Income Lab Ideas: Section 19a Notice Can Be Misleading

It is important to realize these factors and that their filings are only "reasonable" estimates.

While the regulation is a great attempt at providing transparency, it doesn't really work with actively managed funds or turbulent market years.

The section 19a that is filed by CEFs, and any investment company, can seem a bit misleading when it comes to the final classification.

Section 19(a) Notices can sometimes confuse or be a bit misleading to investors. This can be especially confusing for newer closed-end fund investors that are just getting started. There are so many terms, to begin within investing, then the CEF world just adds more. It is important to consider that these are only estimates though, and aren't necessarily what will be the final "official" tax classification at year-end. It isn't the fund's fault for not being able to predict what will happen months out either. That is just the nature of investing overall.

What Is The Section 19(a) Notice Filing?

Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 requires that investment companies disclose the sources of distributions if it isn't made solely from net investment income. The wording is as follows:

§ 270.19a-1 Written statement to accompany dividend payments by management companies. (NYSE:A) Every written statement made pursuant to section 19 by or on behalf of a management company shall be made on a separate paper and shall clearly indicate what portion of the payment per share is made from the following sources: (1) Net income for the current or preceding fiscal year, or accumulated undistributed net income, or both, not including in either case profits or losses from the sale of securities or other properties. (2) Accumulated undistributed net profits from the sale of securities or other properties (except that an open-end company may treat as a separate source its net profits from such sales during its current fiscal year). (3) Paid-in surplus or other capital source.

Further within that regulation, it also states that it is an estimate. The wording is "reasonably estimated." However, that doesn't always end up being the case.

(NYSE:E) For the purpose of this section, the source or sources from which a dividend is paid shall be determined (or reasonably estimated) to the close of the period as of which it is paid without giving effect to such payment. If any such estimate is subsequently ascertained to be inaccurate in a significant amount, a correction thereof shall be made by a written statement pursuant to section 19(a) of the Act or in the first report to stockholders following discovery of the inaccuracy.

This is a reason why every section 19a will include this disclosure at the bottom:

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a) Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

They will also include that "you should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution..." This is important as one needs to consider that this is for tax purposes only. This isn't necessarily exactly what the fund really earned throughout the year as far as NII or capital gains. This is especially important with the classification of return of capital or ROC. ROC can add a bit of confusion as some investors shutter just at the sight of seeing ROC. That shouldn't be the case. In fact, some investors look for ROC as it can help defer tax obligations.

It Is Difficult To Estimate The Final Result

Sometimes these estimates are off by a large amount come year-end. Even if the funds are supposed to correct this as soon as possible. This isn't the fund's fault. Sometimes it really isn't feasible for them to give an accurate estimate. This can happen especially in the case of an actively managed CEF. An actively managed CEF with high turnover is likely uncertain what their end result will be at year-end. As the source of capital gains can be significantly different than what they might have anticipated earlier in the year.

This is also even more difficult to estimate for fund sponsors in a volatile year. In 2020, for example, many funds were probably looking at how the overall market was trading through March and assuming large losses would be incurred throughout the year.

These are two of the largest problems that I see in trying to have funds predict what their year-end tax classification will be.

Tekla Healthcare Investors:

Some examples from the past. This one is also my favorite for showing just how drastic things can change. This is from Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH). A great fund, but besides the point. Not only does their fiscal year-end not line up with a calendar year-end (confusing in itself) but it changes quite a bit as we will see. Let's look at their first Section 19 for their first fiscal quarter on December 31st, 2018:

(Source - Section 19)

You will notice a large portion of the distribution is being estimated as ROC. Which, if you remember, we had a pretty severe downturn in Q4 of 2018. Which means that it wouldn't be too wild to anticipate a fund showing some ROC. The fund even ended up with a total NAV return of -7.75%. Further indicating that some destructive ROC could be involved.

Let's move on to the March 29th, 2019 section 19a.

(Source - Section 19)

You'll notice, they still attribute a large portion of the distribution to ROC. Again, coming out of a bad Q4 in 2018, that doesn't seem that wild. Though, the fund was recovering. Still not to positive territory from Q4 through Q1 2019. So, fair enough, perhaps they realized some of their losses to keep contributing their distributions as ROC.





Moving onto the next section 19a for June 28th, 2019.

(Source - Section 19)

Again, we see a large portion attributed to ROC. This time, it is also including some short-term capital gains. Which does make sense, after the fund's speedy recovery from Q4, we did end up heading downward in HQH into the fall of 2019.

Finally, we can look at the fund's final Q4 distribution for its fiscal year. This was for their September 30th, 2019 payment.

(Source - Section 19)

We see some long-term capital gains included in section 19a. Of course, this is along with the significant amount they attributed to ROC. Since the fund did trail downward heading into the fall, it still isn't that inconceivable to assume they might have a lot of realized losses on their hands to generate these ROC payments.

However, they also began dashing higher in Q4 of the calendar year.





The fund ended up having a very healthy total return year. Initially, the fund bounced hard from Q4 2018 - then it began to trade sideways and languish a bit until Q3. It then took off like wild year-end. To be fair, for their December 31st, 2019 distribution they did estimate a significant amount of that distribution coming from long-term capital gains.

(Source - Section 19)

And the final result for 2019's distribution was:

(Source - Annual Report)

Yes, not a single cent was classified as ROC at year-end. It wasn't classified as ROC for 2018 either when they showed NAV declines. That is why it is important to consider that these are just tax classifications. If an investor was anticipating ROC, they would be sorely disappointed.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund:

For another example, from a fund that's performance did not drastically change throughout the year, we have John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD). This fund had a pretty spectacular year throughout 2019. The fund's share price certainly enjoyed fantastic returns, even its NAV showed a steady rise throughout most of the year.





This time, we don't see them estimating a large amount to ROC. Their fiscal year-end is also in October, like HQH's. For their last Section 19a, they had the breakdown estimated as:

(Source - Section 19)

In HTD's case, they showed a considerable amount attributed to ordinary income. This was even consistent with their December 2019 distribution. In that one, it was still classified on their fiscal YTD to be 100% NII. This would've been their Q1 fiscal year. They even classified almost 50% of it at ROC in the above section 19a. In December's 19a, they only classified it at 12% ROC for that month.

The ultimate and "official" tax classification eventually ended up being quite a bit different. In this case, it would've been a good surprise as the final classification came out with a larger portion attributed to LTCG. This is generally taxed at a lesser amount for the majority of investors.

(Source - Annual Report)

These numbers also don't line up with what the fund essentially realized for gains or net investment income either.

(Source - Annual Report)

For the period, they reported NII of ~$41.5 million. They realized gains throughout the year of around $19.5 million. The NII is close to what they classified as ordinary income above. However, the LTCG wasn't close to what the fund actually realized throughout the year. For HTD, this is because they also paid out a large year-end capital gains distribution. This was for both the 2019 and 2018 years. These are further facts to consider.

Conclusion

The section 19a filing is required to be filed by an investment company if they believe that a source of their distribution will be constituted of anything outside of net investment income. It is important to remember that this is just an estimate with what a fund has in front of them at the time. This can differ from the end result, sometimes drastically. As we highlighted above with the two funds; HTD and HQH. This isn't the fund's fault in that the performance can be different, this is especially true in a volatile year. As actively managed investments, they don't know when they will see an opportunity to sell and buy. This can also hinder their estimate to differ at year-end.

Essentially, there isn't an easy solution. Using historical classifications can be at least one place to start. However, every year will be different and unique. So, the filing can be misleading, but there really isn't an easy solution to fix it either.

Another factor that can cause a bit of confusion for investors, is that these are just merely tax classifications as well. This doesn't mean that is how the fund is performing in terms of what they are actually realizing in gains/losses or income throughout the year.

The bottom line is; section 19a filings can be glanced at, but just realize that isn't the final say. The final tax classification can be drastically different than what is estimated throughout the year.

