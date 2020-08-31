Earnings are likely to stay flat in the next three years due to NBN migration, heightening competition and a limited room for growth as mentioned below in this article.

Telstra's (OTCPK:TLSYY) share price has fallen from AUD 6.49 on 31 July 2015 to AUD 3.08 on 19 August 2020, a 52.5% drop over the last five years and might drop further in the coming time. The dismal share price performance is a reflection of substantial and fundamental shifts in Telstra's core businesses with its revenue and profit falling over the last few years. This article will analyze the Company's 2020 financial results and highlight the key positive and negative forces which have been changing its businesses. Those driving forces include the National Broadband Network migration, the cost savings program T22, 5G network, and the Company's overall market position and competitive dynamics. The analysis will also include a valuation model that accounts for the impact of those forces and provide a fair value estimate which indicates its share price is currently overvalued.

Fiscal 2020 results are disappointing

The fiscal year 2020 was an unprecedented and eventful year for Telstra with multiple external factors that were essentially out of the Company's control and have caused extensive damages: widespread bushfires in summer 2019, the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and the ongoing income and profit loss as a direct result from the National Broadband Network ("NBN") migration. In addition, increasing competition across all segments left a visible impact on its financial results. According to Telstra's annual report 2020, its revenue dropped by 6.1 percent at AUD 23.71 and total income fell 5.9 percent at AUD 26.16 billion. EBITDA rose 11.5 percent to AUD 8.91 billion but after taking accounting change into account, on a like-for-like basis, EBITDA was down 0.3 percent. Net profit shrank 14.4 percent to AUD 1.84 billion.

Total revenue fell in 2020 due to underperformance across all of its key divisions. Revenue from its fixed-line operations continued to fall due to NBN migration. According to the Company's CEO, while the revenue dropped by 11.4 percent, or AUD 600 million, the profit margin for this segment went down to almost zero due to a high wholesale price. Telstra was compensated AUD 1.73 billion by the NBN in the year. While the compensation from the NBN was significant, it's a one-off payment and Telstra would need to find other sources to fill in an annual loss of earnings of about AUD 3.4 billion, estimated by its Management as a result of NBN migration impact.

The mobile operation, its largest revenue and profit contributor also had revenue fall by 4.4 percent or AUD 461 million. The rollout of 5G network has been successful to date with large market penetration. However lost revenue from international roaming due to travel bans from coronavirus pandemic has impacted the segment negatively. It should be noted that even without the impact of natural disasters like bushfires and pandemic, revenue and profit have been flat in the last 10 years. With a rather negative outlook, Management has revised its return on invested capital target for 2021 from 10 percent to 7 percent.

NBN migration is a growing pain

NBN is an Australian national telecommunications infrastructure project to replace the existing copper cable telephony network that was approaching the end of life. As a result, Telstra needs to transfer its fixed-line customers to the new network and lose its control over pricing which has been driving down its margin for the segment to almost zero. It has also lost the competitive advantages previously derived from its extensive copper network infrastructure. The migration is expected to be finished by 2022 and annual earnings loss is expected to be AUD 3.4 billion and profit margin to be non-existent at the current wholesale price which tends not to go down in the long term. It is worth noting that fixed-data operations used to be one of its high-margin segments with 41 percent margin in 2016 (source: Telstra's annual report). The impact of NBN migration to Telstra's financials has been larger than expected and the loss of earning and its risk might not be fully reflected in the current price.

Costing savings from T22 plan is not enough

Telstra T22 is a 4-year plan which was initiated in 2018 to simplify its product offerings, infrastructure, and corporate structure to increase productivity and cut costs. One of the plan's consequences is a projected reduction in employee and contractor numbers of 8,000. This is a plan designed and implemented to counter the annual loss in revenue and profit from NBN migration and increasing competition in the market across all Telstra's segments. It is expected to save AUD 2.5 billion in cost but this is not sufficient to cover the projected annual earnings loss of AUD 3.4 billion from NBN migration alone.

5G network impact is marginal

Telstra has been rolling out 5G network on an aggressive pace with its network already covering around one-third of the population, according to its year-end release. It means that 5G coverage has been present in 53 cities and regional towns across Australia. Its accelerated goal is to bring the coverage to around 75 percent of the population by June 2021. 5G penetration rate is currently low with over 210,000 5G services connected to the network.

Telstra 5G is claimed to be eight times faster than 4G. However most people will not see its benefits as the current 4G technology already offers a speed that is significantly higher than needed. The wild card from 5G for Telstra is 5G fixed wireless plan. If the Company can convert its customers from NBN to use fixed wireless plan, its revenue would have a substantial upside. If this conversion materializes, this is likely a gradual process that contributes to total revenue and profit in the long term. However, as the upside potential of 5G is uncertain, it would be unjustified to become over-optimistic about its contribution to the overall growth of the Company. As of now, 5G impact on overall earnings is limited.

Strengthening market position is not helping

Telstra has a market-leading position across all segments and the Company even managed to increase its market share in recent years. However this has not yet translated into growth in revenue and profit.

Based on my estimate based on the data from Telstra's annual report, its mobile segment contributes around 40% of total revenue and operating earnings and its market share remains 48%, well ahead of its closest rivals. There is a huge gain in mobile market share for Telstra in the last 9 years, jumping from 40% to 48%. However the revenue from this division has not been growing in many years due to increasing competition. The Company has around 47 percent of the fixed broadband services retail market but profit for the division has gone down to almost zero due to high wholesale price from NBN.

Telstra's share is overvalued

With the discounted cash flow method, Telstra fair value is estimated at AUD 2.58, a 16.3% discount to the current share price of AUD 3.08 as of 19 August 2020.

Key Assumptions used in my DCF valuation model:

Free Cash Flow in the next 3 years 2020-2022 to stay flat as NBN migration will continue to reduce its revenue and profit from its fixed-line operation; Market demand for its products and services remains weak and competition is increasing. Revenue from high-margin international roaming will continue to be limited in 2021 but come back to the pre-pandemic level in 2021.

5% growth rate in the period 2023-2030 and 4% growth in the long term. Revenue from 5G will be an increasing contributor to the total revenue in the longer term. The Company would remain a clear market leader in the long term and has strong competitive advantages that will likely enable long term growth.

WACC is 9.5%.

In addition, the current P/E ratio is also at its height in the last five years, which signals a potential overvaluation, especially given the high likelihood that there will be no or limited growth in the next few years.

Risks to this Thesis

We are living in a very uncertain time and it is almost impossible to predict where the market will be heading to in the next few years. What we do know is that a lot of money is being printed and a lot of capital is looking for a decent return in a low-yield environment. A lot of traditional metrics indicate that the overall asset price is at a historical peak but if central banks keep printing money, asset price might even go higher, in the short term. In the long term, what Warren Buffett said is almost always true "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who has been swimming naked". In the long term, asset price tends to go back to its intrinsic value.

Another risk factor to this thesis is the current pandemic's impact of the economy and this still remains unpredictable.

On the company-specific risk to this thesis, 5G network's impact on the Company's growth remains to be seen.

Conclusions

Telstra's share price has been trending down in the last 5 years but it might not hit its bottom yet. There are several significant risk factors including NBN migration, market conditions, and increasing competition that will highly likely drive its revenue and earnings negatively. Given the analysis in this article and the key assumptions made in the financial model above, the current price appears to be overvalued.

