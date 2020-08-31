Source: Unsplash

In Q2, Alrosa's (OTC:ARRLF) financials were obliterated by the dramatic decline in diamond demand due to obvious lockdown-related reasons. Nonetheless, now diamond demand is finally primed to recover. I previously covered Alrosa some time ago looking for an optimal entry point - and this looks like a good time to start investing in Alrosa. If you like investing in exotic stocks and have access to MOEX stocks - Alrosa is definitely worth your attention.

Q2 Results Highlights

Revenue for the second quarter decreased to 10.4 billion rubles by 83% QoQ (-82% YoY) due to a 93% QoQ decrease in sales (-92% YoY).

Net income for the second quarter is down by 2.8 billion to 0.3 billion QoQ, which was also associated with a significant drop in sales revenue.

Free cash flow in the second quarter amounted to -30.2 billion rubles due to a decrease in operating cash flow to -25.6 billion rubles.

Despite all the difficulties, the Net Debt / EBITDA ratio at the end of Q2 increased to 1.2x vs. 0.7x in Q1. Net debt returned to 2016 levels but still looks manageable.

The total sales chart with miserably low revenues in April-June looks self-explanatory. India, the biggest diamond-cutting hub, was severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which negatively affected the demand.

You Can't Lock Down Love

Speaking of the medium-term perspectives of the diamond market, let me cite a respectable diamond market researcher, Edahn Golan, who recently commented on jewelry demand after past crises:

Demand for diamond jewelry bounces back quickly whenever there is a crisis, this is spurred mainly by bridal purchases. The social background to that is people feel that they are under threat and that they should take life seriously and move forward, not delay expressing love, not delay a proposal and weddings. That spurs a lot of business activities.

With that being said, I expect that in 2021, the diamond industry will gradually recover, driven by the deferred consumer demand. We can already see some improvements in sales based on the recent reporting of Tiffany (OTCPK:LVMUY). The CEO of Tiffany notes encouraging trends in consumer demand in Mainland China, thanks to the rapidly developing e-commerce sector in this country. In the next few months, I'll monitor consumer demand for daimonds in the US and China, as well as demand from diamond cutters in India, and share the insights in further articles about Alrosa.

The second bullish point is that, seemingly, Alrosa once again will be assisted by the Gokhran of Russia, the authority responsible for the purchase, storage, sale, and use of jewelry and other kinds of precious stuff. Given the fact that the Russian Republic of Yakutia, where Alrosa has the major portion of its operations, is completely dependent on tax payments of the company (>50% of all tax payments of the region), buying diamonds from Alrosa serves multiple goals: eliminating the supply glut in the diamond market, providing support to Alrosa, and indirectly financing the budget of the Republic of Yakutia, where the majority of Alrosa's operations are concentrated.

On The Stock

At the moment, the stock is at multi-year lows. Readers can notice some cyclicality in the share price movement, so this is essentially what the case is all about: another wave of diamond market recovery will drive the stock to the north again.

According to estimates I see in equity research reports and hear in personal discussion with other analysts, the stock may return to the range of 100-120 rubles per share in the next 12-18 months, supported by the recovering diamond demand. This implies a 50-60% upside to current prices. Considering that this investment idea relies on capital gains, I don't touch the dividend aspect much - for the most part, because the company fully cut dividends recently and there will be no attractive yields until late 2021.

The Bottom Line

I like this investment idea for its simplicity. Even though the end consumer demand depends on many variables, the idea itself is straightforwardly simple: the diamond market cyclically recovers, so does the stock.

In the end, I'd like to discuss risks regarding Alrosa. The key risk is that the deferred demand may be weaker than expected. Another point worth mentioning is that in the short-term, diamond prices will be pressurized not only due to low consumer demand and higher stockpiles on the side of miners but also because of the competition of the two biggest diamond miners - Alrosa and De Beers.

Finally, liquidity also may be a problem for some investors. Your broker needs to have access to MOEX as there're no more or less liquid ways of buying Alrosa through OTC. Interactive Brokers, for example, has access to MOEX and offers stocks from the RTS Index, where Alrosa is also present.

If your broker has access to MOEX, do not hesitate to share this information in the comments below, I think it would be very helpful for other readers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.