply stated, OTT content (such as Netflix (NFLX) and Disney+ (DIS)) can be watched through CTV (such as Roku TV). Beyond this, Roku is a platform via its operating system. A Roku device is a genuine one-stop shop for digital media.

The media that Roku delivers come in a variety of formats: subscription video on-demand (SVOD) can be purchased from household names like Netflix, Amazon Prime (AMZN), Disney+, and Hulu. Users can sign up for these services on Roku or import their existing accounts. Roku does not charge an extra fee, but does take a percentage of subscriptions purchased on its platform from the respective vendor (with the exception of Netflix). Next, there is transactional video on-demand (TVOD). TVOD includes purchasing a particular television show or movie (for example, the Mulan offering that Disney+ is planning for $30). And finally, there is advertising video on-demand (AVOD). This content is free in the sense that it is ad-supported with no cash cost to the user.

Roku delivers AVOD in various ways, including its crown jewel The Roku Channel (which is really a bit of a misnomer, since the "channel" is actually a service that provides hundreds of different channels and on-demand content). This offering creates a win-win-win-win for Roku, content developers, advertisers, and the end user. Roku generates revenue from advertisements, content developers obtain a platform to spotlight their content, advertisers may connect better with their CTV audience than traditional models of linear TV, and users don't need to spend a dime to enjoy hundreds of channels of content (aside from the up-front purchase of the relatively inexpensive Roku streaming device or Roku TV).

This all seems relatively straightforward, but it begs the question: what is Roku's market and why does it matter? As I see it, we are at the early stages of a mass exodus from packaged cable. So-called "cord cutting" may occur for a number of reasons, some of which include expensive prices for bundled cable, limited viewing options, and lack of internet connectivity. Pre-COVID estimates projected a 17% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for cord-cutting from 2017-2022, going from 25 million households up to 55 million in just five years. Roku ran an internal streaming study in Q1 2020 and found that of customers that cut the cord, only 1 in 5 intended to go back to traditional pay TV. These cord-cutters will not abstain from digital media. So, where do they go?

Users that abandon traditional cable models have a variety of places to find new content. They may use mobile or desktop devices, but the largest share of viewing hours are on CTV. In past years, gaming consoles such as the Playstation 4 led the way to internet-connected TV, but we have begun to see a major shift toward CTV platforms such as Roku, Amazon Fire, Google Chromecast (GOOG), and Apple TV (AAPL). Even more recently, Roku has seen itself pulling away from the CTV pack including its greatest domestic competitor in Amazon Fire. Roku is now hosting more than double the streaming hours of its top rival. Furthermore, Pixalate stated that Roku had a whopping 59% of programmatic ad market share in 2019 which was 3-fold higher than second place Amazon.

Conviva found in May 2020 that Roku is dominating the competition when it comes to overall share of global CTV viewing time with 44% vs second-place Xbox (MSFT) with 10%.

Similarly, user growth has been accelerating. The number of worldwide OTT subscribers is projected to eclipse 650 million by 2021, a greater than 10-fold increase from 46 million as recently as 2012. And, as CTV has become mainstage, Roku has continued to grab more market share than its competitors. Conviva's Q2 2020 State of Streaming showed Roku representing a hefty 49% share of CTV devices compared to its second-place competitor Amazon Fire TV with 29%. Roku has more than 43 million users as of Q2 2020 (boasting 3.2M new users just in Q2, the highest quarterly growth ever outside of a Q4 holiday season). And here I will emphasize that user count is important. TV advertising dollars follow eyeballs. That means that wherever the lion's share of viewers are is prime advertising real estate. And Global TV advertising spend is expected to grow to north of $225 billion dollars this year.

Yet, most of these advertising dollars have not found their way to OTT where more and more eyeballs are going. According to Magna Global, in 2019 OTT accounted for 29% of TV viewing but only drew a minuscule 3% of TV ad budgets! This mismatch alone suggests a change is imminent, but there are many more pieces in the OTT puzzle.

COVID-19 has had a major negative impact on advertising budgets. The Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) has called 2020 "one of the most challenging years for the advertising sector since the Great Recession of 2008." Heralding this is a 21-40% decrease from pre-COVID estimated video ad spend in 2020.

Yet, the IAB also noted that CTV was growing. More than half of clients were migrating their funds from broadcast and cable TV toward CTV. In the end, they project that CTV spending will be up 8% Year-over-Year (YoY): a small decrease from pre-COVID estimates, but a gain nonetheless.

Roku has been capitalizing on this shift already. Its average revenue per user (ARPU) grew 18% YoY in Q2 2020. ARPU is an important metric that helps measure the value of each user. Its rapid growth helps illustrate Roku's staying power in a tumultuous market. Roku has already managed to grow ARPU to over $24, a metric that wasn't reached by social media giant Facebook until 2018.

Source: Created by author using data from Facebook

So, not only is Roku funneling in hordes of new users, but it is finding ways to engage them and monetize their use. This highlights a key part of the Roku thesis: their business model. Roku has not been stingy with sharing their strategy. CFO Steve Louden has outlined a sequential, 3-step process that is essential to understanding the Roku thesis:

Grow active accounts (users) Increase user engagement (# of hours streamed, etc.) Monetize (increase ARPU)

Understanding this process also helps to make sense of Roku's financial data which we will address further on. It is particularly impressive that Roku is managing to execute all three steps simultaneously. We have already discussed Roku's impressive new account growth, spurred forward by the pandemic and shelter-in-place/work-from-home initiatives. Some estimates suggest that Roku will be in over 40% of American households by the end of 2020.

Source: Created by author using data from Roku

User engagement has also been increasing. eMarketer estimated that the average time US consumers spent on SVOD (including services such as Hulu and Disney+) is greater than one hour per day for the first time ever. And the growth of Roku's ARPU capitalizes on their third step. Impressively, Roku's monetization has grown simultaneously with active account growth, a combination that screams revenue generation. This can be thought of as a land-and-expand strategy adapted to CTV and Roku's unique platform.

Indeed, Roku's unique platform is one of its greatest selling points. To begin to conceptualize this platform, it is helpful to know that Roku has two market components that work hand-in-hand. The first is its players and integrated smart TVs. The second is Roku's platform: the operating system and offerings available on these devices.

Roku's players include standalone units that can connect to a user's existing television such as the Roku Premiere and the Roku Streaming Stick+.

Source: Roku

These enable a user to get quickly connected to the Roku platform. They are essentially ready to go out of the box, and are very inexpensive (the former at $39 and the latter at $50 at the time of this writing). Attach the respective unit to your television or media receiver, and you're ready to go. The remote is in the box, and there is no need for complicated software installation.

Similarly, there are Roku televisions that are manufactured by one of several partners including TCL, Sharp, Philips, and others. These Roku TVs require no separate hardware as Roku is already installed. Roku sees this as a joint victory for themselves, TV manufacturers, and consumers. The TV manufacturer can improve their margins by not having to write or update their own operating system (which can be quite costly), as Roku will provide ongoing updates and support for end-users. Roku gets its platform more widely distributed, and the TV makers take 0% of platform revenue. Finally, the user feels this synergy benefits their billfold, as Roku televisions tend to be sold at quite a discount to competitors. For example, I found two comparable 50" 4K LED smart televisions online with the Roku version selling at $130 less!

Roku televisions are also extremely popular. As of this writing, they occupied the #1, 3, 4, and 5 spots of the Amazon Top 5 best selling televisions.

Once the Roku hardware is in place, it is time for their platform to shine. The operating system (OS) is intuitive and easy to use. The user simply chooses the apps they want to download (such as Hulu or HBO) and quickly has them added to a dashboard. When downloading apps and watching media, it is the Roku platform installed on the hardware device that is the software engine. The engine is quite powerful, and the OS is sticky. I have been using the same Roku streaming device since 2014 and found that it held up incredibly well. It is much easier and faster to use than a gaming console, and has some perks such as buttons for specific channels that may vary by model.

The Roku OS is quick to switch between streaming services and easy to navigate. The Roku Channel is free and hosts a variety of content. This offering may do particularly well in markets outside the United States, where users tend to be less affluent and more tolerant of ad-supported material at a reduced cost (in this case, free). Roku hosts over 10,000 channels internationally, many more than its competitors. And more content means a greater possibility for traction in international markets. The majority of Roku's revenue is currently generated domestically, but they are focusing intently on international growth. Roku televisions already represent one of every three sold in the United States, and have grown to one in four in Canada. They have begun focusing on markets in the UK, Brazil, Mexico, and Latin America.

Runway, Risks, and Reviews

Roku has a massive Total Addressable Market (TAM). Over 70 billion dollars are spent each year on TV advertising in the US, part of the >$200B spent globally. This is one part of the TAM. CEO Anthony Wood sees their market as potentially all 1 billion worldwide broadband users. Finally, Business Wire projects that the global OTT streaming market will grow from $104B in 2019 to $161B in 2020 at a CAGR of a whopping 55%! They further forecast that this will stabilize, reaching a $169B market by 2023. Whichever metric you pick, these imply a very low market penetration (~1%) with a massive runway for Roku to utilize.

A runway is best utilized when it is clear of other traffic. Competition is natural and healthy in business, but Roku is a standout in the field. They are the only pure play CTV platform that is content-agnostic. In other words, they do not offer their own content. The Roku Channel, for example, is entirely driven by content made outside of Roku. In contrast, Amazon offers the Fire TV platform, but they also run the Amazon Prime Video services full of original programming. When working with other players in the space such as Netflix and Disney+, Roku's agnosticism is likely to be attractive and grant them additional perceived trustworthiness over competitors that have a stake in the game. Roku's moat is also bolstered with near-frictionless entry to the platform. This starts with competitively-priced devices and TVs. These are then quickly installed and adapted to by users. From there, it is easy to generate brand loyalty. For example, the author just ordered a new Roku unit and a Roku TV earlier this year (the latter prior to even having a stake in the company).

Roku does not just provide a platform for users, but a rich source of data for advertisers. Roku has a walled garden where it houses user information that encompasses all apps used on the platform. However, they keep this arrangement simple for the user: only one privacy agreement needs to be completed, and that is with Roku itself. Roku then anonymizes user data when interacting with third parties. But in this interaction is something very important, and that is the power of targeted advertising. Interpublic Group has found that video ads on Roku's platform were 67% more effective than ads on linear TV. And ThinkTV noted in 2017 that TV ads were more conducive for active watching than Facebook and even YouTube (by a large margin).

Furthermore, MarketingCharts showed that CTV viewing hours have been growing substantially and represented almost half of impressions in 2019, whereas mobile, desktop, and tablet all decreased to 27%, 16%, and 3%, respectively. Putting this together, Roku's walled garden of rich data in a crucial, emerging space is likely to be of keen interest to advertisers. This can be illustrated by the recent partnership between Roku and Kroger to explore measurement targeting and optimization of ads according to what consumer packaged goods leave the shelves.

An investment in Roku is not without its risks, however. First, there is the competitive landscape, which has already been touched upon several times. Roku has no shortage of competition and has not since its inception (Google TV was the first offering domestically). However, Roku has handily been expanding market share through user growth, increased engagement, and elevating ARPU which are encouraging signs.

Another risk is if Roku loses its premier spot as a content aggregator. For example, HBO Max and NBC Peacock were launched in 2020 and have yet to contract with Roku, Amazon Fire, and others (however, it should be noted that users can access HBO content through Roku in other ways). As of 2018, nearly 40 million people in the United States had HBO. After acquisition from AT&T and the launch of HBO Max in May, 29% of HBO Now users failed to upgrade to HBO Max, and part of this is thought to be lack of migration to Roku and similar services. According to Roku executives, there are ongoing talks with HBO and NBC, but failing to acquire these offerings, or worse, having Amazon obtain an exclusive offering could hamstring Roku's growth efforts.

There are also a few other potential risks. TV manufacturers that host the Roku platform could potentially demand revenue sharing, which would impair Roku's margins. In a similar vein, Amazon or other competitors could cut costs for their hardware offerings, forcing Roku to follow suit while driving margins down. TV manufacturers could begin to offer their own operating system and scrap their contract with Roku, although this would be a very expensive and labor-intensive process without a convincing benefit, in the author's eyes. Finally, Roku may not be as viral internationally, and it will be important to keep an eye on their ongoing expansion efforts.

No company is without its risks. Yet, in contrast Roku has many incredibly positive things going for them. The company is very well-liked by the public and reviewers. It is rated at or better than its competitors the majority of the time. CNET rated the best streaming devices of 2020, and Roku claimed the trophies for Best streamer overall and Best budget streamer. Some reviewers were vocal about wanting to see Roku offer voice-control options similar to Amazon's Alexa (which is integrated into Fire). Roku's executives heard loud and clear and have begun implementing voice-control options for the platform. Roku has a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 71, and employees rate it a 4.0/5 at Glassdoor, with 85% approving of the CEO.

Quantitative

As mentioned earlier, TV advertising dollars have seen COVID-perpetuated headwinds. Despite this, Roku's Q2 looked stellar. Quarterly revenue growth was up 42% YoY. Although a deceleration, the top line was still very strong.

Source: Created by author using data from Roku financial statements

Gross margin (GM) was 41% including a platform GM of 56%, both of which are decreased compared to a year ago. Operating margin has been negative in three of the past four quarters, including Q2. Management has addressed this and shared that they expect margins to be tighter in the near-term due largely to impacts from COVID, not only due to ad spend, but also due to Roku's renewed expansion efforts. In that vein, Sales and marketing represented 18% of revenue compared to 15% a year earlier. Research and development costs were 24% of revenue, down from 25% last year. Roku has emphasized these metrics will likely stay elevated in the near future as they actively acquire new users in markets both foreign and domestic while working to keep the competitive edge of their products.

Despite the conditions of TV-ad spend, ARPU grew 18% YoY in Q2. Free Cash Flow has hit a milestone of moving into positive territory in the past few quarters. Roku had significant cash-on-hand and a good debt vs. asset balance suggesting they have the ability to ride out the storm should things get darker before they brighten.

Roku's valuation is 14.9x based on Enterprise Value (EV) to Last Twelve Months (LTM) Revenue, and 11.2x when using forward-looking Next Twelve Months (NTM) sales as of this writing. It is hard to compare Roku with similar companies as it is the only pure play CTV option. However, these valuations are well below many of the well-recognized players in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) arena which are currently averaging well over 20x EV/LTM Revenue. SaaS offerings do tend to have better margins than a hardware-dependent offering such as Roku, but by design Roku's revenue generation is predominantly through its platform rather than its hardware.

The market may be hesitant to embrace Roku for reasons including COVID-induced advertising headwinds compounded by Roku's lack of forward-looking guidance which paints a picture of relative uncertainty. The market may also see that Roku's Earnings Per Share (EPS) and EBITDA have remained mostly negative, even more so in the past two quarters.

Source: Created by author using data from Roku financial statements

However, I believe these are short-term concerns that wane in the perspective of a multi-year time frame.

Synthesis

COVID-19 has significantly slowed global ad-spend. Roku executives have estimated that advertising dollars will not be back to pre-COVID levels until at least mid-2021. Yet, in spite of adversity, Roku has been capitalizing on this time by winning active accounts and promoting greater user engagement. In other words, they are working to get eyeballs so that when the advertising dollars come back they will flow to Roku.

The bullish thesis behind Roku is essentially encapsulated by betting that the future of TV involves OTT content and CTV devices, while betting on Roku to be a winner in that race. We have evidence that shows this thesis in action. Roku is already winning the CTV race. And data suggests that CTV is eventually going to win the TV race (over linear). Netflix and Disney+ are growing their markets every day, entertaining households across the globe. And subscribers will continue to need avenues to watch content. Roku provides this avenue inexpensively with a strong platform. TV advertising dollars are already underrepresented in the CTV space given the proportion of users, and with accelerated cord-cutting and flocks of new users driven to Roku, the advertisers will eventually follow. Roku's walled garden of rich user data can potentially generate better engagement and outcomes for advertisers. And Roku is investing in machine learning to help optimize their ads and provide users a better experience by targeting more relevant content. We have yet to even see the impact of the impending 5G revolution, which may expand Roku's addressable market.

Roku's ability to stand tall with strong year-over-year revenue growth and increasing ARPU despite significant economic headwinds suggest that it may defy cyclicality. In a tough market, Roku stands out among other companies that have more obviously suffered. However, the market does not yet appear to fully value the Roku bullish thesis. Some of this may be short-sighted, as it will likely take years for the thesis to entirely unfold.

However, that also leaves plenty of time for the thesis to change. Things to watch in the interim include Roku's impact in international markets, continued proportion of domestic market share, and classic metrics of active accounts, user engagement, and ARPU. The author will be watching for margins to improve over time, albeit not in the near-term. Profitability should come with monetization, and right now Roku is focused more on users and engagement. It will also be important to watch what transpires with HBO Max and NBC Peacock as Roku works to cement its status as the content aggregator.

Overall, Roku is a market leader in an emerging space which only looks to grow its burgeoning market share in the coming years. TV advertising is a huge market that has yet to fully embrace CTV, but will provide a massive revenue stream as it does so. Roku is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this move with stellar, competitively-priced products and a sticky, easy-to-use platform that aspires to be a digital media all-in-one solution. This is a stock I plan to buy and hold over years. We may have a bumpy ride in the middle, but I believe that those who hang on tight will be rewarded in the end.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.