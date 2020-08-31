Energy Stocks To Provide A Safe Haven When The Tech Bubble Bursts

The way the 1990s speculative mania ended gives us some comfort that should we see another tech crash energy stocks may perform well as they did then.

The outperformance is reminiscent of the late-1999/early-2000 period when energy stocks traded sideways despite a strong oil price rally as investors shunned the sector in favor of technology stocks.

Based on historical correlations the recent rally in oil prices suggests the energy sector's share of the SPX should be as much as three times current record-low levels.

The rolling correlation between the XLE/SPX ratio and WTI is the most negative on record as investors continue to ignore the impact of recovering oil prices on energy sector earnings.

The failure of energy stocks to respond positively to the ongoing rally in crude oil prices is reminiscent of the latter stages of the 1999s tech bubble. A tech sector crash is becoming highly likely and as we saw in the early 2000s the energy sector could act as a relative safe-haven over the coming months and years.

Energy Sector Rally Continues Under The Radar

Crude oil prices continue their strong recovery from the April lows with Brent looking set to close above its 200-day moving average in line with the trend seen in WTI. Despite the strong gains, the rally in crude oil seems to have gone somewhat under the radar in recent months, receiving muted media attention or speculative investor sentiment.

Oil prices remain deeply depressed from a historical perspective, still trading close to levels first seen in 1990 despite a six-fold increase in the U.S. money supply over this period. Regular readers will be aware of our view that inflation pressures will rise over the coming months and years, and oil prices look set to rise accordingly. As pointed out in mid-August by HFI Research, there is potential for a parabolic move in oil prices as it will take much higher prices to encourage a recovery in U.S. shale output.

Ideal Setup For Energy Sector Outperformance

Energy sector stocks have historically outperformed during periods of oil prices gains for obvious reasons yet the past few months the XLE has underperformed the SPX dramatically. As the chart below shows, the rolling correlation between the XLE/SPX ratio and WTI is the most negative on record as investors continue to ignore the positive impact of recovering oil prices on energy sector earnings.

Energy Sector's Share of MSCI U.S. Vs WTI Crude Oil

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Based on the historical correlation between the energy sector's share of the SPX and real (inflation-adjusted) WTI prices, the recent crude rally suggests that the energy sector's share of the SPX should be almost three times higher than current levels.

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Investors may be dismissing the recovery in oil prices as being a major supportive factor in driving the energy sector given the multiple headwinds facing the sector in the form of environmental regulation and the ongoing shift in investor focus towards sustainability. However, earnings in the sector remain driven almost entirely by crude oil prices. As the chart below shows real oil prices lead the energy sector's net profits by around nine months, and the recent WTI rally points to a strong recovery in earnings over the coming quarters.

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Energy Sector Underperformance Mainly Reflects Tech Bubble

While we believe that the U.S. energy sector is reasonably valued in its own right, its relatively poor performance relative to oil prices and the broader market largely reflects the surge in growth and technology stocks. The outperformance is reminiscent of the late-1999/early-2000 period when energy stocks traded sideways despite a strong oil price rally as investors shunned the sector in favor of technology stocks.

The way the 1990s speculative mania ended gives us some comfort that should we see another tech crash energy stocks may perform well as they did then. There are two main reasons to be optimistic that the energy sector will perform well even amid a tech sector meltdown. Firstly, the rally in tech stocks has not been driven by strong real GDP growth so we would not necessarily expect a tech sector crash to undermine growth. Secondly, inflation pressures continue to build as reflected by the ongoing decline in the dollar and rise in breakeven inflation expectations, and we expect this to benefit resource stocks at the expense of the broader market.

