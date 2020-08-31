End-Of-The-Day Sell-Offs Are Never Good (Technically Speaking For 8/31)

Let's look at last week's ETF fund flows from ETF.com:

Data is USD millions

Both the SPY and QQQ had large net outflows of cash -- the former had an exodus of over $2 billion while over $1 billion left the latter. This shouldn't be surprising since both are in the middle of strong rallies. On the plus side, small-caps gained nearly $400 million in new money.

Only two ETFs received more than $300 million: financials and health care. Communication services intake fell just short of that amount. Other ETFs received a smattering of cash. No one ETF experienced a significant outflow.

What should we make of the falling dollar:

From Barchart

Starting at the end of 2017, the dollar started a multi-year rally, that lasted until the Spring of 2020. Since then it has fallen approximately 8%. The standard interpretation is that traders thought the US economy would be a growth bet starting in the Spring of 2018 and then sold the currency in the Spring of 2020 betting that the US economy would see slower growth. I would guess that we'll also start to see stories that traders are concerned with the large amount of US debt being issued to pay for pandemic-related spending. Should we be concerned at this point? No. For the rest of 2020, we can expect to see a certain amount of market volatility caused by shifting perceptions of the pandemic's effects.

Personal consumption expenditures continue to increase (emphasis added):

The $200.6 billion increase in real PCE in July reflected an increase of $82.1 billion in spending for goods and a $121.2 billion increase in spending for services (table 7). Within goods, the leading contributor to the increase was spending for new motor vehicles, based primarily on unit sales from Ward’s Automotive Sales Report. Within services, the leading contributors to the increase were spending for health care as well as food services and accommodations. Within health care, both hospital and outpatient services increased, based on volume data for hospital services and outpatient visits as well as credit card data. Spending for food services and accommodations was based on Census Monthly Retail Trade Survey data and Smith Travel Research data.

Here's a chart of the data:

The pace of the monthly increase is decreasing. It looks as though May's increase was the result of pent-up demand, which began to dissipate over the next two months

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: Today's table really shows the disproportionate impact of large tech, which dominates the QQQ. This explains why that index has rallied so strongly. But indexes that are more diverse (like the SPY) were down modestly. Smaller-caps were some of the biggest losers. Only three sectors rose: technology, health care, and utilities. Two of these are defensive. Energy continues to move lower.

Let's start with the 1-day charts. The SPY trended right around the unchanged level for most of the session until a sharp, end-of-the-day sell-off. These are never good developments, as they indicate a flight from the markets and desire to not be invested overnight. Meanwhile, the Treasury market whipsawed -- dropping, rallying, and then selling off in the afternoon. This is a very odd development; the Treasury market is usually far more "stodgy" in its performance.

Let's pull back further to the 2-week period: Larger-cap indexes are in a strong move higher. However, small-caps are trending sideways. While they haven't dropped, they also haven't made a move higher. And Treasuries are consolidating losses after having gapped lower on August 25.

So, where does this leave us at the end of the first trading day of a new week? About where we were last week: a bias towards larger-cap indexes with Treasuries still digesting the new Federal Reserve regime.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.