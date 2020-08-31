However, 20% average annual growth in book value over the last three years suggests stellar performance, while the firm's RBC ratio of 525% indicates regulators find risk more than acceptable.

GAAP reporting and the opacity of the variable annuity business make this Brighthouse Financial Inc. hard to analyze and value.

Coverage of Brighthouse

This is Cash Flow Kingdom's first public coverage of Brighthouse Financial (BHF), an insurance company that specializes in the somewhat opaque world of variable annuities. However with the assistance of our insurance industry specialist, The CrickAnt, we have been following it behind the paywall for a couple of years now.

What we find interesting about this firm is the very thing that most find concerning, the complexity and opaque nature of variable annuities, combined with required GAAP accounting that tends to mislead more than illuminate, make analysis difficult. This, and the firm's lack of a dividend, has been severely suppressing the stock's price since it was spun off from MetLife back in 2017 despite solid ongoing performance.

GAAP Accounting is almost useless for this firm

GAAP accounting rules require Brighthouse to mark-to-market and report hedges each quarter, but not to report the corresponding insurance liability changes the hedges are designed to hedge. It would be similar to buying a bond, using a derivative to hedge / fix the interest rate, then reporting the change in the value of the bond hedge but not the change in the value of the bond itself. It causes wild quarter to quarter swings in reported GAAP earnings making them pretty much meaningless. Hence the $47.11 in GAAP "profit" Brighthouse reported in Q1 and the $21.11 "loss" it reported in Q2 are not representative. The actual business is nowhere near this volatile.

This misreporting is unfortunately required by GAAP. It, plus the admittedly opaque nature of the Variable Annuity business, and the lack of a dividend are probably a large part of what causes investor mistrust (and thus Brighthouse's sharp discount to book). I have no idea when this might change and thus allow a more appropriate multiple to be assigned, but the potential for that to happen one day represents significant opportunity. In the meantime we have seen a lot of buybacks, but they have not helped significantly improve the Price to Tangible Book 'P/TB' multiple assigned by investors so far. Declaration of a dividend might get more notice and help bring the valuation closer to that of its variable annuity peers, but we have no insight into when that might happen.

However, if a dividend implementation appears imminent you can expect us to point out to Cash Flow Kingdom members why it could be a trigger event. As well as disclosing that we were adding to our own current position.

One thing that I will point out in the meantime is the National Association of Insurance Commissioners 'NAIC', an entity much more in the know about insurance risk than Mr. Market, does not have an issue with this firm. Brighthouse has a stellar combined Risk Based Capital 'RBC' ratio of 525%, so though P/TB clearly indicates investors' mistrust and/or consider BHF high risk, NAIC has no such issues. It's only after the RBC ratio drops below 250% that NAIC even starts taking notice* (see sidebar at bottom for more on the RBC ratio).

Brighthouse Q2 Earnings

BHF's Q2 annuity sales decreased 3% vs. the same quarter last year. Life insurance sales were up 200% but that is a much smaller new business for BHF, so it doesn't move the needle yet. Adjusted earnings were 41¢ per share or 5.6% earnings yield run rate (again non-adjusted GAAP earnings are meaningless). This was significantly worse than the last couple quarters' $2.60 and $2.56 per share due primarily to an unfavorable reinsurance recapture adjustment, and poor returns in the alternative investment portfolio (-9.7%). However, $500 million in subsidiary dividends were still paid to the BHF parent in Q2.

Management Alignment

BHF used $180 million of this to buy back stock at the beginning of the quarter (6.6% of market cap), then paused their buyback program due to COVID-19 uncertainty.

That buyback pause however has since been lifted with management reiterating their commitment to return $1.5 billion to shareholders by the end of 2021 (about $16 / share or a 26% annual shareholder yield over the 2 year period).

"...our target of returning $1.5 billion of capital to our shareholders by year-end 2021 remains in place." - Eric Steigerwalt, CEO of Brighthouse

Significant buybacks show management is aligned with shareholder interests, and confident their stock price is very undervalued. That Mr. Market doesn't yet see this, is the opportunity presented.

Book value excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 'AOCI' ended Q2 at $162.85. This is down 6% from last quarter, but up 39% over the last year, and up an average 20.6% per year since the firm was spun-off from MetLife.

The long-term change in book value excluding AOCI is in my opinion the best metric to judge management's skill in increasing or decreasing the inherent value of the firm.

Importantly however, the stock's price ($30.53) remains a >80% discount to book despite their strong performance. Thus, I don't blame management for focusing on repurchasing shares over paying dividends for now. The insurance firm is trading so cheaply that buybacks are VERY accretive, probably a better way to grow book value per share than anything else that can be done with the cash. Notably, it also makes their own ownership that much more valuable.

Source: SEC.gov | HOME , CFO purchase highlighted because historically we find open market purchase of shares by a CFO are meaningful.

Timing Considerations

In theory a higher death rate due to COVID-19 would help the annuity business as annuity payments would not last as long. However, I don't think the difference versus normal death rates is going to be significant enough to matter either way. Rather the bigger issue is probably that investment profits earned from the insurance float are going to be highly volatile while COVID-19 induced fear controls the market. This volatility is something the investor just needs to accept (or not) until COVID-19 is behind us. I would point out we aren't just talking downside here, while the alternative investment portfolio returns were a significant negative in Q2, thanks to the rebound they may very well be upside in Q3.

I suspect Brighthouse will start declaring a dividend at some future date, and that will help multiples to increase towards the levels of its peers. However, I have no idea when management might make that switch vs. using the cash flow to buy back shares. Were BHF to trade at the same 60% discount to book as its peers (themselves quite cheap), it would represent over 200% price upside.

Frankly, the lack of a trigger and inherent volatility are one reason I would suggest stepping into any investment. Brighthouse is highly undervalued, but very cheap can always become extremely cheap. By stepping into an investment, maybe with the help of technical analysis or better yet a formal trading strategy, one can potentially take advantage and make volatility their friend.

*Sidebar: The RBC Ratio and What It Says About Risk

The RBC ratio is calculated by dividing the total adjusted capital of the company by the required Risk Based Capital of the company. For example, a company with a 200% RBC ratio has two times the capital required.

When a company's RBC ratio drops below 250%, and fails the trend test (which measures past RBC ratio changes of the company), company level action is usually triggered. If the ratio drops below 200%, the company is required to submit a plan to NAIC to improve compliance. If the ratio drops below 150% and 100%, regulatory action is triggered, a more stringent corrective action plan is required and NAIC will actually perform an examination and/or take regulatory action if the commissioner believes it necessary. Below 100% triggers Authorized Control Level with the NAIC authorized to take regulatory actions including deciding whether to rehabilitate or liquidate the insurer. Below 70% triggers Mandatory Control with NAIC authorized to take over regulatory control and place the insurer under direct regulatory supervision.

Once again, BHF has a 525% RBC ratio. A level that is nowhere near even the initial level of concern. Frankly that Mr. Market thinks it knows better, pricing BHF at a discount to book that would normally indicate significant ongoing concern worry despite the solid RBC ratio shows a significant lack of understanding. I would point out auditors confirm all numbers that go into the RBC ratio, and NAIC's whole purpose is to keep an eye on insurance companies, making sure they can fulfill their obligations.

I don't pretend to know more about the variable annuity business than State Insurance Commissioners and Deloitte & Touche LLP. However, based on the >80% discount to book BHF trades at, apparently Mr. Market currently thinks he does.

