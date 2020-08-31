Investment Thesis

Bucher Industries (OTC:BCHHF) is a Switzerland-based company with over 200 years of tradition. The Company is well run, with leading market positions in specialty areas of mechanical and vehicle engineering. With a solid balance sheet, the Company is on track for the long-term successful business development. Relative to other companies with a relatively complex structure, Bucher has a decentralized corporate organization, which is a comparative advantage regarding the ability to react and better understand consumer needs.

Business Model

Bucher Industries develop and manufacture machinery and equipment used for various purposes, such as harvesting, producing, packaging foods, keeping cities clean and roads safe, and hydraulic systems. In a nutshell, Bucher operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. These are all niche and attractive businesses with a unique market position.

Kuhn Group is the world's leading manufacturer of specialized agricultural machinery for tillage, planting and seeding, crop protection and nutrient management, hay and forage harvesting, livestock bedding and feeding, and landscape maintenance.

Bucher Municipal is a leading supplier of vehicles and equipment for cleaning and clearing operations on public and private roads and other traffic areas.

Bucher Hydraulics is an international manufacturer of state-of-the-art hydraulic systems that are used in many machines worldwide. The wide range of products includes pumps, motors, valves, cylinders, power units, elevator drives, and control block solutions with integrated electronics.

Bucher Emhart Glass is the world's leading supplier of advanced technologies for manufacturing and inspecting glass containers. Its portfolio consists of glass forming and inspection machinery, systems, components and parts, as well as consulting and services for the glass container industry.

Bucher Specials comprises equipment for winemaking (Bucher Vaslin), equipment for processing fruit juice, beer, and instant products (Bucher Unipektin). Also, this segment consists of a Swiss distributorship for tractors and specialized agricultural machinery (Bucher Landtechnik) and control systems for automation technology (Jetter).

According to the financial results of 2019, the most significant segment is Kuhn Group, with 38% of sales, followed by Bucher Hydraulics with 21%, Bucher Municipal with 17%, Bucher Emhart Glass with 15%, and Bucher Specials with 9%. Profitability wise, Bucher Emhart Glass and Bucher Hydraulics are the most profitable divisions with EBIT margin of 13.5% and 12.5%. The least profitable segment is Bucher Specials, with an EBIT margin of 6.2% in 2019.

Bucher allocates around 4% of sales for research and development projects, while on CAPEX, it spends roughly 3.5% of sales. In addition to organic growth, Bucher, frequently, makes small M&A deals. During the last three years, Bucher acquired nine companies, and they had an average sales of CHF22m.

Culture

Not many companies can survive over 200 years, but those who managed to survive for such a long period deserve a particular focus. To be able to survive many decades, companies need to have a specific culture. I believe the same thing is the case with Bucher. Namely, Bucher builds its strategy on long-term planning and decentralized responsibility for management and performance. For instance, Bucher has more than 13,000 employees but a lean corporate structure (HQ) with approximately 30 employees.

Recent Results And Outlook

Bucher posted weak first-half results due to COVID-19 disruptions. Net sales were down by 18.3%, while order intake dropped by 20.4% compared to last year. The Company took measures to mitigate adverse developments like adjusting the capacity, implementing cost-savings programs, increased focus on reducing net working capital, postponed investments, and further increased credit facilities.

Operating results declined by 39%, while net profit declined by 44% to CHF68.1m. During this unprecedented period, Bucher maintained its strong balance sheet. At the end of the period, the Company had cash and liquid assets of CHF324.7m compared with the financial liabilities of CHF247.2m. Therefore, the Company had a net cash position of CHF77.5m.

Regarding the outlook for the remaining part of the year, Bucher anticipates a gradual recovery in business performance in the second half of the year. It is important to say that outlook is based on the assumption that all production sites are operational. In a nutshell, Bucher expects a sales decline for the whole year in line with the first half of the year, and operating profit margin in the mid-single-digit range and a corresponding profit for the year.

Key Risks

As a family-owned company (Hauser Family has a stake of around 35%), Bucher faces risks similar to other family-owned companies. It is always a question about generation transition and the pace of development. Contrary to that, there is also a strong case that favors family-owned businesses. According to Credit Suisse, superior growth and returns have been a feature of family-owned companies over time and act as a backdrop to their stock market outperformance.

In my view, the other substantial risks to the Bucher business model stem from (i) Currency fluctuations as Bucher is mainly exposed to the risk of changes in the exchange rates of the euro, US dollar, British pound, and Swedish franc. For instance, appreciation of the Swiss franc against the major currencies had a negative impact of 4.5% in the first half of 2020. (ii) Given its high exposure to the agriculture and industrial sectors, Bucher's sensitivity to improving or deteriorating macroeconomic conditions is significant. (iii) Capital allocation risk due to the execution of many M&A deals, which are small at the time being, but we never know if the Company could buy a larger business and makes its own life difficult. (iv) Credit and liquidity risk are not significant now, but we should continuously monitor them. (v) COVID-19 pandemic and future impact are difficult to estimate from the current position but could significantly impact markets where the Company operates and demands.

Conclusion

It is quite tricky to value the business because we don't know how the situation with COVID-19 will develop. A significant part of the business is under pressure, and it will make financials to go south.

Until that, we can think of the operating free cash flow development during the last five years. On average, operational free cash flow was at the level of CHF150m.

Suppose we assume Bucher could generate operating free cash flow between CHF150 and CHF200m and apply a multiple of 15x. In that case, the intrinsic value of business fluctuates between CHF2.4 and CHF3.1bn (cash added on the value of the operating business). Today, the market cap is higher at the level of CHF3.5bn.

Putting it all together, Bucher is an interesting company for investors seeking a family-owned business with a long-term orientation. When I invest, I always seek the margin of safety, but I don't see it at the current valuation in Bucher's case. Nevertheless, I recommend you put the Company on the list and decide when to invest based on your preference.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.