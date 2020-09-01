I was looking for potential investments to take advantage of a possible upswing of the auto industry. I’ve written about Ford (F) and somehow stumbled upon BorgWarner (BWA). After doing my due diligence, I was impressed with the company and its future prospects.

Just a brief background on the company, BorgWarner a global leader in engines and drivetrain manufacturing for traditional combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s engine products include turbochargers and timing, emission, and thermal systems. Drivetrain products include transmission systems, torque transfer systems, and rotating electrical components. The company sells its products primarily to OEM vehicle manufacturers which helps them improve over-all vehicle performance and quality.

The auto-industry is pretty cyclical however BorgWarner has a history of good relationships with its customers. Like most manufacturing firms, BorgWarner has to work closely with its customers to ensure its products are able to improve vehicle efficiency. Once an automaker selects certain engine or drivetrain parts to be part of its vehicle platform this relationship can last for years.

"Development of vehicle platforms is quite expensive, requiring a minimum sales threshold be achieved before engineering and equipment costs are recouped. This is a prime driver for minimizing the number of platforms in an OEM's portfolio, and emphasizing global platforms to be able to produce the greatest number of units off common platforms and component sets."

Here's why manufacturers share platforms among different vehicles

In 2019, the company's main customer was Ford which made up 15% of revenue followed by Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) at 11%. No other customer made up more than 10% of the company’s sales as the firm has a relationship with virtually every major vehicle manufacturer.

Turbochargers are the company’s biggest product group which constitutes 28% of sales. I’ve done some previous research into turbochargers in my article on Garrett Motion (GTX) which manufacturers turbochargers exclusively. A turbocharger is a device that crams more air into the vehicle’s internal combustion engine, increasing its power. As it requires an internal combustion engine, turbochargers as primarily used in gasoline and diesel vehicles and are thus incompatible with fully-electric vehicles. Garrett Motion’s management stated that in 2019, roughly 51% of all vehicles come equipped with a turbocharger, and is expected to increase to 56% in 2020 and beyond.

Both BorgWarner and Garrett Motion work closely with Ford. Garrett Motion's recent financial troubles could spell an opportunity for BorgWarner to gain even more revenue in the turbocharger space in terms of new contracts. If an auto manufacturer is thinking of adding a Turbocharger to its vehicle platform surely the financial stability of the company will be a consideration as the relationship is expected to last for years.

BorgWarner is ready for EV

While Turbo and other systems are expected to continue to grow, the future really lies with fully electric vehicles. Luckily BorgWarner has been investing in its developing its hybrid and electric vehicle products as well. The company spends roughly 4% of sales in R&D and is expected to spend 4% - 5% in the coming years. Furthermore, the company has made a series of smaller acquisitions such as Remy, Sevcon, and Romeo with the latest being Delphi Technologies (DLPH).

Delphi Technologies is a leader in power electronics with a portfolio positioned to serve emerging electric vehicle architectures. The acquisition would increase BorgWarner’s electronics and power electronics scale, technology, and talent. The integration into BorgWarner’s existing capabilities would be worth more than the sum of the individual parts.

Investor presentation

The company also recently announced a partnership with Ford to build the integrated drive module Ford's new all-electric Mustang Mach-E. Since this integrated drive module comes with various other BorgWarner and third-party systems, it shows the integration expertise of the company. This is a pretty significant milestone for the company’s electric vehicle division and shows that the company is on top of this industry trend and won’t risk being left behind.

Investor presentation

Short-term results and Conclusion

In terms of short-term results, Q2 2020 was horrible mostly due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Adjusted revenue fell by 43% compared to the same time last year. The company ended the quarter with an operating loss of $78 million. Yes, I know the company “beat expectations” and they performed better than the industry but let’s not try to put lipstick on a pig. Fortunately, despite the earnings miss, the company still generated $64 million in cash from operating activities and $10 million in free cash flow. The company has $2.0 billion in cash against long-term debt of $2.7 billion. I believe the company has a strong enough balance sheet to weather this temporary headwind.

The massive decline in revenue has been attributed to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. With the auto industry deemed an essential industry, I am hopeful this will no longer be the case next quarter. The company revised its guidance for a market decline of -22% to -25% which is an improvement from previous guidance of -25% to -31%.

The US auto market is quickly recovering from the devastating effects of the coronavirus. I initially believed the work-from-home trend would cause auto sales to decline and be depressed moving forward. However, I am being increasingly convinced that COVID is causing more people to opt to buy cars and no longer take public transportation. This will ultimately bode well for BorgWarner in the immediate term.

In terms of valuation, we need to take into account the effects of the Delphi Technologies transaction as this will be done in an all-stock deal. In 2019, BorgWarner had Net Income of $746 million and Delphi Technologies had net income of $17 million. This gives the combined company a total net income of $763 million. BorgWarner has 206.8 million shares outstanding. We know that current BorgWarner shareholders will own 85% of the combined company so we can simply gross-up this figure by 85% to get 243.3 million shares outstanding. This gives us a combined company EPS of $3.14 and at BorgWarner’s current share price of $41.5 implies a P/E ratio of 13.2x.

I believe this estimate is conservative as Delphi’s revenue in 2016 -2018 tends to be in the $200 -$300 million range. Furthermore, Delphi is worth more integrated into BorgWarner than as a standalone. Given the market’s bullishness on the electric vehicle “story”, I believe it’s only a matter of time BorgWarner will get their attention. BorgWarner is a buy.

Note: As I was completing this article a news story came out regarding the SEC charging BorgWarner for misstating financials. The SEC accused the company of failing to report $700 million in liabilities associated with future asbestos claims tied to its old subsidiary. The company had to pay a $950,000 fine. Against total assets of $10.3 billion, cash of $2.0 billion and Net income of $746 million, in my view, this story is immaterial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BWA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.