Gold's Correction Likely Over

The correction from the August 8 high has traced out a bullish pennant pattern and the break above down trendline resistance from the high suggests that broader bullish trend is about to resume.

The 8% rally in the continuous commodity complex over the past month has allowed the XAU/CCI ratio to pull back from overextended levels, reducing downside risks for gold.

The new low seen in U.S. 10-year inflation-linked bond yields suggests that new highs in gold prices are not far behind.

The correction that has taken place since early August appears to have largely played and the ongoing improvement in the fundamental backdrop suggests an imminent resumption of the bull market.

In late July we noted that gold's rally may be getting ahead of itself and the correction that has taken place since then appears to have largely played out as the fundamental backdrop continues to improve. Over the past month we have seen an acceleration in inflation expectations, new all-time lows in U.S. inflation-linked bond yields, new recovery highs in the broad commodity complex, and new lows in the dollar relative to both developed and emerging market FX. Together with the bullish pennant formation in place, gold's rally looks set to resume.

Inflation Expectations Hit Year-To-Date Highs

10-year U.S. breakeven inflation expectations are trading at new year-to-date highs as fixed income investors are increasingly seeing signs of rising price pressures. After falling below 0.5% at the March low, 10-year average inflation expectations currently sit at 1.8%, close to their highest level in over a year. The trend is highly bullish and we continue to see this metric rising considerably further as the current extreme fiscal and monetary policy mix shows no sign of ending.

U.S. 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Expectations, %

Source: Bloomberg

New All-Time Low In Real Yields Suggests Gold To Follow

As a result of rising concerns over inflation, investors have driven down 10-year inflation-linked bond yields to new record lows, currently trading at -1.1%. Real bond yields are the main short-term driver of gold prices and new lows in yields typically suggest new highs in gold prices are not far behind.

Gold Vs. 10-Year U.S. Inflation-Linked Bond Yield (Inverted), %

Source: Bloomberg

Recovery In Commodity Complex Reduces Downside Risks

In last month's gold article we argued that in order for gold's rally to be sustained, we would likely need to see considerable upside pressure across the broader commodity complex. Since then we have seen an 8% rally in the continuous commodity complex which has allowed the XAU/CCI ratio to pull back from overextended levels.

Gold Vs. Continuous Commodity Index

Source: Bloomberg

Dollar's Downtrend Remains Firmly Intact

While gold remains off its August 8 highs, a number of key fiat currencies are trading at new cyclical highs relative to the dollar. The dollar index is trading at its lowest level since April 2018 while the MSCI Emerging Market Currency index (a total return measure) is trading at its highest level since March this year.

MSCI Emerging Market Currency index and DXY (Inverted)

Source: Bloomberg

Pennant Formation Points To Bullish Break

The correction from the August 8 high has traced out a bullish pennant pattern and the break above down trendline resistance from the high suggests that broader bullish trend is about to resume. From a longer-term perspective, gold's consolidation above its 2011 high would be a positive signal.

Spot Gold, USD/Oz

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I am/we are long XAUUSD:CUR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.