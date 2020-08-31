Federal Reserve's Inflation Policy - A Bad Mistake I Fear

That is, instead of aiming at up to 2% inflation consistent with maximal employment, or either side of 2%, average 2% over time.

The Federal Reserve has said that they're changing their inflation target to be not up to and not even symmetric but average.

Inflation targeting

One of the great successes of recent decades has been the process of inflation targeting. A central bank announces - and is given the independence to try to hit - its target for inflation. Markets then internalise that aiming point and act so that the bank finds it much easier to hit. Thus we gain more stability in the financial and fiscal system.

The intuition should be obvious enough. We know that if inflation rises above the central bank target, whatever that target is, then the bank is going to take action to try to curb inflation. It might raise interest rates or, in these QE days shrink its balance sheet. Or perhaps open market operations will increase for small changes and so on.

OK. But now we know what that target is. So, we see it going over that target and we all assume that such actions will be taken. Our assumption means that we assume higher rates are coming - say - so we borrow less money and thus higher rates aren't actually needed. A central bank that is trusted to pursue its target needs to do less to pursue that target.

This isn't absolute, of course, but it is a tendency. It's also a bit of a switch. It used to be that the job of a central banker was to take away the punch bowl just as the party was getting going and we've not needed to do that recently. On the other hand it used to be the Presidency that was the bully pulpit but the Fed now gains some of that through the targeting.

The details

Different central banks have different targets. The Fed's has been, up to now, maximal employment consistent with a 2% inflation rate. The European Central Bank is up to 2%. The Bank of England is 1% either side of 2%.

The Fed also says that the inflation rate it uses is core PCE. No, it doesn't matter here what that means, it's just one of many ways of measuring inflation.

OK, cool and all that.

The Fed has just announced that it's changing that target.

The change

The change that matters to us here is this:

On price stability, the FOMC adjusted its strategy for achieving its longer-run inflation goal of 2 percent by noting that it "seeks to achieve inflation that averages 2 percent over time." To this end, the revised statement states that "following periods when inflation has been running persistently below 2 percent, appropriate monetary policy will likely aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time."

This strikes me as being a bad mistake for I think it's a silly change.

The reason for my thinking that way is that inflation isn't something we want for itself. Rather, it's a little bit of grease that helps the medicine to go down. There are always going to be relative changes in prices. New technologies come along, tastes change, somethings people want less of, some more. Changing prices produce that information for economic actors.

However, we also meet Keynes' insistence that people hate, I mean really hate, their nominal wages falling. They'll grumble about inflation making their real wages fall, but actually fewer dollars in the hand each week, that causes riots. So, a little bit of inflation means that even in those jobs where wages are falling in real terms they're not in nominal. That reduces the vehemence with which people resist economic change.

So, a bit of inflation is a useful thing.

We can also use the central bankers' story, that inflation plus real interest rates makes for higher nominal interest rates. That makes it easier to loosen monetary conditions when necessary. But again, that's an argument that a bit of inflation is a useful thing to have around but not something that we specifically want for itself.

At which point my argument would be this about average inflation rates. What the Fed is now saying that if inflation was 1% for a few years then they'll allow it to be 3% for a few years. OK, that's averaging. But my point is why? We put up with having the inflation for its use. But once the time period is past there is no use in that inflation that we've missed. Which is why I think this is a bad idea.

As investors

For us as investors this isn't actually all that much of a change. Because we were all really pretty aware that the Fed wasn't going to start tightening the moment that PCE inflation hit 2.1%. It's been obvious for a long time that there's going to be a bit of leniency on the upside just because. Quite apart from anything else the Fed did tighten a bit - just running down the balance sheet in 2018 - and the economy near froze in response. They're going to be very delicate trying to tighten whatever their official inflation target.

We might argue that this gives us more visibility and thus makes the Fed's management task easier but I doubt the impact of that upon investment decisions. Yes, the expectations management up at the top but the easiest number to fiddle with is "an average". So, over what period of time are we averaging? As every finance minister who has ever promised to be fiscally neutral over the cycle says when he redefines the cycle.

My view

The news sources have this as some grand change that we all need to be aware of. Actually, I think it's something only of interest to policy wonks like myself. It's something that's going to have very little effect over any useful timescale for investors. We already knew the Fe was going to be lenient on inflation overruns in the near future - if they happen at all.

Opposition to my view

It has to be said that the market and most other commentators aren't reading it quite as I do. This is regarded as some earth shattering change in how the Fed is going to manage inflation. That, as above, I think is a bit of a mistake. But let's have a look:

The new strategy is a significant change from the central bank's previous target and signals that the Fed will actively combat inflation that runs too low, as opposed to its previous concerns of prices increasing too quickly.

Well, that's a nice thought, but if the Fed didn't worry about inflation that's too low then they've been lying to us for a decade. They also wouldn't have expanded the balance sheet out to $7 trillion or whatever it is now.

That means that instead of withdrawing support to the economy in anticipation of prices rising, the Fed will now tolerate periods of higher inflation in order to focus on keeping unemployment low.

Again, I don't think that's a major point. The Fed did reduce the balance sheet in 2018 and 2019 and they're well aware of the perils of withdrawing support early as a result. So I think it was always true that they would allow inflation to over run as and when it returns.

Further, we had this debate for some years. Unemployment kept going down, surely we had reached NAIRU (the nonaccelerating inflation rate of unemployment) by now and yet unemployment would notch down another fraction of a percentage point and still no inflation. It's quite clear that something fundamental has changed in the relationship - we can call it a shift in the Phillips Curve if we like - so there was never going to be any immediate action if inflation reached 2.1% or something.

Two more points. The first is that monetary policy is generally thought to have an 18 month lead time before it affects inflation. Unemployment is affected - on the down side at least - rather before that which is one of the problems with the whole idea politically. We're all really pretty certain that the Fed isn't going to do anything - that 2018/9 experience again - until they can actually see the whites of inflation's eyes. So we all expect it to overrun on the upside this cycle assuming that inflation does in fact run up at some point. I don't see that the announcement changes this.

Finally, the announcement has been clarified to mean that the Fed would put up with 2 to 2.5% inflation as that balancing item. I may be being a bit of a cynic here but I don't think a central bank can control inflation to that level of accuracy anyway. Certainly not in a straight line, they can aim for a point and waver around it but to be able to say above 2% but not above 2.5%? Nope, it's simply not that accurate a policy tool. I'm not sure that anything in macroeconomics is that accurate a policy tool in fact.

So, I don't think this does in fact change much. Sure, it reassures the markets that the Fed isn't going to withdraw support early on. It's going to allow things to run and see. We're not going to get a repeat of the shrinkage of the balance sheet as we did a couple of years back, not until inflation is firmly above that 2% target. But this is, to me at least, a short to medium term reassurance to the market, not actually a large change in what we should expect.

The investor view

"Go back to sleep" isn't quite the right thing to be saying of course. But this just isn't something that's necessary to worry about. This might have some effect some several to many years off but better to spend intellectual energies on more pressing matters.

Fed policy isn't going to change in any noticeable manner over a useful time horizon for us to worry about, not as a result of this. Interest rates aren't going up, that balance sheet ain't shrinking, until core PCE inflation has been over 2% for some decent amount of time, something that isn't happening any time soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.