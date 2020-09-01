Old Dominion is in its own world where valuation is concerned, with a forward P/E almost four standard deviations above the average and steep multiples to cash flow and EBITDA.

Management indicated they're regaining share, typically the mark of the start of a recovery cycle; if this is all there is to the downturn, it was a mild one.

Old Dominion posted a double-digit decline in tonnage that was below some peers, and revenue was a tiny miss, but the company hit a new record for operating ratio.

I should have known better than to think that valuation was going to be an impediment to further gains with Old Dominion (ODFL), as the shares of this best-in-class less-than-truckload carrier have shot up another 40% since my late April update. Not only has Old Dominion management reported that the company is regaining share, typically marking the start of a cyclical upturn, the business managed further margin improvement despite revenue pressures.

I don’t really know what more I can say about the valuation. The shares trade at a forward PE that is almost four standard deviations above the long-term average, and likewise, well ahead of what would seem to be a reasonable estimate of future free cash flow, margins, and ROIC. While I’ll grant that lower interest rates do mean that valuations should be higher than historical norms and that top-notch companies deserve premiums, I just can’t really wrap my head around this as anything other than a momentum trade.

Proving Its Quality Once Again

Old Dominion’s performance certainly doesn’t hurt the valuation argument. Although the company actually missed very slightly on revenue for the quarter (by $1M), the operating ratio beat by almost two points, and operating income was about 9% better than expected. Moreover, the company announced that it was regaining share – usually, a mark of a turn in the cycle (Old Dominion will lose share in downturns as weaker rivals cut prices to maintain volumes).

Revenue fell more than 15% this quarter, with tonnage down 12%, as a weight increase (up 5.4% per shipment) was offset by a nearly 17% decline in shipments. Pricing was weaker, but not too bad really, with absolute pricing down almost 4%, and ex-fuel surcharge pricing down just 0.5%. EBITDA fell 11% in the quarter, and operating income fell 15%, with the operating ratio basically flat from last year and up 370bp sequentially.

I think it’s highly significant that Old Dominion hit a new all-time operating ratio record despite a double-digit decline in tonnage. Sure, some of that was due to the cost-reduction efforts the company took in response to COVID-19, and costs are going to rise as business activity resumes, but I’d still call it an impressive result. I’d also note that this is the first time (at least for the 20 years of modeling info I have) that Old Dominion has produced sequential margin improvement without sequential revenue growth.

The whole LTL sector had a good quarter relative to expectations, but Old Dominion still stands out (apart from the revenue number). Saia (SAIA) reported better tonnage numbers (down 9%), but an operating ratio of 91.5% (versus Old Dominion’s 77.8%; lower is better), while ArcBest (ARCB) reported a 14% tonnage decline and an OR of 96%.

If That’s It, It Wasn’t A Bad Downturn

If tonnage returns to growth in the third quarter (I’m expecting a small yoy increase in Q3 for ODFL, as is most of the sell-side), this was a pretty modest downturn all things considered. Old Dominion will have posted just one quarter of double-digit tonnage decline, and a peak to trough decline of about 14% in tonnage/day – that compares quite favorably to the nearly 20% peak-to-trough decline during the global financial crisis and the three straight quarters of double-digit tonnage declines in 2009.

The ATA reported that July truck tonnage was down 8% in July, the fourth straight year-over-year monthly decline, but the year-to-date tonnage is only down about 3%. As the chart below indicates, if we’ve seen the bottom, it was only a retreat back to the levels of the summer of 2018.

Source: American Trucking Associations

If this downturn is largely over, and I do say “if” because I think the economic impacts of COVID-19 could linger on and rebound once stimulus support fades, it was mild but pretty typical. Weaker players cut prices to try to preserve volumes, while Old Dominion focused on costs and service quality, confident that business would return when volumes turn.

I do see ongoing changes in the trucking space, though, and they largely favor Old Dominion. Companies are relying less on small numbers of huge distribution centers and are instead building more, smaller, DCs closer to the last mile. That, in turn, is starting to blur some of the lines between truckload and less-than-truckload shipping. Old Dominion has a large network of service centers across the country and a highly efficient, technology-driven system that allows the company to quickly and efficiently handle freight – an increasingly important capability as delivery service expectations continue to rise.

The Outlook

I haven’t changed my long-term expectations for Old Dominion that much (I didn’t lower them much when COVID-19 started), but I have shifted some revenue between 2020, 2021, and 2022, as it looks like the trough in 2020 will be less severe, and the recovery in 2021-2022 will be less sharp. It’s probably too optimistic to expect Old Dominion to show revenue growth this year, but I do expect double-digit growth next year and five-year growth in the high-single digits, with longer-term growth slowing a bit.

I do also expect improving FCF margins in the years to come. Not only has Old Dominion shown that it can continue to increase operating ratios from record levels, but as the company builds out its network, it will need incrementally less real estate capex investment to support growth. That, in turn, should lead to double-digit FCF margins and double-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

As I said in the beginning, I don’t really know what else I can say about valuation. The forward P/E is almost four standard deviations above the long-term average, and the shares appear priced for only a low-to-mid single-digit annualized return on the basis of cash flow. At a minimum, as a momentum call, I would caution investors of the dangers of what may lie ahead if the momentum stalls (and it does remind me of a quote from the "Mountain of Madness" episode of The Simpsons, "Oh Lord, protect this rocket house and all who dwell within the rocket house!"). If there’s any company I would be willing to just expect beat-and-raise quarters/years from, it would be Old Dominion, but it’s hard to visualize the amount of growth it will take to support this valuation. Granted, low interest rates and demonstrated excellence both argue for higher valuations, but I can’t see this as more than a momentum call at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.