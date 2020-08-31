An investment in the growth factor today, through an ETF like SPYG, is by and large a bet on mega-cap tech.

Growth has beaten value not only during the bullish 2010s but also in the current year's unique macroeconomic environment.

Growth continues to rule the stock market. After beating a value strategy consistently over the past eight years or so, growth continues to outperform by quite a bit, even in a completely different macroeconomic environment than what we saw during the bull period of 2009 to early 2020.

It is worth noting, however, that much of the outperformance seems to have been driven by one key exposure: the technology sector. I will explore this idea further below by looking at the SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG), a fund of 279 stocks that are tagged as "growth" by S&P Global based on a number of factors ranging from momentum to multi-year increase in revenues and EPS.

A proxy for mega-cap tech

First, let me offer some numbers and a graph around the growth vs. value debate. Suppose a long-short portfolio, rebalanced daily to keep the analysis simple: long SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF, short Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VTV).

Since the S&P 500 peaked in the first quarter of the year, on February 19th, this hypothetical portfolio would have produced a whopping 25% in absolute returns. Largely ignoring all the market jitters along the way, portfolio volatility would have been a tame 17%, and the maximum peak-to-trough decline would have been only 6%. See the chart below.

For reference, the risk-adjusted performance of growth vs. value has been better during the COVID-19 crisis than that of high-flying stock Apple (AAPL): Sharpe ratio of 1.5 vs. Apple's 1.0, and maximum drop from the peak of 6% vs. Apple's 31%.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance

Therefore, investors using historical performance as a guide may be tempted to continue betting on growth, given how consistently this particular factor has outperformed its value counterpart and the broad market in general. But if they choose to do so, they should understand what they are really exposing their portfolios to.

Let's start with the table below, which highlights the top-ten overlapping holdings between SPYG and the tech-rich Nasdaq 100 (QQQ). Notice the similarities, particularly among mega-cap technology names - what many call Big Tech stocks. For instance, SPDR's growth ETF allocates nearly 40% to FAAMG shares, while the same stocks represent 48% of the Nasdaq index.

Source: ETF Research Center

Regarding how important mega-cap tech has been to SPYG's performance this year, it may help to look at the following graph. In it, I stripped away FAAMG from the ETF, using end-of-2019 allocations (portfolio 1 in blue below), and replaced the five stocks with a plain investment in the S&P 500 (SPY) (portfolio 3 in yellow, with portfolio 2 in red being SPYG).

Notice that, without the five flagship Big Tech stocks, SPYG would have barely topped the performance of the S&P 500. It is not completely unfair to say, therefore, that the performance of the growth factor this year represented by SPYG's 2020 returns can be roughly summarized as the S&P 500 with some Big Tech overlay, particularly FAAMG.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Is growth a good strategy?

The key takeaway is that, due to the current allocations of growth ETFs like SPYG, an investment in the growth factor today is by and large a play on mega-cap tech. Investors who choose to place a bet on these funds should subscribe to the idea that Big Tech stocks will continue to reign supreme over not only low-valuation cyclical sectors but possibly even other growth names outside the mega-cap tech bubble.

I am much more of a diversified type of investor. Therefore, I would think twice before putting too many eggs in one single basket, especially when high valuations seem inconsistent with what is likely the early innings of a recession. But if recent history repeats, I could very well be proven too conservative on my more cautious investment approach.

