Delek Group Ltd. (DGRLY) CEO Idan Wallace on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hello everyone, welcome and thank you for joining Delek Group's Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. My name is Limor Gruber and I am the Head of Investor Relations. Earlier today, we published Q2 financial statements, the reports as well as the press release can be found on our website at www.delek-group.com . With me in the room today are the company’s Chairman of the Board, Gabriel Last; our CEO, Idan Wallace; Deputy CEO and CFO, Barak Mashraki; the company’s Chief Legal Advisor, Leora Pratt Levin; and the company’s Head of M&A and Business Development, Niv Sarne.

Idan Wallace

Thank you very much Limor. Hello everyone. This morning, we published our Q2 reports and I hope you've had a chance to review them. The second quarter of 2020 was characterized by a highly challenging market environment in the Israeli and global markets in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the lockdown policy that was implemented all around the globe, including Israel, of course.

Although it seems like a long time ago, we should remember that back in April and the first week of May, in other words, half of the Q2 period there was a complete lockdown in Israel, as well in numerous other European countries, and other countries worldwide. However, even in this extra-ordinary reality imposed on us all, Delek Group core assets, the energy operation in Israel and in particular the energy operations in the North Sea continued to display favorable performance and positively impacted our financial results for the period and that is definitely not [indiscernible].

We are currently reporting stable revenues compared to the corresponding quarter last year at the level of ILS 1.95 billion. The gross profit doubled to ILS 809 million, while the operating profit was ILS 337 million, compared to ILS 208 million in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding non-recurring accounting provisions, which I shall address shortly, the operating profit in the quarter would have been ILS 642 million. The net profit was also affected by the same non-recurring accounting provisions by total of ILS 310 million.

These provisions include the provision of ILS 235 million after tax, due to disposal of all of our holdings in Cohen Development during the second quarter of the year. And the additional provision was due to the revaluation of our reseller's loan granted to the purchaser of the Phoenix shares due to the decrease in the Phoenix shares spike in the quarter. We had to register a provision of ILS 75 million and it was recorded in our book in the loan value, but it is important to note in this regard that since June 30, the Phoenix share have increased by more than 30%.

So, maintaining this share price level or within continuing the upward trend, will at the very least allow this provision to be reduced, and perhaps even reverse in the coming period because the measurement is made at the end of each quarter based on the Phoenix share price at the measurement date.

During and after the quarter, we continue to take measures to strengthen the capital structure and increase the company's liquidity. And we carried out a series of significant actions of an unprecedented scale in the short period under especially challenging market conditions. These were all complicated actions, transaction of a significant claim of – a significant scale that we succeeded in implementing in-line with our strategic plan.

Only in May this year, we signed a standstill agreement with our lending banks, as well as revised deed of trust with our debenture holders. We also continue to add and successfully carried out the actions included in this agreement.

Two days ago, we reached an understanding with a final lending bank, BNP Paribas, regarding the loan which is secured by Ithaca shares. In recent months, we completed the sale of Pi-Gelilot by Delek Israel at a price of ILS 720 million and received a dividend from such sale of [ILS 150 million] at the level of the Delek Group. We completed the sale of the Karish-Tanin overriding royalties in return for ILS 380 million and Delek Israel signed a binding agreement for the sale of its power stations for ILS 376 million, a deal that is expected to be completed soon.

We also signed an agreement with the Arbel Fund, under which the fund will invest ILS 450 million in Delek Israel. The investment will be made by means of preferred shares to the Arbel Fund or in any other capital structure, that we are currently being discussed and formalized between Arbel and the Delek Group.

As far as the Delek Group is concerned there are several significant advantages in this deal, in the Arbel deal. The deal will allow Delek Group to benefit from the cash flow from Delek Israel in the amount of ILS 450 million within a short period of time, which together with a dividend of ILS 150 million already received on Delek Israel from the pi-Gelilot transaction that I just mentioned, complies with our commitment to our lenders and bondholders to receive proceeds amounting to ILS 600 million from Delek Israel within a period of two years.

The proceeds will be used for full repayments of the outstanding debt to the securing bank and also to BNP Paribas, and as a result of the release of all the Delek Drilling participation units so that we will be able to complete the place of 40% of the participating unit in favor of the debenture holders. I want to remind us all that one of the cornerstones of the framework we signed with our bond holders was to turn the debentures from unsecured to secured, and this deal enable us to meet this commitment in the short-term.

The deal will also allow Delek Group to maintain most of its holding in Delek Israel and not to dispose of them in a period when energy prices are low, and to benefit from this significant improvement potential, we believe exists in Delek Israel. In this regard, I'm happy also to announce that we got a letter earlier today from the Arbel Fund that confirm that as of today, the fund got from its limited partners and approval for over ILS 400 million for the investment in Delek Israel subject of course to the final documentation and closing of the transaction.

Several weeks ago, we completed another capital offering highly successfully, which we undertook to increase the company's capital. The offering gain accepted market demand of ILS 300 million, compared to the planned cost of the raising of ILS 165 million. The closing price in the offering was 7% higher than the minimum price, and the final scope of the raise amounted to ILS 175 million. And of course, the series of substantial disposals that we implemented and the transaction that we lead in amount of more than ILS 2 billion in the recent months were used to reduce the liabilities to bank by early repayments of over ILS 1 billion in the reporting period and up until the publication date of our second quarter reports, and further repayment of ILS 0.5 billion to debenture holders, on due date and in order.

We consider the completion of these actions that we've managed to perform whether through transactions or successful offering an extremely important tailwind and we intend to continue acting with full force to carry on realizing our strategy as we have done so far. Our progress in implementing our strategy is also reflected in the yields of our debentures. Only in mid-June, when we signed agreements with the banks and bondholders, the yield was more than 150% for certain bonds. Since then, yields decreased by hundreds of percentage points. This indication as far as I see it is stronger than any remark or quotes.

In the current second quarter reports, we are also providing an update on discussions we hold with cell therapies in the past few weeks to examine the possibility of a merger of Ithaca with international companies in the energy sector in which Ithaca hold at least 50% with the intention of making the merger company, a public company listed in London. I should mention that taking our North Sea activity public has been and still is a key objective following the Chevron deal. This activity has presented excellent results as can be seen from the second quarter results, despite the volatility in the energy market.

Now, with your permission, I shall shortly review our key core assets and I shall start with the energy sector in Israel. The start of gas production from the Leviathan and the marketing to local markets and exports continue to boost the results of the energy sector in Israel. They sell quantities from the Leviathan in the quarter amounted to 1.5 BCM, pretty close to the 1.6 BCM sold in first quarter prior to the effect of COVID-19. The quantities for Leviathan compensated for the decline in sales on the Tamar reservoir as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The production capacity of the Leviathan reservoir increased to a rate of 9.5 BCM per yields. The [tube expanders] are expected to operate in Q4 and to increase the production capacity from Leviathan to approximately 12 BCM per yield. At the end of the day, the revenues of the energy operations in Israel grew by 65%, compared to the second quarter of 2019 to ILS 498 million. The operating profit, excluding the accounting provisions following to the sale of Cohen Development grew by 87% to ILS 280 million and the EBITDA amounted to ILS 480 million, a gross of approximately 83%, compared to the same quarter in 2019.

I should also mention that since the beginning of Q3, and in the past few weeks in particular, Delek Drilling has recorded a significant upturn in demand for natural gas in Israel and in the export market, compared to the demand in the second quarter, and it is approaching the levels recorded at the beginning of the year, before the COVID-19 crisis. Continuation of the trend is expected of course, to affect and to have a positive impact on the Q3 results.

Perhaps the most significant event in recent months in terms of Leviathan is the enormous success of Leviathan bonds debenture offering at the beginning of August. The offering amounting $2.25 billion recorded a demand of $7 billion, mostly from foreign investors. In view of the high demand, the offering was close to lower interest rate than we expected in the range of 5.75% to 6.75% depending on the duration of the note. The successful refinancing of Leviathan naturally strengthened our position in the process of the securitization of the overwriting royalties from Leviathan, royalties that are held by Delek Energy and Delek Group and we are acting to complete the financing against them in the next week.

Ithaca, in terms of Ithaca, Ithaca is continuing to demonstrate excellent performances and led by the company's quality assets, streamlining operation, and of course, the significant hedging portfolio, Ithaca demonstrated strong results despite the energy crisis that has characterized the markets in the recent months.

Thanks to the Chevron Assets, the production in the second quarter was more than 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, higher than Ithaca’s annual average forecast in the range of 63,000 to 68,000. And accordingly, in the financial statement published shortly before the publication, we did today; Ithaca estimated that the average annual production will be within a higher range then the prior forecast.

The production cost in Q1 and the first half will so – in the second quarter and in the first half was $13 and $15 per barrel, respectively, compared to $20 per barrel in first half of 2019. This performance led to revenues of approximately ILS 971 million in the quarter, compared to ILS 350 million in the corresponding quarter last year, an increase of 180%. The net profit of Ithaca reached to ILS 102 million. Ithaca’s significant hedging portfolio contributed ILS 470 million in the quarter.

In Q2, the cash flow from operations amounted to $171 million. This is an increase of over 6x, compared to the same quarter last year. The strong cash flow enabled Ithaca to continue to reduce its financial debt in the quarter by a further $100 million and it is currently at the level of $1.3 billion, a decrease of around $250 million, compared to the end of 2019. This is a reduction of over [a $0.25 billion] so far on a deal that was completed less than a year ago, on November 8, 2019. Ithaca estimates that the net debt will continue to drop by a further [100 per million] by the end of the year, and Ithaca is continuing to maintain high liquidity within an unutilized RBL, the Reserve Base Lending Facility of around $300 million.

Ithaca’s results in the quarter, a strong cash flow and a continued improvement of its financial position, also expressed in the sharp decline in the market yield on the company's debentures from a level of 45% at the end of March to less than 10%, very close to their coupon as the end of last week. Delek Group prepared evaluation of Ithaca in the second quarter as well, as opposed to the valuation as this was published as of March 31. This time, lower oil prices were taken into account in the long-term.

On the other hand, in view of the Africa prices and stabilization of the energy market, the assessments determined that the decrease in risk allows lowering the discount rate from 10.5% to 10%. So the fair value of the investments in Ithaca didn't change in the quarter, and it's still 1.2 billion, the same as in the previous quarter. Ithaca’s equity as of June 30 was 814 million, compared to 936 million as of March 31, 2020.

The decrease is due to the revaluation of Ithaca’s hedging transaction portfolio due to recovery of the oil prices in the second quarter because as we all know, the oil prices increased the value of the hedging transaction decreases. So that's why there was a slight change in the equity.

The bottom line is that Delek Group is successfully advancing the business measures undertaken and meet its financial obligation. As I've just mentioned, the numerous actions recently taken in the last month show that we are advancing according to our strategy plan, and despite a challenging period, we managed to meet our targets, which is expressed in the bottom-line of the transaction and the actions completed by us and of course, we intend to continue in that approach.

So I'd like to thank you all for participating. And we will be happy to take your questions now. Thank you.

Hello.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hello. Thank you for taking my call. First, I just wanted to say congratulations to Delek for meeting their financial obligations and targets. And I had a quick question for the group; do they anticipate any future opportunities or exploration in 2021?

Idan Wallace

Hi. The main exploration that will be taken into consideration are the one to Ithaca of course and so with licenses of Ithaca, nothing new on that front. And of course also, I just want again to mention the discussions that we hold with third parties on potential merger, transaction in Ithaca, but in terms of a new exploration, there is nothing on the table right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you so much.

