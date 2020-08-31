Rising gold and copper prices together with the company's own production improvements set the stage for additional upside.

The company publishes technical report for Oyu Tolgoi; definitive estimate is expected to be released at the end of the fourth quarter.

Back in July, I wrote that Turquoise Hill (TRQ) has good chances to get above $1.00. Now that the stock has breached the $1.00 level after the company increased gold production guidance for 2021, it’s high time to revisit the thesis.

Turquoise Hill reported that its gold production outlook for 2021 was increased from 450,000 – 500,000 ounces to 500,000 – 550,000 ounces. The company noted that the production increase was a result of initiatives that allowed to get to higher grade gold ore faster than previously planned. Obviously, Turquoise Hill decided to use the current gold price environment to boost its finances at a time when it has to deal with increased capex spending. At current gold prices, increased gold production will boost Turquoise Hill’s revenue by about $100 million.

Turquoise Hill also filed the technical report for the mine, highlighting that it expected copper production growth of 315% and gold production growth of 140% from 2022 – 2028. The definitive estimate for the project is expected to be released in the fourth quarter of 2020.

While the increased gold production guidance has certainly served as a major positive catalyst for Turquoise Hill shares, the strong copper price upside also played an important role in recent price action of the stock. Higher copper prices provide immediate support to the company’s balance sheet and also improve the general investor mood which is important for Turquoise Hill which will need to find additional funding in 2021 to support the development of Oyu Tolgoi in 2022.

The negative news is that COVID-19 pandemic continues to put pressure on the development of Shaft 3 and Shaft 4 which depends on specialists who cannot return to the site due to virus-related restrictions. At this point, it looks like the pandemic will have an impact on the development schedule since the problem is now months old and Turquoise Hill did not manage to bring the required employees to the mine.

In my opinion, Turquoise Hill shares maintain solid chances to continue their upside move for the following reasons:

1. The stock has exited the penny stock zone, a move which often comes with a boost as speculative traders increase their positions while some investors who are prohibited from owning stocks that trade for less than $1.00 get access to the stock.

2. Copper price has shown its resilience to the current crisis and the near-term outlook looks healthy as copper inventories continue to trend down.

3. Increased gold production guidance will boost the company’s financial flexibility and improve its chances to negotiate a good funding deal which is necessary for the continuation of Oyu Tolgoi development after 2021.

4. As the company’s production performance is set to improve while copper and gold prices remain in an uptrend, the possibility of a forced funding deal, which was a big worry before, is trending towards the zero mark.

In short, I think that Turquoise Hill shares have good chances to settle above $1.00 and continue their current upside move.

Disclosure: I am/we are long trq. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.