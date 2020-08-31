Proposed Strategy To Help Beat The S&P 500 Index By Trading Between Gold And The Index Based On The Inverted Yield Curve

The strategy is easy to understand and provides clear entry and exit points.

We developed a proposed trading strategy that can help investors beat the S&P 500 index based on backtested results over the last 58 years.

Background

We developed a proposed trading strategy based on the following criteria:

Easy to understand.

Limit downside risk.

Maximize potential returns.

Provide clear entry and exit points.

The devised strategy conforms to these criteria and resulted in performance that consistently beat the S&P 500 market index when backtested from beginning 1962 to April 2020. Please remember that this strategy is based on historical results and may not pan out in the future.

The Mechanics Of The Proposed Trading Strategy

The strategy utilizes the difference between short-term and long-term interest rates to predict upcoming recessions. When the difference between these rates have been negative for 3 consecutive days (also called an inverted yield curve), that is the signal to sell the S&P 500 index fund and buy gold. When the S&P 500 index reaches its previous high point, it is the signal to buy back into the S&P 500 index fund and sell gold. If the index does not reach its previous high point before the next inverted yield curve, stay invested in gold. Also, if the inverted yield curve provided a false positive, stay invested in gold until the next inversion.

The following chart illustrates the basic functioning of the strategy.

Source: My Own Work based on data from FRED Economic Data and Yahoo Finance

Trading Strategy:

June 10, 1998: difference between short- and long-term rates were negative for 3 consecutive days - sell S&P 500 and buy gold. This inversion was a false positive (no recession), so hold on to gold until the next inversion. March 30, 2000: difference between short- and long-term rates were negative for 3 consecutive days - hold on to gold. June 8, 2006: difference between short- and long-term rates were negative for 3 consecutive days since S&P has not reached previous high point from August 28, 2000, hold on to gold. April 1, 2013: S&P crosses previous high point from August 28, 2000 - sell gold and buy S&P 500.

The strategy assumes being fully invested in either an S&P 500 index fund or gold ETF (GLD).

The Inverted Yield Curve - Reliable Recession Predictor

An inverted yield curve occurs when short-term interest rates become higher than long-term rates.

The following chart indicates that an inverted yield curve has preceded all of the last 9 recessions since 1955. (This indicator produced only 2 false positives in 1966 and 1998 when the inverted yield curve was not followed by a recession.)

Source: Global Financial Data

For our strategy, we used the 10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Minus 2-Year Treasury Constant Maturity. The data can be accessed from the FRED (Federal Reserve Economic data) website.

The history and accuracy of inverted yield curves predicting economic recessions have been researched and findings summarized in the following reports:

Bauer and Mertens from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco summed it up best: "Forecasting future economic developments is a tricky business, but the [yield curve] has a strikingly accurate record for forecasting recessions." "Periods with an inverted yield curve are reliably followed by economic slowdowns and almost always by a recession." After each of these inversions and subsequent recessions, the stock market tanked.

The following table summarizes inversion dates since 1968 and the resulting S&P performances.

Inversion Date Market Top Days From Inversion To Top Market Bottom Days From Top To Bottom S&P 500 Performance From Inversion To Top From Top To Bottom 4/2/1968 11/25/1968 237 5/18/1970 539 15% -28% 1/16/1973 1/2/1973 -14 9/30/1974 636 0% -48% 8/23/1978 9/4/1978 12 11/13/1978 70 12% -15% 9/29/1980 11/24/1980 56 8/9/1982 623 9% -26% 12/28/1988 7/9/1990 558 10/8/1990 91 36% -18% 6/10/1998 7/13/1998 33 8/31/1998 49 2% -18% 3/30/2000 8/28/2000 151 9/30/2002 763 0% -48% 6/8/2006 10/8/2007 487 3/2/2009 511 26% -56% 3/27/2019 2/19/2020 329 3/23/2020 33 21% -34% Averages 205 368 13% -32%

Source: My Own Work based on data from FRED Economic Data and Yahoo Finance

The table indicates that it takes 205 days on average for the S&P to reach its top after the yield curve inversion. During this time frame, the market has increased by 13% on average. It takes another 368 days from top to bottom during which the S&P has fallen by an average of 32%.

Recession vs. Healthy Pullbacks

Economic recessions are generally defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth, as measured by the seasonal adjusted quarter-on-quarter figures for real GDP.

As indicated in the following chart, the stock market typically declines significantly before and/or during a recession. (Recessions are indicated by the grey colored vertical lines on the chart.)

Source: YCharts.com

The average of the S&P 500 performance during recession market crashes is about negative 32% as shown in the table above.

Although the market declined during other times (non-recessionary periods), too, it was typically less severe, like the 20% pull-back on the back half of 2018 and 16% in 2011. In general, markets recovered fairly quickly after these so-called "healthy" pull-backs, while it took longer after recessionary market crashes as can be seen in the chart above from YCharts.com

S&P 500 Index Fund As Preferred Investment Vehicle

The S&P 500 is one of the best representations of the U.S. stock market and provides excellent diversification. The average annual total return of the index, including dividends since inception in 1926 has been 9.8%.

We use the Fidelity 500 Index Fund as our preferred investment vehicle for the following reasons:

Low net expense ratio of 0.015%.

No minimum investment.

Four star overall Morningstar rating.

The following summary indicates the diversity of the investments in the fund and how closely it resembles the S&P 500.

Source: Fidelity website

The following summary highlights the top 10 holdings in the fund.

Source: Fidelity website

Gold Performance During Recessions

Gold is known as having an inverse relationship to equity performance - when equities increase in value, the gold price declines and vice versa. The following chart illustrates the correlation between the S&P 500 and gold between 1985 and 2016.

Source: Chart from blog post by Eric Bush from Gavekal Capital dated August 16, 2016

Although the gold price has trailed the stock market by a large margin over the long term as shown in the following chart, the next chart shows the explosive growth that gold can have, especially during times of economic uncertainty.

Source: MacroTrends.net

Source: MacroTrends.net

The following table summarizes the performances of the S&P 500 and gold during recession driven market crashes.

Market Top Market Bottom Performance From Top To Bottom Gold Performance From Inversion Back To Top S&P 500 Gold 11/25/1968 5/18/1970 -28% -10% 20% 1/2/1973 9/30/1974 -48% 133% 892% 9/4/1978 11/13/1978 -15% -2% 235% 11/24/1980 8/9/1982 -26% -47% -33% 7/9/1990 10/8/1990 -18% 8% -11% 7/13/1998 8/31/1998 -18% -6% 1% 8/28/2000 9/30/2002 -48% 18% 132% 10/8/2007 3/2/2009 -56% 28% 119% 2/19/2020 3/23/2020 -34% -5% 33% -32% 13% 154%

Source: My Own Work based on data from Yahoo Finance and Kitco.com

Although the gold price has outperformed the S&P 8 out of 9 times if you compare results from the market tops to the market bottoms, the gold price still had negative returns 5 times and as much as -47% between 1980 and 1982. As discussed above, the market does tend to take long to get back to its previous top as summarized in the following table.

Market Top Market Bottom Days From Top To Bottom Back To Top Days From Bottom To Top 11/25/1968 5/18/1970 539 1/11/1971 238 1/2/1973 9/30/1974 636 7/21/1980 2,121 9/4/1978 11/13/1978 70 6/30/1980 595 11/24/1980 8/9/1982 623 12/27/1982 140 7/9/1990 10/8/1990 91 2/11/1991 126 7/13/1998 8/31/1998 49 12/14/1998 105 8/28/2000 9/30/2002 763 6/11/2007 1,715 10/8/2007 3/2/2009 511 4/1/2013 1,491 2/19/2020 3/23/2020 33 8/19/2020 149 368 742

Source: My Own Work based on data from Yahoo Finance

The table indicates that on average it takes 368 days for the market to drop from top to bottom and 742 days to get back from the bottom to the previous top. Based on backtesting, it appears that gold performs best between the time that the yield curve inverts to when the market trades back to its previous high.

Although backtesting was performed based on the actual gold price, the intent is to trade the gold ETF, GLD, when executing the strategy.

When To Switch Back From Gold To The S&P 500 Index

Based on historical market research when the S&P 500 reached the high obtained before the recessionary market crash, it typically does not drop below this level. The following chart illustrates this point.

Source: My Own Work based on data from Yahoo Finance

The horizontal black colored lines on the chart indicate the market tops before the crash and where it reaches that previous high point again. The green arrows indicate that the market kept rising from that point onward until the next market top. Following this strategy should prevent investment losses, but will trail the market unless you sold right at the tops in which case you should match the market performance. Again, this is based on historical results and may be different in future.

Stay Fully Invested

The proposed strategy is based on being fully invested all the time, either in the S&P 500 or in gold. It is impossible to perfectly time the market, so when you are in cash, you risk losing out on potential upside. On the flip side, you may prevent losses being in cash, but if you do not get back in time, you may be back where you started.

For example, if you are 50% in cash and the market goes up by 20%, your overall portfolio increased by only 10%. Based on history, the market has always risen in the long term as indicated in the following chart of the Dow Jones since 1896.

Source: Virtue of Self Investing

Although the chart indicates that the market has always increased in value throughout the years, it also shows how long it sometimes takes to recover before making new highs. These recovery times are typically associated with uncertainty and that's when the gold price usually outperforms because it is perceived as being a safe haven.

Backtest Results

Stock market declines after each inversion are illustrated in the following chart. (Inversions are indicated by the green-colored stars.)

Source: My Own Work based on data from FRED Economic Data and Yahoo Finance

The following chart highlights this point better where an inversion is followed by a significant drop by the stock market. (Inversions are indicated by the green-colored stars.)

Source: YCharts.com and data from FRED Economic Data

The performances of the proposed trading strategy since 1980 are illustrated in the following charts.

S&P 500 VS. GOLD PERFORMANCE BETWEEN JULY 22, 1980 TO SEPTEMBER 29, 1980

Source: YCharts.com

S&P 500 VS. GOLD PERFORMANCE BETWEEN SEPTEMBER 30, 1980 TO DECEMBER 27, 1982

Source: YCharts.com

S&P 500 VS. GOLD PERFORMANCE BETWEEN DECEMBER 28, 1982 TO DECEMBER 28, 1988

Source: YCharts.com

S&P 500 VS. GOLD PERFORMANCE BETWEEN DECEMBER 29, 1988 TO FEBRUARY 11, 1991

Source: YCharts.com

S&P 500 VS. GOLD PERFORMANCE BETWEEN FEBRUARY 12, 1991 TO JUNE 10, 1998

Source: YCharts.com

S&P 500 VS. GOLD PERFORMANCE BETWEEN JUNE 11, 1998 TO APRIL 1, 2013

Source: YCharts.com

S&P 500 VS. GOLD PERFORMANCE BETWEEN APRIL 2, 2013 TO MARCH 27, 2019

Source: YCharts.com

S&P 500 VS. GOLD PERFORMANCE BETWEEN MARCH 28, 2019 TO APRIL 28, 2020

Source: YCharts.com

The following table summarizes the performance based on the proposed trading strategy.

Source: My Own Work based on data from FRED Economic Data, Yahoo Finance and MeasuringWorth.com

The peachy colored cells indicate performance of the investment vehicle bought for that specific time frame based on the criteria discussed above. You will notice that gold spiked in the 1970s during the energy crisis and again in the early 2000s. These spikes helped contribute to the outperformance of the proposed trading strategy portfolio. Over the 58-year backtesting time frame, the average time frame before having to make an investment change is about 5 years, the shortest time frame was 3 months and the longest was almost 15 years.

The following table highlights the outperformance of the proposed strategy based on backtesting results.

Date Invested Performance From To S&P 500 Gold Trading Strategy 1/2/1962 12/30/1965 130,000 100,000 130,000 12/31/1965 1/11/1971 130,000 108,000 140,400 1/12/1971 1/16/1973 161,200 185,760 174,096 1/17/1973 7/21/1980 167,648 1,842,739 1,727,032 7/22/1980 9/29/1980 169,324 2,045,441 1,744,303 9/30/1980 12/27/1982 191,337 1,370,445 1,168,683 12/28/1982 12/28/1988 376,933 1,274,514 2,302,305 12/29/1988 2/11/1991 497,552 1,134,317 2,049,052 2/12/1991 6/10/1998 1,512,558 907,454 6,229,117 6/11/1998 4/1/2013 2,162,957 5,000,071 34,322,432 4/2/2013 3/27/2019 3,871,694 4,150,059 61,437,154 3/28/2019 4/28/2020 3,949,128 5,478,078 81,097,043 CAGR 6.54% 7.15% 12.24%

Source: My Own Work based on data from FRED Economic Data, Yahoo Finance and MeasuringWorth.com

The table compares the performances of the S&P 500, gold, and the trading strategy between 1962 to date. The S&P 500 and gold performances were similar, but the proposed strategy outperformed the S&P by more than 20 times growing from $100,000 to about $81M with a compound annual growth rate of 12.2%. Most of this explosive growth can be contributed by the strong showing of gold during times of uncertainty when the stock market tanked and the gold price increased significantly.

These results compare to 92 percent of large cap funds that underperformed the S&P 500 after 15 years as reported in an S&P study.

Potential Risks To Proposed Trading Strategy

As with most other trading strategies, this proposed one also has the following main potential risks:

The inverted yield curve may stop being a reliable predictor of recessions.

Contrary to historical performance, the S&P 500 may pull back significantly after it reached the previous high point. (We are actually at this critical stage now and time will tell if the index will keep going up or if it will have a meaningful drop.)

Gold as hedge may lose its appeal if investors prefer other alternative investments like bitcoin and the gold price does not perform as well as it has in the past during recessions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.