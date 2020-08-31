I believe the current valuation is inflated by inventory effects. This could lead to disappointments and make Lakeland a possible value trap.

The spectacular first quarter can't just be extrapolated to the rest of the year.

Introduction To Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries (LAKE) is a supplier of PPE (personal protective clothing). It has several types of protective clothing of which disposables are the most important. Coronavirus caused the share price to soar recently:

Lakeland had a lot of troubles in the past decade. In 2011, it lost a lot of business it did with DuPont (DD). This caused some troubles in 2012 and 2013. At the same time, Lakeland had problems with its Brazil subsidiary. What followed were a couple of years with declining revenue and low income. It left Brazil in 2015. So, these troubles should be over.

Our mission is to create and manufacture a wide variety of technologically advanced protective clothing that saves lives and protects workers both in private and public employment from fire, hazardous chemicals and diseases throughout the world. Among leading companies designing and manufacturing protective garments for industry, municipalities, and the burgeoning healthcare field, Lakeland Industries' products have established and maintained their global reputation for overall quality. Indeed, our products have long been recognized as the field's gold standard for quality - that essential, expected and deserved constituent of any protective wear.

Lakeland Recent Results Distort The Valuation

I stumbled on Lakeland in a search for undervalued stocks. The valuation looks good on the surface. The PE ratio is reasonable and the company has a net cash position. Digging deeper, it looks like the first quarter deforms the valuation. The company could sell a lot of inventory which boosted EPS beyond what's reasonable.

Lakeland's first quarter is from January 31st to April 30th. The start of the worldwide pandemic and subsequent increased demand boosted the figures. It added about 150 industrial end-users and 180 new customers in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors according to the earnings call. To service these customers, it maximized capacity across their manufacturing facilities and used existing inventory.

Source: Author's calculations based on 10-Q's

This isn't sustainable. Lakeland used the situation to get rid of extra inventory which especially boosted the earnings. It fulfilled about $6.7 million of coronavirus related orders with existing inventory.

In fact, a majority of the COVID-related orders were fulfilled with products already in inventory, enabling us to attain a sales volume that is significantly above our normal manufacturing capacity and not sustainable quarter-over-quarter. Source: Earnings call 6/9/2020

This means the quarterly EPS of $1.07 can't just be extrapolated to the rest of the year. The sold inventory improved revenue and especially boosted the net profit margin of the company. I expect a large decline in EPS in the next quarters in comparison to the first quarter. On the cash flow level, it even shows that more than half of the cash flow from the first quarter comes from the reduction of inventory.

Can We Compare Corona To Ebola?

It's not the first time Lakeland's share price rises due to a virus outbreak. The Ebola outbreak in 2014 caused a fast spike as well:

There are some major differences though. This time, the quarterly results show that it profited from the outbreak, opposed to 2014, when it was mainly the news that drove the share price higher. The current pandemic is worldwide while Ebola remained in Africa.

This time, it is more based on actual fundamentals. I believe these fundamentals are only temporary. A fallback once a vaccine emerges could happen just as in 2014.

US All-Cap Russell 3000 Index Inclusion

Lakeland has a place in the index since June 29, 2020. The gain in market capitalization recently warranted that place. It makes the stock more visible to investors and could mean it will be included in more indices next year. This is good news. It could lead to more investor interest in the company.

This could also account for some of the share price increase recently. The index inclusion can be predicted and is tracked by some investors. Once included, some ETFs have to buy in as well.

Strong Financial Position

Lakeland reduced debt and increased its net cash position over the past couple of years. The sudden uptick in demand increased its net cash position to about $23M. This is a substantial cash position with a market capitalization of $180M.

This net cash position is great and ensures the business's future and possibilities to expand.

Capital Allocation

Lakeland doesn't pay out a dividend at the moment and doesn't plan to do so. It wants to use cash to expand and develop manufacturing capabilities for the future. It can use the pandemic to fully utilize its current factories.

It does have a buyback program in place. It only repurchased a small number of shares in the past quarters. Considering the cash position of Lakeland, it could consider more share repurchases. It hasn't stated it will do so.

Valuation

Despite a doubling of the stock price, Lakeland's valuation looks alright on the surface. It is still valued at about the same level as before the start of the pandemic. The fantastic first quarter increased earnings and EBITDA. As I mentioned in the comments about the first quarter, it can't be extrapolated to the rest of the year. This means this inventory effect will fade over the coming quarters.

I believe this could prove to be a value trap. As the earnings come down without the inventory effect, the share price should adjust as well.

The current PE Ratio of 14.73 is derived from the last four quarters earnings:

It earned $1.54 per share of which $1.07 in the first quarter. A large portion of this profit comes from a previously built-up in inventory. Based on the inventory reduction of $6.77 million, I estimate about $0.88 EPS comes from the inventory. This would reduce EPS to $0.29 in the last quarter. This would mean current PE isn't 14.73 but above 30. Lakeland's EPS should remain elevated because of the pandemic. Looking forward, the high share price could remain justified for the next couple of quarters. I do believe it will come down as the inventory effect disappears.

High Short Interest

There is about 30% short interest in Lakeland's shares today. Short interest increased as the share price moved up. It means a lot of investors believe the rally has gone too far. An earnings miss in one of the coming quarters could be punished quickly.

I am a long-only investor and wouldn't recommend shorting unless you know what you're doing. It just shows many investors are skeptical about the recent rally in Lakeland.

Conclusion

Lakeland made good use of the coronavirus in the first quarter. It paid off its remaining debt with the great results of Q1 and greatly increased its net cash position. It uses this cash to invest in more production capacity. It's mostly cash from the reduction of inventory. This is unsustainable. I believe the EPS will come down quickly and investors overpay for Lakeland today.

It's hard to anticipate how long the coronavirus tailwind will remain. For now, it seems a lot of factors are still in favor of Lakeland. The virus isn't under control in plenty of countries. Once a vaccine would emerge, Lakeland could probably retain some of the new customers. I don't believe the results will be as spectacular as in the first quarter. It's tough to filter for inventory effects. My estimates show a grim picture and a possible value trap.

I do like the net cash position on the balance sheet. It's a mixed picture that perfectly reflects my neutral rating. I would remain on the sideline for now. The next quarter could be another possible surprise, after that, I expect some disappointment.

