Obsidian Energy's Proposed Combination With Bonterra Energy: What You Should Know

The deal makes sense as it would consolidate both companies' assets in the Cardium area.

After having failed to sell its heavy oil assets last year, the Canadian oil and gas producer Obsidian Energy (OTCQX:OBELF) announced it has sent a letter this week to its peer Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF) to propose a stock-based combination transaction.

From an operational perspective, the deal makes sense. Both producers would consolidate their Cardium assets, which could generate precious cost savings as they are struggling to reduce their significant debt load. But Bonterra Energy shareholders should not be too happy with the current offer.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Scaling and consolidating Cardium assets

Obsidian Energy has been struggling with its significant debt load over the last several years. As a result, it announced in Q3 2019 a formal process to explore strategic alternatives.

I was expecting an asset sale for the company to reduce its net debt and focus on its core Cardium play. But the combination transaction management proposed to Bonterra Energy this week makes sense, too.

Bonterra Energy is also a Cardium producer, and merging both companies should trigger synergies and cost savings as the combined entity would gain scale in the Cardium area.

During the first half of the year, Obsidian Energy produced 22,098 barrels of equivalent per day (boe/d) in its Cardium play, out of total production of 26,482 boe/d. Total production was down 5% year over year as the company shut in some of its heavy oil Peace River production because of coronavirus-induced depressed oil prices.

Source: Obsidian Energy Q2 2020 MD&A

In comparison, Bonterra Energy produced 11,108 boe/d during H1, down 10.0% year over year, also because of low oil prices.

Source: Bonterra Energy Q2 2020 MD&A

Thus, based on these H1 production volumes, the combined assets in the Cardium area would produce approximately 35,000 boe/d.

With an estimated WTI price of US$50/bbl, Obsidian Energy's management estimates total cost savings will reach about C$50 million in the first year and C$100 million over the first three years.

Those savings would decrease breakeven prices (prices to sustain production within cash flow) of the combined entity in a significant way. Assuming a combined total production of 37,000 boe/d and average savings of C$33 million per year, breakeven prices would drop by C$2.44/boe.

And since Bonterra Energy has also been recently struggling with its debt load because of depressed oil prices, these cost savings represent an attractive opportunity to reduce its refinancing risks. The company's net debt-to-TTM cash flow ratio reached 4.4 at the end of Q2, up from 3.6 six months before.

What about the financial side?

Besides the positive operational aspects of the proposed transaction, the financial structure of the deal as a stock exchange makes sense. A cash transaction is hardly a possibility as Obsidian Energy is facing short-term refinancing challenges with its high debt load of C$496 million at the end of Q2 (4.3 times its TTM cash flow).

Yet, shareholders must make sure the proposed stock exchange ratio remains fair.

Obsidian Energy's board offered an exchange ratio of two shares of Obsidian Energy for one share of Bonterra Energy. That would bring the total ownership by Obsidian Energy and Bonterra Energy shareholders in the combined entity to approximately 52.2% and 47.8%, respectively.

In comparison, the market caps of Obsidian Energy and Bonterra Energy represented respectively 43.6% and 56.4% of the combined market cap before the deal was announced. That indicates the proposed deal overvalues Obsidian Energy relative to Bonterra Energy compared to the market valuations.

Following the deal and at the time of this writing, Obsidian Energy's stock price increased by 11.32% to C$0.59, up from C$0.51 the day before. And Bonterra Energy's stock price increased by 0.67% to C$1.51, up from C$1.50. Despite Obsidian Energy's higher stock price following the announcement of the proposed deal, the market still values Bonterra Energy at 53.9% of the combined entity, which remains much more favorable than the exchange offer of 47.8%.

A deal at the stock prices on the day before the announcement should correspond to 2.83 shares of Obsidian Energy for one share of Bonterra Energy.

The letter indicates no progress was made to proceed with this proposed combination, which suggests Bonterra Energy's management was not willing to accept such an offer.

Obsidian Energy's management argued the market overvalues Bonterra Energy relative to Obsidian Energy. Yet, it "will consider an increased exchange ratio in the event Bonterra is able to demonstrate additional value".

Obsidian Energy's management justified its estimated lower valuation of Bonterra Energy relative to Obsidian Energy thanks to cash flow, operating costs, and well results. But these metrics ignore the capital required to sustain production and don't take into account the value of reserves. As an illustration, Bonterra Energy's 2P (proved + probable) reserves at the end of 2019 represented 25 years of production (based on H1 production) compared to only 13 years for Obsidian Energy.

Looking at the value of the companies' assets based on their balance sheet at the end of Q2 and based on their respective 2019 reserves reports, Obsidian Energy's offer looks reasonable, though.

The value of Obsidian Energy's 2P reserves should represent 54.3% of the combined entity (see table below). Granted, given the depressed oil prices since March, you should take the value of the 2P reserves calculated at the end of 2019 with a grain of salt. But the values of both companies relative to each other remain relevant.

In addition, the companies' book values at the end of Q2, which take into account recent impairments because of lower oil price forecasts, point to a higher value of Obsidian Energy (60.5% of the combined entity) relative to Bonterra Energy.

Metric Obsidian Energy Bonterra Energy 2P NPV (10% discount rate, before taxes) 1,602,000 1,228,235 Net debt (end of Q2) 499,000 299,445 2P NAV 1,103,000 928,790 % 2P NAV of the combined entity 54.3% 45.7% Book value (end of Q2) 325,000 212,342 % Book value of the combined entity 60.5% 39.5%

Source: Author, based on companies' reports

However, book values include a major flaw: Obsidian Energy discounted its decommissioning liabilities at a much higher rate compared to Bonterra Energy.

As a result, Obsidian Energy's decommissioning liabilities amounted to C$57 million at the end of Q2, compared to Bonterra Energy's much higher decommissioning liabilities of C$135.5 million. But if you compare uninflated and undiscounted amounts required to settle decommissioning liabilities, Obsidian Energy's liabilities at the end of last year amounted to C$621 million compared to Bonterra Energy's liabilities of C$155.6 million.

Metric Obsidian Energy Bonterra Energy Inflation rate decommissioning liability 2.0% 2.0% Discount rate decommissioning liability 9.0% 2.3% Discounted decommissioning liability (end of Q2) C$57 million C$135.5 million Undiscounted decommissioning liability (end of 2019) C$621 million C$155.6 million

Source: Author, based on companies reports

Thus, because of its much more aggressive decommissioning liabilities discount rate, Obsidian Energy's book value is inflated compared to Bonterra Energy.

With no extra data, we can only guess the value of decommissioning liabilities when applying different discount rates, but it seems Obsidian Energy's book value of C$325 million could become negative if the company would have applied Bonterra Energy's 2.3% discount rate to its decommissioning liabilities instead of 9.0%.

Looking forward

Obsidian Energy and Bonterra Energy have a common interest in merging their assets to lower their costs and reduce their refinancing risks.

However, the current proposed deal seems unfavorable to Bonterra Energy if you take into account Bonterra Energy's larger reserves and Obsidian Energy's significant decommissioning liabilities.

Thus, both Obsidian Energy and Bonterra Energy shareholders should welcome such a combination for its operational aspects. But Bonterra Energy shareholders and management should negotiate a more favorable exchange ratio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNEFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.