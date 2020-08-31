(Pexels)

As you likely know, certain sectors of the market have had a stellar performance this year despite the global economic decline. This is particularly true for technology companies, most notably, cloud computing and video games which have seen a rise in demand due to the increase in stay-at-home activities. I recently covered cloud computing under the thematic ETF CLOU in "CLOU: Expect Rain With So Many New Cloud Companies". Now, I'd like to delve into the gaming industry.

In fact, the VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is actually one of the top-performing non-levered ETFs over the past six months with a staggering 62% return. ESPO holds companies that either directly or indirectly benefit from online gaming such as Nvidia (NVDA), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), and Electronic Arts (EA). The fund also holds non-U.S companies such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY).

The market generally believes that the rise in stay-at-home (and perhaps unemployment) will increase demand for online gaming. Many of these companies also have eSports operations. These firms were possibly aided by the decline in traditional sports due to COVID-19 earlier this year. Video game sales have also been up around 32% YoY.

These gains have led to tremendous outperformance for ESPO and its constituents. As you can see below, ESPO's outperformance compared to the technology ETF (XLK) and the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) is nearly equal to those two funds' outperformance over the S&P 500 (SPY):

Data by YCharts

Performance has not only been strong but has also had a relatively steady upward trend, which has attracted significant investor interest. That said, looking at the lower chart which shows the price ratio of ESPO and XLK, we can see that ESPO has actually failed to outperform XLK since July and underperformed in recent weeks. This begs the question, is the gaming stock bull market over?

Gaming Earnings Spike Likely Temporary

There is no doubt that COVID-19 has led to strong video game and gaming hardware sales. Logically, this had led to strong performance in all gaming stocks. That said, the fundamental boost is likely to prove temporary. Once activities re-open, many will likely reduce spending on video games. Thus, investors should be cautious against pricing stocks at a high valuation using a temporary earnings spike.

Even more, the ongoing increase in societal tensions had led to delayed releases for numerous of Activision's and Electronic Art's upcoming games. Those companies stated that the delays were due to social unrest. However, investors should also consider it may be also be due to a decrease in worker productivity due to many employees working from home.

Sony (SNE) also recently had to delay the PlayStation 5 release from November to Q2 2021, and there is speculation that Microsoft's (MSFT) Xbox X will also be delayed. While neither of those two companies is in ESPO, the console delays will force video game makers to delay releasing updated games for those consoles which will delay a traditionally strong season for sales.

This ties into a larger point investors should consider, technology stocks are not immune to COVID-19. They were not hurt initially like restaurants and hotels, but they will be hurt in the long run as consumers have less money to spend (nearly 43% of U.S renting households are potentially facing eviction) as well as a decline in sales due to delays relating to worker productivity declines.

Google Trends Search Volumes Point to Lower Sales

Of course, delayed consoles (and many other electronic items) will also lead to lower/delayed sales for AMD (AMD) (a major stock in ESPO) since its chips are used in many console processors. This is also problematic for Nvidia and other hardware companies due to the possible end in PC sales. To demonstrate, take a look at the Google Trends search volume for the term "buy pc" over the past year:

(Google Trends)

There was a large spike in search interest right when stay-at-home orders began, but it now appears that the spike is ending which will inevitably lead to lower sales. The same pattern is generally reflected for the popular PC gaming store/service "Steam":

(Google Trends)

As well as "Newegg" and "G2A" which are popular online stores to purchase games and gaming hardware (truncated since Cyber Monday spike makes chart unclear):

(Google Trends)

Now, this does not guarantee game and gaming hardware sales will decline, but it does demonstrate a decline is very possible. The chart with "Newegg" and "G2A" most clearly shows a decline in search volume that peaked around April. Importantly, Q2 sales were above expectations for many game and hardware makers, which aligns with the sharp March-May spike that has faded since June.

Search volume for all of these terms is still above normal levels so Q3, and perhaps, even Q4 sales will still likely be strong. That said, I doubt the heightened levels will be very meaningful by the end of this quarter. Even more, with delays and decreased consumer discretionary spending, holiday sales may actually be weaker than normal and lead to chronically weak sales in 2021. This is particularly true for hardware (specifically processing units) since an increase in hardware purchases in one year leads to decreases for years to come.

Gaming Valuations Fail to Account for Reality

Valuations in the gaming industry have become extreme this year. There has been a moderate increase in sales and earnings, but a massive increase in valuations. This is despite the fact that the increase in sales is likely to be short-lived. ESPO currently has a very high weighted-average TTM "P/E" ratio at 34X with its two largest holdings AMD and NVDA having forward "P/E" ratios of roughly 84X and 60X, respectively.

As you can see below, forward "P/E" ratios are at record levels for virtually all of the top-five U.S holdings in ESPO:

Data by YCharts

Most importantly, I believe it is very likely that these companies will actually see a decline in EPS over the next twelve months. Their analyst earnings estimates used to calculate these ratios show strong expected earnings gains over the next year (and those after). Even with those rosy expectations, these stocks are overvalued, but given the factors mentioned earlier, COVID-19 sales bumps are likely ending. If delays and lower available spending money negatively impact 2021 and 2022 earnings as I suspect, these stocks are among the most overvalued on the market.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I believe ESPO is one of the most overvalued ETFs. The fund has had a stellar performance of late due to very strong earnings surprises due to consumers staying at home. That said, those sales gains appear to be rapidly fading. If consumers are feeling frugal by October, the holiday season may see much poorer than expected sales in a period that is very important to the industry.

Despite the expected lull, gaming stocks have extremely high valuations. Some investors may be purchasing ESPO and its holdings for long-term exposure to the growing eSports industry. That said, few companies in the ETF generate material revenue from eSports, and most of the major growing eSports companies are still private.

Even more, while there may be more gaming activity, that does not necessarily mean more sales activity. There has been a significant increase in semi-free gaming (see Fortnite and Call of Duty Warzone). These games generate money on a discretionary basis from consumers buying in-game content, so they can easily become far less profitable than they currently are, given a rise in unemployment.

Now, ESPO and its holdings have had a stellar performance over the past six months, which has been the demise of many short-sellers. That said, ESPO's (and technology as a whole) outperformance record is slowing. Investor exuberance has become extreme, and few short-sellers are left to be squeezed. I believe this gives us a solid contrarian short entry opportunity. Declines may take time, but I believe ESPO is overvalued by around 40-60%, given the higher-than-normal forward "P/E" ratios by that degree.

ESPO is a decent option, but it does have a 7.5% borrowing cost. There are also very similar ETFs such as the Esports fund NERD, which has a 6% borrowing cost, the Global X Video Games & Esports ETF HERO's at 9.5%, and the ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF GAMR at 4.3%. All of these funds are exposed to the game risks as ESPO and have virtually identical performance. That said, I believe ESPO is the best short opportunity since it is the most liquid of the group. Within the ETF, I believe AMD is the best short opportunity (30 bps borrow cost), but it carries tremendous short-squeeze risk with its strong trend today.

On that note, tight stop losses are best on all of these ETFs due to short-squeeze risk. Fundamentally, there are few factors that support continued increases to gaming share prices, but there is little stopping stocks detached from their fundamentals from becoming even more overvalued. Still, no bubble can last forever.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.