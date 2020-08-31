UPC has produced positive net results but revenue has been affected by Covid-19 and I'm uncertain as to its near-term growth profile.

Universe Pharmaceuticals has filed proposed terms for a $30 million U.S. IPO.

Universe Pharmaceuticals (UPC) has filed to raise $30 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is a manufacturer of traditional Chinese medicinal products for the elderly market in China.

UPC has produced contracting topline revenue but improving net financial results, in part due to Covid-19.

My uncertainty is how long before sales begin a meaningful rebound, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Company & Technology

Ji'an, China-based Universe was founded to investigate and develop traditional Chinese medicines derivatives as well as biomedical drugs, medical instruments and dietary supplements.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mr. Gang Lai, who has been with the firm since 2004 and was previously founder of Universe Trade and other companies.

Below is a brief overview video of traditional Chinese medicine:

Source: DW News

The company’s primary offerings include:

Cold and flu medicines

Chronic condition treatments

Universe has received at least $3.7 million from investors, so is minimally capitalized.

Customer Acquisition

The firm distributes its products in 30 provinces through distributors and to end user large companies such as chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets.Management has plans to enter other markets within China as well as to start its own retail network of company owned stores to diversify its distribution channels.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have varied, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 3.9% 2019 4.8% 2018 5.9%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling spend, swung to a negative (2.7x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 -2.7 2019 3.0

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by IBISWorld, the market for traditional Chinese medicines was an estimated $44.5 billion in 2019.

The industry grew at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2014 and 2019.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the continued aging of the Chinese population combined with easier access to products and a greater demand from older persons for such treatments.

Also, the Chinese government announced in its Thirteenth Five-Year Plan of its intention to improve industry standards and production efficiency while promoting the industry's development.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Kangmei Pharmaceutical

Beijing Tong Ren Tang

Guangzhou Pharmaceutical

Yunnan Baiyao Group

Financial Performance

Universe’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Contracting topline revenue, likely due to Covid-19 effects

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating profit and margin

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 16,388,865 -9.6% 2019 $ 33,229,316 16.5% 2018 $ 28,514,180 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 8,520,104 21.0% 2019 $ 13,407,485 0.0% 2018 $ 13,408,915 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 51.99% 2019 40.35% 2018 47.03% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 6,582,423 40.2% 2019 $ 9,752,829 29.4% 2018 $ 9,656,329 33.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 5,074,076 2019 $ 7,551,465 2018 $ 7,602,933 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 8,379,903 2019 $ 13,203,755 2018 $ 4,455,599 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, Universe had $11.8 million in cash and $9.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was $13.7 million.

IPO Details

Universe intends to raise $30 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $116.7 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 23.81%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

28% for upgrading and expanding our manufacturing facilities;27% for research and development;24% for branding, advertising and marketing; and21% for working capital and for other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Univest Securities.

Commentary

Universe is seeking U.S capital market investment to continue its expansion activities within the traditional Chinese medicine market in China.

The company’s financials show contracting topline revenue in the most recent six-month period. This is due to the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on its sales and fulfillment operations and I expect it to be temporary in nature.

Although topline revenue has dropped, its other major financial metrics have proven resilient, even improving in percentage and nominal terms despite Covid-19.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping; its Selling efficiency rate has swung negative, not surprising given its topline revenue contraction.

The market opportunity for traditional medicine products in China is robust and expected to grow in the future due to government encouragement as well as improving operating standards.

Like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay a Price/Sales multiple of 4x.

For a company that is growing at UPC’s previous rate of growth, profitability and cash flow generation, I would normally consider this a reasonable multiple at IPO.

However, we don’t know how quickly revenue will rebound bringing growth back to the firm’s financial results, due to the uncertain ongoing effects of Covid-19 within China.

While I believe the firm has promise within a growing industry, my concern is the firm’s revenue trajectory over the next 6 - 18 months. I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

