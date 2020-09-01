My original Agile Therapeutics investment thesis and plan have worked out exactly how I planned them. Now, I am looking to take a victory lap ahead of Twirla's commercial launch.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) struggled for years to get their once-weekly contraceptive patch, Twirla, approved by the FDA. Twirla received two CRLs from the FDA, which pummeled the share price into penny stock status, and investors' sentiment was abysmal. For two years, it looked as if the FDA was not going to give Twirla the green light. After appeasing the FDA's Division of Bone, Reproductive, and Urologic Products "DBRUP" with finish their comparative wear study and fighting through an AdCom, the company eventually received FDA approval. Now, the stock is trading above $3.00 per share as the company prepares for Twirla’s launch in Q4 of 2020.

Looking back, the stock was trading around $0.80 per share when I wrote my first bullish piece about the ticker, so I have to give myself permission to take a victory lap. However, I do have my concerns about Twirla’s launch and how the market could interpret the initial commercial numbers. Am I taking a victory lap too soon? Can Agile get Twirla off the ground?

I intend to review the company’s efforts to prepare for Twirla’s launch and discuss a few downside risks investors should keep an eye out for. In addition, I reveal my plans on how I will manage my AGRX position as we approach the fourth quarter of 2020.

Manufacturing and Distribution

Agile has made substantial progress in the expansion of the company's manufacturing processes and commercial preparations. Agile has completed the production of the pre-validation batch of Twirla and is preparing to finalize three validation batches. These validation batches of Twirla should yield commercially usable products for the commercial launch in Q4.

The company’s manufacturing partner, Corium International (CORI), is expected to hit Agile’s supply targets. What is more, Agile is working hard to finalize their distribution network and securing wholesaler agreements with two of the three major distribution companies in the United States. Agile expects to expand their network and complete the agreement with a third distributor in the third quarter of 2020.

Overall, it appears the company will have Twirla manufactured and the commercial complex to get the product on the market for Q4 of 2020.

Sales Force

In terms of Twirla’s sales force, the company hired Syneos Health Selling Solutions, a contract sales force from Syneos Health (SYNH). In addition, Agile now has seven sales managers, and a National Sales Leader, who has helped launch several women's healthcare products.

Although I would have liked to have seen Agile find a commercial partner for Twirla, I am impressed that they went with Syneos as their contract sales force. Syneos is one of the leading CROs and offers a comprehensive list of contract services in women’s health.

Payers

Another important checkbox on the prelaunch to-do list is securing payer coverage and reimbursement. Agile needs to convince payers that Twirla has a great value, which should encourage them to minimize or eliminate barriers and allow women to access Twirla with little-to-no co-pay. Twirla’s WAC will be $159.75 per treatment cycle, which is below the WAC of the top 16 branded CHC products of roughly $169 a unit (Figure 1). Therefore, I don’t expect Twirla will have a hard time getting payer coverage.

Figure 1: Average WAC Per Cycle For Branded CHC (Source: AGRX)

Agile believes that they have the potential to acquire 5%-8% of the market share of the $4.1B estimated addressable CHC market (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Twirla Potential Addressable Market (Source: AGRX)

If all goes well with payers, Twirla could bring home some substantial revenue in a short period of time.

Cash Position

In terms of financials, Agile believes they're in “a solid position” with a “robust cash balance” ahead of commercial launch. Obviously, we can expect the company to increase their cash burn in the coming quarters as the hire a commercial team and initiate their marketing plans. At the end of Q2, the company had $87.2M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. In addition, Agile has $15M left from their $35M debt facility with Perceptive Advisors (Figure 3).

Figure 3: AGRX Financials (Source: AGRX)

Agile’s financial guidance has 2020 OpEx in the range of $52M-$56M, so we shouldn’t expect the company to execute an offering in the immediate term. In fact, Agile trusts that the company’s “current cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities will be sufficient to meet the company projected operating requirements through the end of 2021.”

A Few Downside Risks

Despite my long-term bullish outlook for AGRX, investors should be aware of a few downside risks that could arise from the commercial launch, which might impact the share price in the coming quarters. First and foremost, Agile needs the payers to support Twirla, both in coverage and access. It's one thing for a payer to cover Twirla, but we need to see where Twirla lands on the formulary and if it requires step-edits before trying Twirla. Personally, I don’t expect Twirla to get preferred branded and no step-edits, but the market will most likely punish if Twirla is non-preferred and requires the patient to try Xulane or another contraceptive before they can try Twirla.

Another downside risk to keep an eye out for is an increase in cash burn in 2021. Yes, we should expect OpEx to increase in the coming quarters, but if the cash burn outpaces revenue growth, we might see the market start to turn on AGRX.

Another downside risk comes from the current trends in the contraceptive market. Patches are only 5% of the market, so Agile is going to have to do a great job promoting Twirla and educating all parties about its benefits over previous patches and other types of contraceptives. We know there is a strong demand for more options in the contraception class, but we can’t expect Twirla to burst onto the scene and grab 10% of the market. Indeed, the company is not promoting that they expect Twirla to start contending with the pill, but we still need to see some commercial metrics that show early demand for a patch. Without some early success, I expect the Street to anticipate a lackluster launch and the need to throw additional funds for marketing.

Again, these downside risks are related to the commercial launch and are not an immediate concern. However, I expect the market will need to see some more clarity on these potential risks before bidding AGRX to all-time highs.

My Plan

Admittedly, I decided to sell a large portion of my position following approval to secure some profit, but I haven’t decided to touch my position since. I was eyeing during the march sell-off but she was able to able to absorb the pressure, so she never hit my trigger price. Since then, the stock has traded mostly sideways without a sign of significant momentum to bust out of its trading range, so there hasn’t been a reason to rush and buy. Admittedly, the daily chart shows a great setup for a breakout over $3.35, but I am starting to become a bit skeptical of the overall market.

Figure 4: AGRX Daily Chart (Source: Trendspider)

As a result, I am going to wait for the initial commercial numbers to be revealed before committing to any substantial additions. I don't want to average up only to watch the overall market roll over from a headline and take AGRX with it. If the market does keel over, I will look to make a small addition around the March low of ~$1.50. Overall, I am going to take a small victory lap for my AGRX investment and will hold my remaining shares for at least five more years in anticipation Agile is able to evolve into a dynamic women's health company.

