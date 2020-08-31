However, the current state of cash flows and the balance sheet tells us that the company must begin to reposition the business and start generating more cash to meet financial needs.

The company claims that there are signs of recovery in the business, and expects revenue to pick back up over the next few quarters.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc (THR) have reently been hammered due to the COVID pandemic and OPEC+ price war, leading to reduced demand from a muted crude oil price, which resulted in a drop in revenues and a subsequent, and justifiable, drop in the stock price. The company looks to have signs of recovery, but further down the line, things may begin to turn sour as the company will need to begin generating higher cash flow, recover their revenues, and start paying off debts.

Company Overview

THR are one of the biggest providers of highly engineered industrial process and heating solutions for process industries, serving global markets in upstream, midstream and downstream O&G, chemical processing, power generation, and mining. The company is headquartered Austin, Texas, and have been trading publicly since 2011.

(Investor Presentation)

COVID Hit

Due to the slump in oil and COVID crisis, THR's stock price proceeded to drop 65% over several months and has been sat at $15 a share for some time now. The companies Q1 was pretty rough, but their Q2 was hit harder, with revenue dropping 35%, and adjusted EBITDA down 88%. On the other hand, April was the company's weakest month, and revenues have been improving every month since.

Revenues

As THR is an international business, revenue sources are somewhat geographically diverse. The revenue drop was mainly attributed to the company's North American operations. These previously sat at 44% of total revenues, but as of Q2-20, North American operations now only account for 32% of total revenues. This can be seen as a good sign as the company are beginning to reposition and focus on the Asian market, which they claim offsets the weakness of both Europe and North America. Revenue also dipped in Europe, but this was not as severe. What did hold up, however, was the Asian revenues, as claimed by THR, and emphasizes the market resilience. However, Asian revenues were still flat on the year, so there are no actual growth signs just yet, and the claim that it is offsetting European and North American operations is weak, as Asian revenues only account for approximately 17% of total sales. On the other hand, this has increased from 10% the year earlier, which is a sign that they can begin to leverage those operations.

THR also claim that they expect revenues to rebound and continue to recover over the following months, especially as their businesses are somewhat cyclical and seasonal. Therefore sales are expected to pick up. However, if we use bookings as a proxy, then the revenue scenario does not look so good. Bookings dropped 33% in July from the prior year, which translates to a lower revenue expected next month. Furthermore, backlogs have increased by 4% to $109.9 million as of June. While historically, the THR has not had many cancellations, I have a concern that cancellations may begin to increase over the following months if the economic environment worsens for the business.

Greenfield / MRO/UE

While revenue did drop significantly, gross margin did grow and are now at 42.4%, which is undoubtedly due to a reduction in costs. This lower sales cost can be attributed to a higher proportion of revenue deriving from MRO/UE, compared to Greenfield. Greenfield is the new projects of the business, whereas MRO/UE (maintenance, repair and operations/upgrades and expansions) is the recurring business.

Greenfield as a proportion of total revenues has declined from 49% to 32%, whereas MRO/UE has jumped from 51% to 68%.

(10-Q)

This is a positive sign as MRO/UE projects tend to have both a lower cost and smaller project size and duration, and typically have higher gross margins above 50% (Greenfield margins are only around 20-40%).

On the other hand, MRO/UE projects only begin years after the Greenfield installation, as its maintenance work on the new projects. If Greenfield projects begin to slow down, the MRO/UE projects will subsequently follow and slow several years later, as Greenfield is the proxy for MRO/UE. Therefore, management will begin to reintroduce more Greenfield projects (which are more challenging due to high competition and the necessity for energy demand and spending), which will, therefore, bring the company's gross margin back down.

Greenfield: OS2 Shakhalin Islands, Sea of Okhotsk (Investor Presentation)

The Current State of Financials

As THR is a very cyclical business, there were initially liquidity concerns earlier this year, especially as revenue began to drop and income has been swinging for a significant loss. However, for the moment, both the balance sheet and cash flows of the company look stable.

Firstly, THR has begun some cost-cutting measures, including a pandemic response that led to a reduction in 10% of the company's global workforce, along with limited discretionary spending. These costs totalled around $2.9 million, accounted for in the last quarter. These measures should now contribute $8 million in cost reductions in the following three quarters. This should therefore drop operation expenses to below $20 million, boosting margins.

Secondly, THR has a somewhat indebted balance sheet; however, the company managed to raise liquidity over the past several months, building up a cash position of nearly $50 million. On top of this, THR secured a $60 million revolver line of credit. I believe this cash alone can pay off short term liabilities over the next three years, as loan payments only account for $20 million over the next year (and subsequently $30 million in the year after), which therefore leaves them safe for now, as this includes the COVID provisions. On the other hand, the rest of the balance sheet has a massive $165m of liabilities that, while long term, matures in October 2024. Therefore, as the company begins to lose wage subsidies and credit lines, things may start to turn sour as these loans nearer their maturity and the company can't generate enough cash, especially as the company must maintain a lower leverage ratio as of the end of December this year, from 4.5:1.0 to 3.75:1.0. Currently, free cash flow stands at a positive $1.3 million.

Outlook

THR's business is still incredibly dependent on crude demand. As O&G cycles have recently been rapid and volatile, the company may continue to suffer, especially as they have a 60% market exposure to O&G alone. However, management understands and have begun to transition and reposition the business by reducing those types of exposure, and focusing on other sources of revenue. For example, they reduced their upstream exposure from around 30% in 2015, to approximately 14% now.

As part of their repositioning, THR should begin to leverage and focus on their Asian operations, as that's that market with the most opportunity. For example, global LNG demand is anticipated to grow at 5.8% CAGR for the next five years, which is mainly due to strong Asian demand. Furthermore, while the company is still focused on the legacy business, the power and renewables operations also have growth potential, which now accounts for 6% of total revenues. This is expected to suffer a short term impact due to the current environment, but in the long run, power and renewables will begin to proliferate due to both Asia's conversion from coal to other energy sources and the current ESG trends.

Conclusion

In conclusion, THR, right now, are in a somewhat healthy position. However, the company must begin to turnaround if they want to improve their activities and meet cash requirements. THR must start to shift their exposure away from their legacy business and focus on their Asian operations, while also managing to recover revenues. The key now is to generate more cash by utilizing the balance sheet and reduce working capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.