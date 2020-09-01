Shorting the sector may be timely, given an 80% rebound from the spring low.

Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) removal from the DJIA effective August 31st reflects the extremely negative investor sentiment on the energy sector and fossil fuels. Exxon had been in the DJIA for 92 years, the longest-serving component of the Average.

According to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis:

Since 2010, the world’s largest oil and gas companies have failed to generate enough cash from their primary business – selling oil, gas, refined products and petrochemicals – to cover the payments they have made to their shareholders. ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron, Total, and Royal Dutch Shell (Shell), the five largest publicly traded oil and gas firms, collectively rewarded stockholders with $536 billion in dividends and share buybacks since 2010, while generating $329 billion in free cash flow over the same period.1 (See Table 1.)”

Earlier in the month, BP p.l.c. (BP) announced a pivot in their strategy to a low carbon energy future with a 10-fold increase in low carbon investment by 2030, with up to 8-fold increase by 2025.

Earlier this year, Larry Fink, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock (BLK), the world’s largest asset manager, with $7.4 trillion in assets under management as of end Q4 2019, wrote a letter to CEOs entitled, “A Fundamental Reshaping of Finance.”

Within the letter, Mr. Fink stated that “climate risk is investment risk.” He also wrote,

As a fiduciary, our responsibility is to help clients navigate this transition. Our investment conviction is that sustainability- and climate-integrated portfolios can provide better risk-adjusted returns to investors. And with the impact of sustainability on investment returns increasing, we believe that sustainable investing is the strongest foundation for client portfolios going forward.” We need to be mindful of the economic, scientific, social and political realities of the energy transition," he wrote. "Governments and the private sector must work together to pursue a transition that is both fair and just – we cannot leave behind parts of society, or entire countries in developing markets, as we pursue the path to a low-carbon world." Over time, companies and countries that do not respond to stakeholders and address sustainability risks will encounter growing skepticism from the markets, and in turn, a higher cost of capital.”

Norges Bank is the central bank of Norway. It also manages the country’s Government Pension Fund of Norway, a stabilization fund that may be the world's largest sovereign wealth fund. It's worth about $1.1 trillion and earned a return of 19.9 % in 2019. It owns about 1.5% of all stocks listed globally, and so, its investment policies attract much attention.

On May 13, 2020, it announced its decision to exclude certain oil companies from its portfolio, due to ethical considerations, as follows:

Norges Bank’s Executive Board has decided to exclude the companies Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Cenovus Energy Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, and Imperial Oil Limited after an assessment that acts or omissions that on an aggregate company level lead to unacceptable greenhouse gas emissions, ref. section 3, subsection d, of the Guidelines for Observation and Exclusion of Companies from the Government Pension Fund Global. The Council on Ethics recommended to exclude the companies because of carbon emissions from production of oil to oil sands. It is the first time this criterion is being applied."

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

XOP is an ETF that

“seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index derived from the oil and gas exploration and production segment of a U.S. total market composite index. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index, the fund employs a sampling strategy. It generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities the index. The index represents the oil and gas exploration and production segment of the S&P Total Market Index ("S&P TMI"). The fund is non-diversified,” according to the Fund description on Yahoo Finance.

Its top 10 holdings as of the end of July were:

In the year to date, it has lost about 45% of its value, despite a rebound of 80% since the April low.

Whereas companies such as Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and, now, BP have embraced a transition to renewables and low carbon (see my article, Trading The Carbon Spread: Long Equinor, Short Imperial Oil And Cenovus Energy), the smaller E&P companies have not. I was bearish on XOP prior to the pandemic when the price was nearly $100/share.

I did expect to see a rebound from the lows of March, but now, it appears that the price of WTI crude is locked in the low $40s, which makes it difficult for the E&P firms to earn a profit and even threatens their long-term viability.

U.S. crude stocks are currently about 80 million barrels higher than last year.

Meanwhile, demand for crude inputs at U.S. refineries remain 16.7% lower than a year ago.

Though U.S. petroleum product demand has rebounded, it appears to be leveling off about 15% below last year’s levels. And there is a consensus among the three oil forecasting agencies (IEA/EIA/OPEC) that global demand will not recover to pre-pandemic levels next year. In fact, there is no assurance that the world will be in a post-pandemic phase.

Conclusions

The OPEC+ oil producers are meeting monthly to assess oil market conditions and to adjust production levels. Although current prices are still too low to meet their needs, I am highly doubtful that they want a situation in which American shale oil returns and replaces their production cuts.

Short-term oil fundamentals continue to be weak, though they have rebounded from their depths of March and April. And investor sentiment in oil and gas, along with all fossil fuels, has been collapsing.

I intend to add a short position in XOP to my portfolio in the near future. I expect its value to fade over the longer term.

