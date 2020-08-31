Project $1M: Salesforce Drives August Returns

I expect a change in portfolio leadership going forward, with Mastercard and Visa likely to drive returns from here at the expense of technology names.

Project $1M had a strong month in August with the portfolio increasing in value some 10.5% vs. the S&P 500.

Project $1M is structured as a high growth, low turnover portfolio, which was designed as my alternative to investing in the S&P 500. The portfolio was started in November 2015 with the objective of turning a capital base of $275,000 into $1M by November 2025.

The investment philosophy underpinning Project $1M was the purchase and long-term hold of largely high-quality, large-cap, growth-oriented businesses with sustainable competitive advantages.

After a more sedate July, the Project $1M portfolio turned in a strong result in August, driven largely by a dominant performance by Salesforce (CRM).

Facebook (FB), Adobe (ADBE), Alibaba (BABA), and Mastercard (MA) also delivered strong performances and returned more than 15% for the month. Atlassian (TEAM) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) were relative underperformers that returned low single digits in August.

The portfolio finished up some 10.7% for the month, taking the overall balance of the portfolio to just under $745,000. This was a good result compared to the return of approximately 7.4% in the S&P 500, and reversed the underperformance that was seen in July compared to the index.

Observations on August performance

Salesforce

Salesforce had a particularly dominant return performance for the portfolio, with the position up almost 38% for the month. This was largely on the back of very strong earnings results, which saw Salesforce revenues increase almost 30%, compared to pre-pandemic growth of closer to 20%.

However, rather than Salesforce cloud accounting for the majority of the growth, it was actually Salesforce Platform Cloud and Service Cloud that accounted for the bulk of the growth, with Platform Cloud, in particular, increasing revenue growth almost 60% year over year.

The lesson and takeaway here was a significant one in the validation of having platform-based businesses with which to stack the Project $1M portfolio. Implementing a platform-based approach allows these businesses to continue to expand their total addressable market, even as their core products may slow and mature.

In Salesforce's case, while Salesforce Cloud only grew 13% over the quarter, the Marketing, Commerce, and Platform cloud are now accounting for more of the returns that the business is delivering.

As Salesforce Service and Marketing clouds start to provide more meaningful contributions to the business, I believe that the company's prospects for near-term and longer-term returns will be consistent with revenue growth in the high teens, and I expect Salesforce will continue to deliver a double-digit return within the portfolio over the next 5 years.

Baidu and Ctrip

I believe that the time has likely come for me to look at divesting both Baidu (BIDU) and Ctrip (TCOM) from the Project $1M portfolio as we enter the second half of the project period. I’ve been fairly patient with both Baidu and the Ctrip businesses over the last few years in spite of some fairly clear encroachment by competitors.

In particular, I believe that Tencent has been particularly effective at devaluing the importance of search in the Chinese market, particularly in the lucrative categories of retail, commerce, and travel. This has carved out a meaningful share of the opportunity away from Baidu, and I don't see the decline of search within the overall Chinese market being arrested anytime soon.

The most recent earnings results from Baidu and its contrast with Tencent provided a fairly damning confirmation of this. Tencent saw relatively strong growth in its advertising business, with digital advertising revenues increasing over 13% in the quarter as a result of high engagement on WeChat.

Baidu, on the other hand, saw negative overall revenue growth and provided guidance which was also suggestive of a continuation of this trend for at least the next few quarters. The SEC's investigation of iQIYI (IQ) also doesn't help matters, and this is a potentially negative development in one of the faster growing segments that Baidu is favorably leveraged too.

While Baidu has some substantial investments in AI technologies and interesting long-term plays in connected home via its DuerOS. I fear it could be quite sometime before meaningful monetization of these businesses occurs and returns are seen on them.

My Baidu investment illustrates another learning for me over these last 5 years, which has been the very clear trend of winners continuing to win, while losers have generally struggled.

Winning businesses in the portfolio such as Facebook, Mastercard, Amazon (AMZN) have all taken share from traditional advertising or cash-based payments or physical retail and used that to their advantage by being able to post meaningful revenue growth since the portfolio inception.

It's been hard for the holdings that have had revenue challenges to arrest these and turn them around. Baidu hasn't been the only one, with Booking Holdings (BKNG), Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA), Polaris (PII) and Core Laboratories (CLB), all previous holdings that ran into revenue challenges and were divested, and which still haven't able to rectify things.

In this market, an absence of revenue growth has been consistent with share prices that have gone nowhere. Baidu was the one investment in the Project $1M portfolio that had more of a 'value like ' flavor, and I do believe it is still meaningfully undervalued, though it's hard to see what the catalyst may be near term to start realizing some of that value, unless Baidu starts to grow revenue, which increasingly appears more and more difficult.

Outlook for balance of the year

As we get closer to the development and introduction of a vaccine and a move towards a progressive re-opening of much of the global economy, I expect to see more of the rotation away from the growth oriented positions and a reduction in the strong share price appreciation from the likes of Amazon, Adobe, ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), Veeva or Atlassian (TEAM), which are all up more than 50% year to date.

Mastercard and Visa (V), the two components of the portfolio that have suffered the greatest business impact as a result of the pandemic may be in a better position to resume portfolio leadership and price appreciation moving forward.

While Mastercard, in particular, had very strong appreciation during August, increasing almost 20% the position is only 6% above pre-pandemic highs and up only 20% year to date in an environment where interest rates have significantly fallen. I believe that it’s quite possible that Mastercard and Visa could continue to appreciate some 10% before the end of the year with a continued pick-up in physical retail and a slow resumption of travel if such a vaccine materializes.

A potential wildcard in the portfolio's performance is MercadoLibre. The position has dramatically increased in weight over the last few years as a result of strong appreciation, and now makes up 11% of the overall portfolio value. In MELI’s case, the pandemic may ultimately prove to be a long-term driver of acceleration for digital commerce and payments in the region. Unlike in developed markets, MELI has been inhibited by an awareness issue which has hindered e-commerce adoption compared to the rest of the world.

The pandemic has provided many consumers in Latin America with their first experience of e-commerce, and provided the experience has been a positive one, this should result in a tipping point for accelerated user growth, purchase volume, and strong revenue, all of which should ultimately result in strong share price appreciation for MELI both through the duration of the year and over the next few years.

As such, on balance, while I expect share gains for the likes of Salesforce, Adobe, Facebook, and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to slow, the portfolio should be favorably buttressed by good appreciation from Visa and Mastercard, with MercadoLibre offering a wildcard for more sustained, longer-term appreciation. My expectations are for another 5% upside in the portfolio from here through the end of the year, largely driven by continued appreciation from Visa, Mastercard, and MercadoLibre, with the rest of the portfolio largely flat to slightly up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, MA, TCEHY, MELI, BIDU, TCOM, NOW, CRM, ADBE, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.