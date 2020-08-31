The shares trade at a more than reasonable valuation on both cash flow and growth/margin, with double-digit annualized upside making this a name worth considering.

Palo Alto's shift toward cloud security continues to see strong growth, and I would expect ongoing M&A activity to augment and improve the business even further.

It seems to only be a matter of time before security software companies, however well-liked they may be, take their turn at the whipping post. Often times, it is to sales force execution/transitions, but in the case of some bigger legacy players like Palo Alto (PANW) and Check Point (CHKP), recent concerns have shifted more towards weak sales of traditional firewall appliances. Given Palo Alto’s ability to offer a “firewall as a platform” approach, and considering the exceptional growth in the company’s Next Gen business, I’m not really worried if product revenue growth wobbles from quarter to quarter.

Ongoing growth in cloud has some negative near-term consequences for margins, but I’m not really worried about over the longer term. With double-digit long-term revenue growth potential and improving free cash flows, I view Palo Alto as a “the strong getting stronger” play in security, and I still think there are worthwhile returns available at this price.

A Good Quarter, On Balance

There are some talking points, good and bad, to discuss, but Palo Alto’s fiscal fourth quarter (June quarter) was good on balance. Revenue beat expectations by 3%, with beats on both products and services, though I think the Street was still disappointing with “only flat” product revenue. Operating margin beat by about a point and a half, while deferred revenue beat by 4%, and billings beat by 13%, with actual growth of 32% outpacing the expected 14% growth.

Revenue rose 18% yoy and 9% qoq, with product revenue flat yoy and up 9% qoq, and subscription revenue up 33% yoy and 10% qoq. Support revenue rose 23% yoy and 9% qoq. The “Firewall as a platform” business grew about 10%, and this includes product revenue, VM series revenue, and Prisma Access and CloudGenix. With offerings like Prisma Access starting to replace appliances, I think this is a valid way to look at the business, but I realize not everyone will see it that way.

Gross margin declined 320bp from the prior year and 90bp from the prior quarter, with product GM down 140bp and 260bp, respectively, and subscription/support GM down 470bp and flat. With higher upfront deployment costs, the ongoing shift toward more cloud revenue is pressuring gross margins, but I expect a longer-term catch-up.

Operating income rose 8% yoy and 32% qoq, with operating margin down 180bp yoy and up 340bp qoq.

Billings rose 32% yoy this quarter, with “Firewall as a platform” up 19%, and Next Gen Security up 86%, now at over 25% of total billings. While Check Point’s cloud business is also growing well (up 70% this quarter), it’s only 10% of a business that is about half the size of Palo Alto.

Cloud/Next Gen Remains The Growth Driver

Palo Alto has been an avid acquirer over the years and has more recently been focusing on building up its cloud and analytics offerings (and analytics isn’t exactly “non-cloud”). The most recent major deal with the March acquisition of CloudGenix for $420M. CloudGenix brings enhanced SD-WAN capabilities to Palo Alto that should meaningfully improve the Prisma Access offering relative to competitors like Zscaler (ZS). As a brief primer, SD-WAN simplifies the management of networks by separating the hardware from the control mechanism; you can also think of it as “intelligently connecting a user to an application”.

While Palo Alto has been an avid acquirer of growth, they’ve managed to do a good job of maintaining the growth of what they acquire – all of the acquisitions made so far under CEO Arora’s tenure have achieved 100% growth in the first twelve months of Palo Alto’s ownership. With that, the company has also been focusing more on buying best-of-breed (CloudGenix comes to mind), using M&A to augment its own R&D capabilities to address areas of need.

All of that is driving attractive growth in the Next Gen business, with billings up 86%, 88%, 101%, 217%, and 179% over the last five quarters. On its own, Palo Alto’s Next Gen business would be an interesting standalone competitor to companies like CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Okta (OKTA) and if Palo Alto’s level of disclosure were to allow it, I’m sure it would only be a matter of time before some analysts started using a “sum of the parts” valuation approach with Palo Alto to give more credit for the higher-growth (but lower-margin and cash-consuming) Next Gen business.

I also do not expect any meaningful slowdown in M&A activity. The company’s June $2B convertible offering is likely going to fund more M&A, and I would expect Secure Access Service Edge (or SASE) and automation to be areas of focus.

The Outlook

I don’t see the security space getting any less competitive, and it’s fair to note that Palo Alto has used M&A to boost its portfolio and growth rates over the years. Then, again, I don’t see why M&A should be scorned; provided the company buys the right companies, it’s an entirely valid use of capital. If anything, the next year should see a winnowing out process, as the difficulties created by COVID-19 could stress smaller vendors and customers may stick with larger vendors with stronger balance sheets – you don’t want to tie your security needs to a company that may not be around in another year or two. On the positive side, security spending remains all but untouchable in most enterprises and isn’t particularly economically-sensitive.

I expect mid-teens revenue growth from Palo Alto over the next five years, slowing to a 10-year growth rate that will still be in the low double digits. I expect adjusted FCF margins to continue to improve, driving strong FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and a growth and margin-driven EV/revenue model that I use for software companies, Palo Alto still looks modestly undervalued with double-digit return potential. I don’t expect worries about weak product revenue performance to vanish, but I do think strong growth in Next Gen can offset that with at least some investors. While there are definitely some smaller, more focused names to consider in the space, I think Palo Alto remains a good name to hold in the security space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.