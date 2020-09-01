A large chunk of the assets appears to be very safe, but the other half was used to underwrite higher risk business loans and CRE loans.

Cullen/Frost's share price has nicely recovered from its COVID-19 collapse and still yields 4% while trading at a slight premium to book value.

Introduction

As I have been looking at more US-based regional banks, Cullen/Frost (CFR) was next on my list as a regional bank with a specific focus on Texas. The bank’s share price has recovered well from its COVID-19 bottom and the 4% dividend yield appears to be attractive at first sight. My main focus was to check on the bank’s provisions for credit losses in Q2 and the quality of its loan book.

The current interest expenses are almost zero

Cullen’s second quarter was very decent. Although the interest income decreased by just more than 10% year-over-year to $255M, the lower interest expenses (minus $25M) helped to reduce the impact on the net interest income which decreased by just $8M.

Source: SEC filings

On the one hand, it’s absolutely fantastic to see how Cullen’s cost of capital is practically zero. It’s paying less than $40M per year on almost $33B in deposits as almost half of the deposits are non-interest bearing. However, this also creates a risk: It's entirely possible the interest income will decrease further while the bottom may have been reached for the interest expenses. It will be easier to see an additional 10% drop in the interest income and just a marginal $1-2M drop in the interest expenses and this benign 10% drop in the interest income could reduce the pre-tax income by more than 20%.

So while it’s great to see the low interest expenses, it also means the bottom has been reached and Cullen needs to focus on keeping its interest income stable. That won’t be easy, and Cullen’s other problem is the relatively low non-interest income, which decreased from $82.6M in Q2 2019 to $77.6M in Q2 2020. While the non-interest expenses decreased as well by 2% to just below $200M, the total net non-interest expense of $122M remains a buzzkill.

Source: SEC filings

With a net income of approximately $93M or $1.47/share, Cullen/Frost’s second quarter was substantially better than the $0.75 EPS generated in the first quarter. This difference was obviously caused by the lower loan loss provision of almost $32M in Q2 compared to in excess of $175M in Q1.

This means Cullen/Frost remains on track to continue to pay out its handsome dividend which has been consistently increased in the past three decades.

Source: company presentation

A look at the loan loss provisions

The total amount of loan loss provisions recorded in the first semester of $207.2M is approximately 12 times higher than the $17.4M recorded in the first half of last year and the lower provisions in the second quarter just seem to indicate Cullen/Frost already took a large impairment in the first quarter.

Looking at the total size of the balance sheet, the $40B in assets appears to be worrisome, but two large positions representing $19B (or roughly half of the investment portfolio) appears to be low risk:

Source: SEC filings

However, we immediately notice in excess of $10B of the loan book consists of securities. These appear to be predominantly bonds of the US Treasury and from states, with about 20% consisting of residential mortgage backed securities.

Source: SEC filings

According to the fine print of that footnote, "all mortgage backed securities were issued by US government agencies and corporations" indicating they are Agency RMBS. The securities of the municipal bond portfolio predominantly consist of exposure to the state of Texas, with almost 71% of those securities guaranteed by the PSF or pre-refunded. So I think this specific part of the portfolio could be considered low risk, which means we should focus on the $18B loan book. A total loan loss provision of $250M has already been recorded on the almost $18B, indicating the provision represents approximately 1.3% of the total loan book.

The problem with a Texas bank is that energy plays an important role in the loan book (7.9% for Cullen/Frost), but more importantly, the balance sheet contains virtually no residential mortgages: The vast majority of the loan book consists of debt owed by businesses and mortgages on commercial real estate:

Source: SEC filings

Fortunately only a minor part of those loans are more than 90 days past due (just $48M) although an additional $75M are over 30 days past due.

Source: SEC filings

Considering only $123M is non-accruing and past due, the current loan loss provision of $250M appears to be sufficient for now, but the next few quarters will be important to see if Cullen/Frost sees more of its commercial real estate loans move to the non-accrual status.

Investment thesis

While Cullen/Frost appeared to be very attractive at first sight, I think I’ll remain on the sidelines here. The current market cap represents 1.12 times the book value, and as a loan loss provision of $32M on a quarterly basis appears to be reasonable for the next few quarters, Cullen/Frost is trading at 11-12 times its net income.

I would first like to see how the exposure to the business loans and commercial real estate plays out and how Cullen/Frost’s net interest income evolves. The bank is barely paying any interest so it’s unlikely it will be able to mitigate the impact of a lower gross interest income should the yields on its investments continue to decrease. It’s a pity the bank has called its preferred shares earlier this year as those preferreds would have been my preferred way to gain exposure to Cullen/Frost. The current 4% dividend yield is attractive but not high enough to warrant a position for me at this time.

